MILFORD — Milford Public Library has a new staff member, Elliette Pulley. She is a junior at Wawasee High School and is working at the library on an internship program. She works in the adult, teen and children’s departments. She has two sisters and lives in the Syracuse area. She plans to go to college and study interior design. Her hobbies include playing video games. She enjoys working at the library because she likes the environment.

MILFORD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO