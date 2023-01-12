Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Related
Kingsport Chick-fil-A announces planned reopening date
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s only Chick-fil-A closed its doors last year so the restaurant could be demolished and rebuilt with improvements. Now, six months later, a planned reopening date has been announced. In a Facebook post, the restaurant revealed a target reopening date of Jan. 26. The Kingsport Chick-fil-A, located at 1205 E. Stone […]
Johnson City Press
Bridge work expected to extend into February
Work on the bridge over Boone Lake on U.S. Highway 11E/19W is behind schedule and likely will extend into February, according to a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman. An earlier projection had the work scheduled for completion in November.
Johnson City Press
Jan. 24 open house will provide public input for Downtown Elizabethton mobility study
ELIZABETHTON — In order to meet future needs for transportation and mobility, cities must begin planning to meet those needs now. While such planning is important, it is also costly. Elizabethton has been fortunate enough to win a $175,000 Transportation Planning Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation during...
Johnson City Press
Local Rogersville business owner places family-owned restaurant for sale
ROGERSVILLE— Oh Henry’s, a family-owned restaurant located in downtown Rogersville, which has been a part of the community for over 30 years, has been placed for sale. Still, the owner hopes the next owner continues its legacy. Oh Henry’s History.
Johnson City Press
Eastman Credit Union steps to the plate with van donation
Eastman Credit Union has stepped up and pledged $35,000 over five years to help buy a 2018 Nissan NV Passenger SL van, according to a YMCA press release. The release said the van and donation will increase accessibility to resources, programs, meals and child care to families in underserved communities in Kingsport.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 17
Jan. 17. 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Jan. 16. Readers learned that “J.T. Browning, the founder and owner of the Johnson City Staff for the past six years, has sold the paper to John W. Bell for $800. The plant is valued at $1,000, the balance $200 in stock, being held by the First National bank of Jonesboro. Mr. Bell has been foreman in the office for over a year. He is a staunch republican and will continue the Staff as a republican paper.”
Fire visible from I-26 caught on camera
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A structure fire with smoke visible from Interstate 26 in Johnson City occurred Sunday afternoon. A viewer sent News Channel 11 dash cam footage as they drove by the location near exit 22 on I-26. A call reporting the fire came in around 5 p.m., and three engines and two […]
Johnson City Press
Watauga Lake cleanup set for Feb. 5
ELIZABETHTON — For the third year in a row, Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful will be including a cleanup of Watauga Lake by volunteers as part of the month-long Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series. Once again, the cleanup series will be kicked off with the Watauga Lake cleanup,...
Johnson City Press
Supper can be special at Libby's Lodge
My dining partner and I had spent a winter afternoon in Elizabethton visiting friends, and were starting for home when my partner declared she was hungry and asked where we could find some good home cooking. I recalled a place on Broad Street that was named after a dog, and...
JCPD: Man arrested after pursuit in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson city man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Saturday evening. Gauge Layne was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and causing property damage in the process, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department. The release states officers were in the area of […]
Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
Johnson City Press
Fallen trees once again cause long night for Elizabethton Electric, Carter County Highway work crews
ELIZABETHTON — Thursday’s strong winds knocked down lots of trees in Carter County, leading to workers to spend most of the night clearing away the trees to restore electricity and open blocked roads. Brandon Shell, manager of the Elizabethton Electric Department, said linemen from the Elizabethton Electric Department...
Johnson City Press
Hundreds march through Johnson City in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Hundreds of people marched through downtown Johnson City on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Prior to the march, people gathered at Carver Recreation Center to hear local civic leaders talk about the importance of unity and the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Among those who spoke at Monday's event were Johnson City Mayor Todd Fowler, City Commissioners Aaron Murphy and Jenny Brock and Jonesborough Alderman Adam Dickson.
Sheriff: One dead after house fire in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man is dead after a house fire in Greene County Sunday morning. According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), the body of Daniel Reaves, 59, was recovered from a basement room in the house that caught fire. At around 7:11 a.m., Greene County 911 was […]
EMA Director: Trees down across Greene County amid severe weather
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Trees have been knocked down across Greene County while severe weather batters Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Wednesday. Greene County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Heather Sipe told News Channel 11 that as of 2:30 p.m., downed trees were the largest issue the county was facing. In addition to trees, […]
Johnson City Press
Sullivan sheriff finds himself on a walk among warriors
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will soon find himself on a journey. It’s a spiritual journey. An emotional journey. A warrior’s journey.
supertalk929.com
Snow likely in higher elevations this weekend
The National Weather Service in Morristown issued a winter weather advisory for several portions of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The advisory says higher elevations in NETN, including Unicoi, Greene, and Johnson Counties could see snow accumulation up to six inches and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. SWVA...
Johnson City Press
JAMSA hosting giveaway for free wedding ceremony in February
Valentine’s Day will be extra special this year for one lucky couple that will win a free wedding ceremony in Jonesborough on Feb. 11. The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA) and Simple Elegance Bridal Show will host a giveaway for a free wedding ceremony that will take place during the Jonesborough Chocolate Fest. It will be held Feb. 11 at the Mill Spring Park Gazebo on Fox Street.
Comments / 0