Students at Erie 1 BOCES restore antique luggage cart

By Mike Randall
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
They usually work on cars at the Erie 1 BOCES R.A.C.E program. Recently they undertook a special project to restore an antique luggage cart from the Buffalo Central Terminal.

Robert Mroz was one of the instructors who supervised the four year restoration. He says "We had it here, and restored it here, completely and painted it and did all the graphics on it and it was pretty exciting to have kids doing it.”

It's estimated the cart is more than a century old. Seniors in the program Richard Michels and Lukas Mueller worked on the project. Lukas says “It was a learning experience for us." And Richard says "It took a little bit of time but once you got the hang of it it went a lot faster.”

The cart has been returned to to the Buffalo Central Terminal and according to Robert, it was a positive experience for the students.

Robert says "Part of the automotive industry is to work on restoration projects-yes it’s not a car but we’re teaching transferable skills to these kids so that they can learn how to use tools, learn how to use equipment in fun ways.” and adds “We have returned an historic artifact back to the city of Buffalo.”

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

