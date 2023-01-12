Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Giving 100 percent and more: North Iredell Rescue Squad honors members for service
That, among many others, is one of the reasons Mullins was chosen to receive the Squadsman of the Year. The award was presented Saturday at the squad’s annual banquet at the Hunting Creek Preserves in Harmony. “He’s willing to do anything I’ve asked him to do and help us...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Community comes together for an Evening with the Chief
A special Evening with the Chief was held at the Mooresville Police Department offering the community the opportunity to hear, as the chief noted, “things they are doing and where we are going” as well as a chance to take a tour of the new facility, which is located on Charlotte Highway. More than 70 people were in attendance for the event which was held before the holidays.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Calling it a career: Iredell County Sheriff's lieutenant, canine to retire
As Lt. Gary Simpson opened the back door of his patrol car, Abby eagerly jumped inside, ready to head off to work. It’s a routine the two have practiced for nearly a decade but soon both will be calling it a career. Simpson, a member of the Iredell County...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for January 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (7) updates to this series since Updated 14 min ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Shelton named director of electric utilities for City of Statesville
Statesville City Manager Ron Smith announced Monday that Devon Shelton has been named the new director of electric utilities for the City of Statesville, effective immediately. Shelton, 40, served as interim director for the past six months following the resignation of John Maclaga in July 2022. “Devon has been with...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
“R.C. Clodfelter said his motives for serving as a volunteer firefighter for 28 years were simple. ‘I did it for my community and my county and to help my fellow man.’ Clodfelter retired from the Troutman Fire Department after 28 years of service. He had served as chief of the department since Dec. 17, 1990.” (1/16)
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell officials searching for suspect in Saturday homicide
Deputies checking on the welfare of a Troutman man found him dead inside his home and the case is being investigated as a homicide. Michel Renard Clarke was found inside his Emmanuel Road home Saturday, said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell. Campbell said a call was received Saturday morning and...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Local coffee roaster honors Mooresville’s sesquicentennial
The Black Powder Coffee Roasting Company, at 261 Rolling Hill Road, Suite 1-A, Mooresville, has a great way to celebrate Mooresville’s upcoming sesquicentennial anniversary with the introduction of their “1873 Signature Blend” of craft-roasted, hand-selected coffee. Mooresville was incorporated on March 3, 1873, a century and a...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Parenting classes offered free to community
Pharos Parenting, whose mission, according to its website, is to “build positive parenting skills through targeted education, in-home coaching and supportive intervention programs,” will be offering a variety of parenting classes to offer guidance and provide a helping hand. The classes, which are free to the community thanks...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Christian Mission receives donation from foundation
The Mooresville Christian Mission has received $1,900 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. They will use the gift to supplement the food that is available in their emergency pantry. “We are so appreciative of the support The Food Lion gives...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville city offices to be closed Monday
City of Statesville offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There will be no garbage collection on this day. Revised schedule for residential sanitation routes for the week of Jan. 16-20: Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday. Tuesday’s routes will be...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
