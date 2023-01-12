Jan. 17. 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Jan. 16. Readers learned that “J.T. Browning, the founder and owner of the Johnson City Staff for the past six years, has sold the paper to John W. Bell for $800. The plant is valued at $1,000, the balance $200 in stock, being held by the First National bank of Jonesboro. Mr. Bell has been foreman in the office for over a year. He is a staunch republican and will continue the Staff as a republican paper.”

