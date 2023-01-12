ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cult of Mac

Prep for your cybersecurity exams with this immersive training bundle

If you’ve been reading the tech news anytime in the past decade, you know that no one — not even Apple — is safe from cybercrime. But there’s a bright side to all this hacking, especially if you work in IT: The job market for cybersecurity experts is as robust as it’s ever been.
money.com

Highest Paying Part-Time Jobs

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Whether you're looking to supplement your income or hoping for more flexibility in your schedule, you'll likely find many part-time job opportunities in just about every industry. While part-time wages will probably be less than a full-time salary, several high-paying positions are still available. In this article, we'll go over some of the highest-paying part-time jobs and offer tips on how to increase your chances of securing one of these in-demand positions.
smallbiztrends.com

Applications Being Accepted for SBA Veteran Small Business Certification

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently started accepting applications for the Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert) program. Applications Being Accepted for SBA Veteran Small Business Certification. The Biden-Harris Administration are expanding access to resources for Veterans and other underserved population, which includes $25 billion in government contract spending with...
A. M. Ray

Securing Grants for Your For-Profit Business: A Step-by-Step Guide

As a for-profit entity, your business may be eligible for grants from government agencies, private foundations, and corporations. These grants can provide financial support for specific projects, such as research and development, job creation, or expanding into new markets. However, the process of applying for and obtaining grants can be complex and competitive. Here are some tips to help your business successfully apply for and obtain grants as a for-profit entity.
TechCrunch

Fledgling startup founders — buy an early-bird ticket to build your future

Buy an early-bird founder ticket for $249 and tap into a day packed with:. Workshops led by leading founders and VCs. Small roundtable discussions with Q&A led by top subject-matter experts. Actionable advice and strategies you can implement now. Opportunities to expand your network and connect with a supportive community.
digg.com

Companies That Produce The Most Start-Up Founders, Visualized

The majority of employees that go on to launch their own businesses appear to come from just a handful of companies. In 2021, the US saw a record 5.4 million new business applications — and, as the below visualization shows, the majority of employees that go on to launch their own start-up appear to come from just a handful of companies.

