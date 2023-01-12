Read full article on original website
Constant storms have positive effects on drought in some areas
CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Following weeks of storms and flooding, the weather has had a positive effect on water levels in many areas of California. For the first time in nearly four years, the Lexington Reservoir in the Santa Cruz Mountains spilled over. Water is flowing down a spillway into Los Gatos Creek. The reservoir was only 33 percent full on Dec 1. It's now completely full. The water from the reservoir serves the people living in Santa Clara County.
State water resources department says recent rains are helping, but water conservation remains vital
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Heavy rains have drenched California for several weeks now, and the year has kicked off with a very healthy snowpack thanks to the wet weather, but just what does that mean for water storage levels across the state?. The U.S. Drought Monitor for the past...
Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California. Expect heavy mountain snow and additional lower elevation rainfall through early Tuesday. Flooding concerns will continue in some foothill and San Joaquin Valley areas, especially Merced. A weaker system will bring some light precipitation...
Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday
The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
New SoCal storm knocks down trees and boulders, creates muddy mess
In Woodland Hills, a massive tree came crashing down and crushed at least a dozen cars at a shopping center on Mulholland Drive.
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
Latest storms increased water levels at CA reservoirs, but officials say conservation still needed
California has seen historic storms over the last few weeks. The Sierras were pounded with several feet of snow, and large swaths of the state saw severe flooding.
Thousands told to flee California floods and rainstorms
Tens of thousands of people are being urged to leave their California homes as rainstorms cause flooding. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
California natural gas bills are outrageous: Why is this happening, and what can you do?
Many Californians are experiencing sticker shock with their latest natural gas bill. As many utilities warned, natural gas prices have skyrocketed in January due to market forces, colder than average temperatures across the nation and weather issues in California, they say. “If your residential peak winter bill was around $65 last winter, you can expect […]
'A very significant emergency': California's deadly, record-setting storms are about to get an encore
The historic storms devastating much of California have turned entire neighborhoods into lakes, unleashed sewage into floodwater and killed at least 18 people. And there's more to come.
As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect
(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
Mother of Four Tragically Falls Over 500-Feet at California’s Mt. Baldy
An experienced hiker and mother of four tragically passed away after she fell more than 500 feet at California’s Mt. Baldy. According to reports, Crystal Paula Gonzalez, also known to her family and friends as the “Hiking Queen,” was hiking the 10,000-foot mountain when she slid to her death. Before, she documented her process via Facebook, noting how dangerous the conditions were during her hike. In one clip, she showed her followers a sheet of ice barreled down the mountain, going right past her. As a result, she decided to go back down the mountain as conditions worsened.
Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather
Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region. Thunderstorms […]
'We haven't found him yet:' Dad has no closure on 5-year-old son washed away in California flood
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - In a tear-filled interview on Wednesday, Brian Doan of Paso Robles described both the pain and gratitude he's feeling two days after his 5-year-old son was washed away in raging California floodwaters when he and his mother were on their way to school. "We haven't found...
California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away
As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
Entire California town ordered evacuated; boy, 5, vanishes in floodwaters
California saw no relief from drenching rains early Tuesday as the latest in a relentless string of storms continued to swamp roads and batter coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week.
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness
Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
