Porterville, CA

Porterville man sentenced to over 600 years in prison for child molestation

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

The Tulare County Superior Court has sentenced 37-year-old Armando Martinez to over 600 years in prison for child molestation.

In October 2022, Martinez was found guilty by a jury of 31 counts of child sexual abuse.

RELATED: Jury finds Porterville man guilty of 31 counts of child molestation

The jury also found the allegations of substantial sexual conduct and that his crimes were committed against multiple victims.

23 of the crimes were committed between July 2008 and August 2018 against one victim, who was between the ages of four and 14 years old at the time.

The other eight were committed between February 27 and August of 2018 against another victim who was between seven and 18 years old throughout that period.

Michael Campa
4d ago

California prison guards protect these lowest of the lowest of the human species instead they should place them with the rest of the felons w/no special treatment . let the inmates, their piers, deal with them. I can almost guarantee there will be a lot less damaged people/kids . because these cowered's will know what a'waits

MissMaryJ
4d ago

sicko, hope he likes it super rough, because Bubba likes it super rough, everyday for the rest of his miserable life. I hope he lives in the fear and pain he brought to those kids.

