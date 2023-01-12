ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, NH

whdh.com

Crews battle large fire at grocery store in Wolfeboro, NH

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - Crews battled a large fire at a grocery store in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire late Monday night. Firefighters from more than six communities were called to help put out the flames at Hunter’s Shop ‘n Save on South Main Street, right across from Lake Winnipesaukee.
WOLFEBORO, NH
WMUR.com

Blake's Restaurant to close final location in Manchester Saturday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — This Saturday, the final Blake’s Restaurant location will be shutting down, but the Manchester-based company isn't leaving the business. Blake's Restaurant and Ice Cream is a Manchester institution that dates back to 1900. The location on South Main Street was open for six decades. "The...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Judge rules Manchester officials can evict people who live at homeless encampment

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A judge has ruled that the city of Manchester can evict a homeless encampment on Manchester and Pine streets. Eviction notices were posted last week, giving those who live in the encampment until Tuesday to leave. The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire filed a lawsuit on Friday to block the city's plans, arguing the planned eviction was inhumane because there is insufficient overnight shelter space in the city.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Blake's Restaurant announces closure of original Manchester location

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A popular restaurant in Manchester announced they're officially closing their South Main Street location. The original location of Blake's Restaurant will be closing Saturday, Jan. 21, after nearly 60 years, according to their website. The company said they'll continue to produce ice cream across New England...
MANCHESTER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH Man Fires Gun Inside His Apartment

A man who fired a gun inside his Dover apartment was taken into custody Saturday morning. Dover Police said Bruce Littlefield, 42, fired the several rounds at the Old Madbury Lane apartment complex off Knox Marsh Road (Route 155) around 8:25 a.m. Littlefield came out of his apartment holding a firearm after police were able to speak with him upon their arrival.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Officials warn about dangers of thin ice after 2 people rescued in Jaffrey

JAFFREY, N.H. — Two people in Jaffrey are recovering after they fell through the ice Sunday afternoon at Contoocook Lake. Fire teams said the warmer weather this winter is causing concerns that these rescues could happen more often. The rescue happened around noon when a man fell through the ice while he was ice sailing.
JAFFREY, NH
94.9 HOM

Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?

Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
MERRIMACK, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Singer Dalton Dover Performs in Dover, NH, in Memorable Performance for All

How ironic. Dalton Dover makes his first appearance in Dover, New Hampshire, on Thursday, January 19. Dover comes to Dover. Oh, come on, you have to smile at that one. This makes me believe it will be a memorable event for Dalton Dover, playing in his first New Hampshire gig at his first New Hampshire radio station for his first time in Dover, New Hampshire.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Demonstrators express frustration over Manchester homeless response

MANCHESTER, N.H. — People gathered in downtown Manchester Sunday near Hanover and Pine streets to express their frustration over how local leaders have handled the issue of homelessness. A homeless encampment will remain after a judge told the city to pause its plan to evict people. He's halting the...
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Did You Know Another Holy Donut Location Just Opened in Maine?

Potato deliciousness comes in many forms. Mashed potatoes (garlic and non), potato skins, hash browns, home fries, french fries, TATER TOTS... ...but most Mainers would probably bet their life savings that the best way to eat potatoes?. Holy. FREAKIN. Donut. And they just opened a new location this past weekend.
ARUNDEL, ME
WMUR.com

Man found dead after SWAT team called to report of armed person in Hudson

HUDSON, N.H. — A man was found dead inside a Hudson home Monday morning after police were called about an armed person barricaded inside. Police said they were called just before 7 a.m. by a family member inside the home on Timothy Lane. The man was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
HUDSON, NH

