Tulsa, OK

Murder charges filed against man connected to Tulsa’s first homicide of 2023

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The above video contains the original report involving Clifton Speed.

Murder charges have been filed against the man accused of committing Tulsa’s first homicide of 2023.

According to documents listed on OSCN, Clifton Speed has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

Investigators say Speed shot and killed his brother, Bryon Speed, several times after an argument.

Clifton Speed received several injuries during a fight that led to the shooting. He was taken to jail after he was treated at the hospital.

