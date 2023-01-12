ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The Point

Absolute Life Changing! The Best Cheesecake in New Jersey

Cheesecake! What a topic for an article. The only thing missing right now as I write this piece is a piece of cheesecake! I think one of my favorite desserts is cheesecake, absolutely delicious. After a fantastic meal, a piece of delicious cheesecake and a great cup of coffee can just make your week. Strawberry cheesecake is my favorite but I must say I haven't found a cheesecake "variation" that I ever disliked. All cheesecake is good.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

Dog abandoned at airport by NJ man gets a new home

The dog abandoned by its Newark owner outside Des Moines International Airport has found a new home. Charles Bigsen, 24, paid for his American Pitbull Terrier Stella to be on the same flight back to New Jersey on Dec. 29. But when Bigsen checked in he was told that he had to provide a crate for the 1-year-old mix in order to board.
DES MOINES, IA
94.3 The Point

Reddit Agrees With Man Who Refused to Split Work Bonus With Stay-at-Home-Mom Wife

Ever since he refused to share his work bonus with his wife, one man says he's noticed a lot of "tension" in his marriage. Sharing his situation on Reddit, the man, 40, explained that every year for Christmas his in-laws usually give his wife, 39, money. However, due to some financial hardships, her parents were unable to give as much money as they usually do this past holiday.
94.3 The Point

Mom Furious After Ex Lets 11-Year-Old Son Vape at His House

One mom is upset that her 11-year-old son has started vaping, a habit he seemingly picked up while visiting his dad. Sharing her frustration on parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained her young son "sees his dad every other weekend." Her ex vapes, and while she doesn't care since he's...
94.3 The Point

These are the most popular fast food joints near NJ colleges

This is an interesting survey; a website called Broke Scholar set out to find what the most popular fast food restaurants were near America’s public colleges and universities. They analyzed Yelp data for the fast food chains within a 2-mile (walkable) distance from the nation's top 4-year public universities...
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy