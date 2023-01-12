Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
Prep for your cybersecurity exams with this immersive training bundle
If you’ve been reading the tech news anytime in the past decade, you know that no one — not even Apple — is safe from cybercrime. But there’s a bright side to all this hacking, especially if you work in IT: The job market for cybersecurity experts is as robust as it’s ever been.
College degrees could become obsolete—and it could be the first step in giving your job to someone else
Gartner and LinkedIn experts agree that having a college degree will further lose its value in landing a job this year.
The 20 top employers to work for, according to US employees
Gainsight, Microsoft, and Fidelity Investments all fell in the top 20 this year on job site Glassdoor's ranking.
I recruit Gen Z job seekers. Many of them rely too much on email and ask for the wrong salary — here's how I coach them.
Salary ranges are likely to fall this year, which is going to affect Gen Zers. With fewer years of job experience, they tend to be paid the least.
money.com
Highest Paying Part-Time Jobs
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Whether you're looking to supplement your income or hoping for more flexibility in your schedule, you'll likely find many part-time job opportunities in just about every industry. While part-time wages will probably be less than a full-time salary, several high-paying positions are still available. In this article, we'll go over some of the highest-paying part-time jobs and offer tips on how to increase your chances of securing one of these in-demand positions.
CNBC
‘Quiet hiring’ will dominate the U.S. in 2023, says HR expert—and you need to prepare for it
A new year is here, and with it, a new workplace phenomenon that bosses and employees should prepare for: quiet hiring. Quiet hiring is when an organization acquires new skills without actually hiring new full-time employees, says Emily Rose McRae, who has led Gartner's future of work research team since its 2019 inception, focusing on HR practices.
New Job Seekers in 2023 May Have an Advantage With These 5 ‘Soft Skills’
Job hunting looks quite different in 2023 as compared to even a few years ago, especially for entry-level candidates applying for their first professional role. See: 10 Things To Stop Buying in...
Consider These Companies If You Want to Work Remotely
A survey last year by McKinsey/Ipsos showed that 58% of Americans can work from home at least one day a week.
smallbiztrends.com
Applications Being Accepted for SBA Veteran Small Business Certification
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently started accepting applications for the Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) program. Applications Being Accepted for SBA Veteran Small Business Certification. The Biden-Harris Administration are expanding access to resources for Veterans and other underserved population, which includes $25 billion in government contract spending with...
Securing Grants for Your For-Profit Business: A Step-by-Step Guide
As a for-profit entity, your business may be eligible for grants from government agencies, private foundations, and corporations. These grants can provide financial support for specific projects, such as research and development, job creation, or expanding into new markets. However, the process of applying for and obtaining grants can be complex and competitive. Here are some tips to help your business successfully apply for and obtain grants as a for-profit entity.
Hybrid work is expanding beyond white collar jobs to finally include frontline workers
Hybrid work has largely been relegated to knowledge workers. But it could come for those on the frontline soon.
Experts discuss hiring trend of putting less emphasis on college degrees, one suggests White men could benefit
Some experts are predicting that college credentials will become less important in 2023 as businesses tighten their belts and prepare for a recession.
Seniors Working in the Travel Industry
The post Seniors Working in the Travel Industry appeared first on Seniors Guide.
TechCrunch
Fledgling startup founders — buy an early-bird ticket to build your future
Buy an early-bird founder ticket for $249 and tap into a day packed with:. Workshops led by leading founders and VCs. Small roundtable discussions with Q&A led by top subject-matter experts. Actionable advice and strategies you can implement now. Opportunities to expand your network and connect with a supportive community.
78% of Employers Are Using Remote Work Tools to Spy on You. Here's a More Effective (and Ethical) Approach to Tracking Employee Productivity.
Research and common sense show that the practice does far more harm than good.
digg.com
Companies That Produce The Most Start-Up Founders, Visualized
The majority of employees that go on to launch their own businesses appear to come from just a handful of companies. In 2021, the US saw a record 5.4 million new business applications — and, as the below visualization shows, the majority of employees that go on to launch their own start-up appear to come from just a handful of companies.
3 Ways Technology Is Building Efficient Teams Amidst Staff Shortages
With staff shortages affecting every sector, it’s more important than ever for businesses to invest in technology that supports their employees and makes it easier for teams to do more...
Job Seekers, Ziprecruiter Wants To Land You A New Job — For Free
Professionals know finding a job — the right job — is practically a full-time job in itself. In fact, it usually takes the typical job seeker about five months from starting their search to finally coming aboard with a new company. Sure, you can enlist the services of...
