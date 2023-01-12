ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bakersfield Channel

Constant storms have positive effects on drought in some areas

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Following weeks of storms and flooding, the weather has had a positive effect on water levels in many areas of California. For the first time in nearly four years, the Lexington Reservoir in the Santa Cruz Mountains spilled over. Water is flowing down a spillway into Los Gatos Creek. The reservoir was only 33 percent full on Dec 1. It's now completely full. The water from the reservoir serves the people living in Santa Clara County.
Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California. Expect heavy mountain snow and additional lower elevation rainfall through early Tuesday. Flooding concerns will continue in some foothill and San Joaquin Valley areas, especially Merced. A weaker system will bring some light precipitation...
NBC Los Angeles

Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday

The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
KRON4 News

As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect

(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
Outsider.com

Mother of Four Tragically Falls Over 500-Feet at California’s Mt. Baldy

An experienced hiker and mother of four tragically passed away after she fell more than 500 feet at California’s Mt. Baldy. According to reports, Crystal Paula Gonzalez, also known to her family and friends as the “Hiking Queen,” was hiking the 10,000-foot mountain when she slid to her death. Before, she documented her process via Facebook, noting how dangerous the conditions were during her hike. In one clip, she showed her followers a sheet of ice barreled down the mountain, going right past her. As a result, she decided to go back down the mountain as conditions worsened.
TODAY.com

Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather

Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
Outsider.com

California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away

As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
Joel Eisenberg

Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness

Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
