Pembroke Park, FL

Researchers develop noninvasive device for pain

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Researchers at Florida Atlantic University are developing a device that could treat pain without the dangers of addictive drugs. Dr. Julie Pilitsis, Dean and Vice President for medical affairs at the Schmidt College of Medicine, is working with a noninvasive therapeutic technique that directs ultrasonic waves to specific areas of the body where nerves have been injured.
BOCA RATON, FL
Roaches invade South Florida diner, leading to temporary closure

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no establishments were ordered shut in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys last week. All the places mentioned were...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
8 arrested for trafficking venomous, prohibited snakes, FWC confirms

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is working to shut down illegal snake trafficking rings, arresting eight people in connection to the crime, four of who are from South Florida. According to an FWC news release, the FWC filed charges against those eight people on Jan. 12. The suspects’...
FLORIDA STATE
This Week in South Florida: Willy Allen

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In the first week of the new immigration plan, according to the Biden Administration, hundreds of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans have applied, been vetted, and approved to fly into the U.S. At the same time, an unprecedented number of Cuban arrivals have been automatically...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Anti-Semitic flyers discovered in front of homes in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Police are investigating after packets containing anti-Semitic material were tossed onto driveways and front yards in Boca Raton. We’ve blurred out the message contained in the packets, which were inserted in zip-lock bags that were also filled with what appear to be wood pellets.
BOCA RATON, FL
Broward woman celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by family

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida woman is celebrating a major milestone birthday. Beverly Freedman turned 100 years old on Friday. She celebrated her special day with the people she loves most, her family, and just like her grandchildren, she is full of youthful energy. Freedman said the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Motorcyclist critically injured in southwest Miami-Dade crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating the cause of a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 64th Street. According to authorities, Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
3 injured, 1 killed in shooting at Homestead duplex

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Homestead. The shooting was reported at 3:48 p.m. in the 700 block of Southwest Sixth Street. Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a man opening the rear passenger door of...
HOMESTEAD, FL
MLK Day Wheels Up Guns Down demonstrators take to streets in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Groups of Wheels Up Guns Down demonstrators took to the streets in their bicycles on Monday afternoon to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Miami-Dade County. Dozens of cyclists were riding near Interstate 95 northbound between Northwest 62 and 79 streets. Florida Highway Patrol troopers blocked the way and did not allow the group to ride on I-95.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Hearing held as trial looms closer for 3 suspects in XXXTentacion murder trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A hearing is being held Tuesday for three men charged in the fatal shooting and robbery of rapper XXXTentacion. Shooting suspect Michael Boatwright, 28, and his accused accomplices, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, could all receive life sentences if convicted of first-degree murder. They are also charged with armed robbery. They have pleaded not guilty.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Detectives attribute Hialeah party rental truck fires to arson

HIALEAH, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the arsonist who damaged two trucks that belong to a party rental business on Monday in Hialeah. Firefighters and police officers responded to San Pedro Party Rental, at 2285 W. 80 St., west of the Palmetto Expressway. Detectives determined the culprit purposely...
HIALEAH, FL
Large fire displaces residents of Lauderhill apartment building

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A large fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in Lauderhill. Dozens of firefighters worked to extinguish the flames as smoke poured from the apartment building. It happened at a building on the 5300 block of Northwest 25th Street. A resident of the building told Local 10...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Car shot up in Miami with 2 people inside

MIAMI – Authorities are searching for a shooter after a car was riddled with bullets in Miami. Miami police said there were two people inside the car when it was fired upon. It happened along Northeast 71st Street and 2nd Avenue on Monday night. The two people inside the...
MIAMI, FL
MLK Day parade: Miami Central’s Rockets glow with pride as best in nation

MIAMI – Kermit Virgil is the director of the Rockets, Miami Central High school’s marching band. The National High School Football champions won their fourth straight state championship with a perfect 14-and-0 this season. Virgil said the band’s motto is “We Practice To Perfect” and The Martin Luther...
MIAMI, FL

