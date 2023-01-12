Read full article on original website
One Warsaw And Courthouse Coffee Hold MLK Jr. Celebration
WARSAW — Many joined local nonprofit One Warsaw in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. at Courthouse Coffee Monday, Jan. 16. Members of the community, along with the One Warsaw board of directors, didn’t feel right about MLK Jr. Day coming and going without holding a celebration. According...
Demographic Report Presented At Warsaw School Board Meeting
WARSAW — A demographic report for Warsaw Community Schools was presented during a Jan. 16 Board of Trustees meeting. Dr. Susan Brudvig attended the meeting virtually and discussed the statistics with board members. In her report, Brudvig said over the last 10 years, WCS’s enrollment has declined by about...
Shirley Gail Henderson
Shirley Gail Henderson, 93, formerly of Columbia City, died at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born Sept. 1, 1929. On March 31, 1950, she married Robert Coe Henderson; he preceded her in death on March 14, 2002. Surviving are her children,...
North Webster Community Public Library Closed Jan. 20 For Staff Training
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Attendees do not need a library card to participate in any of these events. Library Closing. NWCPL will be closed Friday, Jan. 20, for staff training. The library will be open normal...
Learn About Commercial Produce Growing In Wakarusa On Feb. 10
ELKHART COUTY — The Wakarusa Produce Auction and Purdue Extension have teamed up to offer a meeting for area commercial produce growers on Friday, Feb. 10 at the produce auction. The auction is located at 65460 CR 9, east of Wakarusa. The topics were selected by the growers themselves,...
Lilith Ann Mahon
Lilith Ann Mahon, 13-months, died at 11:02 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, from Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Nov. 15, 2021. She is survived by her parents, Eric T. and Taylor A. (Lude) Mahon; older siblings, Zane, Fae and Silas Mahon; her maternal grandmother, Monica (Earl) Reed, Columbia City; and maternal grandfather, Kerry Lude, Cincinnati, Ohio.
Robert ‘Bob’ Cornmesser
Robert “Bob” Dwight Cornmesser, 96, Fort Wayne, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. He was born Feb. 9, 1926 in Green City, Mo. He married Mary Wheeler Oct. 18,1953; she preceded him in death in 2015. Survivors include his son, Craig Alan (Julie Powell)...
Nancy Carolyn Constantine
Nancy Carolyn Constantine, 85, of Fort Wayne, died at home at 11:28 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. She was born on Sept. 26, 1937. She married Lyman R. Constantine on Jan. 11, 1990; he preceded her in death in 2005. Surviving are her children; Lisa A. Boocher Parson (Tony), Lon...
Linda Kay Riggle
Linda Kay Riggle, 71, Warsaw, died at Kosciusko Community Hospital on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw.
Gods Highway To Heaven Church Will Host Mobile Food Giveaway
WARSAW — Gods Highway To Heaven Church will be hosting a mobile food giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. Northern Indiana Food Bank will be providing food for the event, which will serve 300 families. Food will be given on a first come, first serve basis.
Burkley Is The New Vice Chair For ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa
Nappanee- Wakarusa — Charles Burkley is the new vice chair for ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa. Burkley, a resident of Nappanee, was a candidate in November 2022 for Locke Township Advisory Board. Born in Elkhart County, he studied marketing at I. U. in South Bend as well as music, theater and Spanish at Marian University in Indianapolis.
Milford Public Library Welcomes New Staff Member
MILFORD — Milford Public Library has a new staff member, Elliette Pulley. She is a junior at Wawasee High School and is working at the library on an internship program. She works in the adult, teen and children’s departments. She has two sisters and lives in the Syracuse area. She plans to go to college and study interior design. Her hobbies include playing video games. She enjoys working at the library because she likes the environment.
Susan Hyde
Susan Hyde, 63, Pierceton, died Jan. 2, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Sept. 19, 1959. Susan is survived by her partner, Richard Wilson; her father, Paul Hazelett; daughters, Keli, Rosa, Alex, Lacey and Raven; sons, Travis, Jake and Gannon; sister, Beth; and brothers, John, Jim, Jason and Jeff.
Brenda L. Walsh
Brenda Barton Walsh, 84, Leesburg, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. She was born Nov. 18, 1938. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, is in charge of arrangements.
Professional Truck Driver
Pike Lumber Company, Inc., locally owned for 119 years, has an immediate opening for a CLASS A CDL SEMI TRUCK DRIVER. The ideal applicant will also have experience operating lift trucks or front-end loaders, however training will be provided if needed. Home most evenings and weekends. Exceptional company-funded retirement plan....
Eugene ‘Gene’ Douglas Stephenson
Eugene “Gene” Douglas Stephenson, 71, of rural Columbia City, died at 7:46 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at his home. He was born on Nov. 23, 1951. On June 2, 2002, he married Terry L. Oliver. He is survived by his wife, Terry; children, Kendra M. (Joe) Edwards,...
James G. Ingalls
James George Ingalls, 75, Columbia City, died at 2:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2023, at his home in Columbia City. He was born Dec. 24, 1946. On June 15, 1968, he married Sonya S. Eddings. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his two children, Robyn (Robert Jones)...
Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Three New Hires
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith would like to welcome three new hires to the department. Jacob Anderson, Warsaw, will be assigned to the patrol division. He graduated from North Manchester High School. Anderson and his wife, Jennifer, have two daughters: Odette, 8; and Leona, 5. Stuart Smith,...
Eve H. Bevelhimer — UPDATED
Eve H. Bevelhimer, 93, Warsaw, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. She was born in Anderson, on Dec. 5, 1929, the daughter of (the late) Clarence E. and Mary L. (Wiles) Faust. Eve graduated from Pendleton High School Class of ’47 and attended...
Teresa L. Ratcliff
Teresa L. Ratcliff, 60, Goshen, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at home in Goshen. She was born July 19, 1962. On July 20, 1989, she married David Ratcliff. He survives along with four children, Christina Ferguson, Elkhart, Jennifer (Clint) Keifer, Lafayette, David Ratcliff, Goshen and Heather (Travis) Ratcliff, Goshen; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Catherine (George) Craft, Warsaw, Donald Morrison and Freda (Mark) Smythe, both of Goshen.
