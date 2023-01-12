Read full article on original website
Absolute Life Changing! The Best Cheesecake in New Jersey
Cheesecake! What a topic for an article. The only thing missing right now as I write this piece is a piece of cheesecake! I think one of my favorite desserts is cheesecake, absolutely delicious. After a fantastic meal, a piece of delicious cheesecake and a great cup of coffee can just make your week. Strawberry cheesecake is my favorite but I must say I haven't found a cheesecake "variation" that I ever disliked. All cheesecake is good.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Woman furious when baby's grandmother puts mittens on little girl's feet in the winter after baby's dad forgets socks
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a couple who had a baby girl. The couple both worked, so after the new mom's maternity leave ended, they asked the baby's paternal grandmother to help out by babysitting while they were both at work.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In New Jersey And One Of The Oldest In America
So many of us here in New Jersey love the history of this great state, and there is no doubt that our history is a rich one. Some of the things we really love to discover here in the Garden State are the old things, and more specifically, the oldest things, and some of them are around us and we don't even know it.
Beware of cable bill scam going around New Jersey
The TV landscape has changed a lot in the last decade. Lots of people have cut the cord with cable and use other methods of getting their television programming, from antennas, to satellite to Sling, Filo or any other streaming service. Most people who hang on to cable are skewing...
Many NJ ‘pawrents’ love pets: Do you spoil yours with luxury items?
Do you love your pet and treat him or her like a member of the family?. A new study finds many New Jersey residents and people across the nation thoroughly enjoy being “pawrents.”. In fact, more than 20% of pet owners consider themselves a “crazy pet parent.”. Spoiling...
The Best New Jersey Spots to Spend Galentine’s Day with the Girls
February 14th may be Valentine's Day, but February 13th is Galentine's Day. February isn't even here yet, and stores are filled with Valentine's Day decorations, candies, and cards. Valentine's Day is something you probably look forward to if you're in a relationship. But, if you're single (like me), you most likely feel left out.
Dog abandoned at airport by NJ man gets a new home
The dog abandoned by its Newark owner outside Des Moines International Airport has found a new home. Charles Bigsen, 24, paid for his American Pitbull Terrier Stella to be on the same flight back to New Jersey on Dec. 29. But when Bigsen checked in he was told that he had to provide a crate for the 1-year-old mix in order to board.
Reddit Agrees With Man Who Refused to Split Work Bonus With Stay-at-Home-Mom Wife
Ever since he refused to share his work bonus with his wife, one man says he's noticed a lot of "tension" in his marriage. Sharing his situation on Reddit, the man, 40, explained that every year for Christmas his in-laws usually give his wife, 39, money. However, due to some financial hardships, her parents were unable to give as much money as they usually do this past holiday.
No really, a dog bar is opening in NJ – here’s where
Once in a blue moon in a real old man type dive bar you might occasionally see a mutt at its owners feet on the floor by the bar stool. But imagine a place packed with dogs. Heck, made for and named for dogs. There’s one coming to Atlantic City....
Mom Furious After Ex Lets 11-Year-Old Son Vape at His House
One mom is upset that her 11-year-old son has started vaping, a habit he seemingly picked up while visiting his dad. Sharing her frustration on parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained her young son "sees his dad every other weekend." Her ex vapes, and while she doesn't care since he's...
These are the most popular fast food joints near NJ colleges
This is an interesting survey; a website called Broke Scholar set out to find what the most popular fast food restaurants were near America’s public colleges and universities. They analyzed Yelp data for the fast food chains within a 2-mile (walkable) distance from the nation's top 4-year public universities...
New Jersey Has One of the Best Hummingbird Gardens in the Country
I had no idea about this hummingbird garden in New Jersey. I have a certain bush in my yard that attracts hummingbirds every year. Come spring, less than 70 days away the hummingbirds will migrate to New Jersey. Hummingbirds are one of the favorite birds of New Jerseyans. Thanks to...
