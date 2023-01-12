Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
Man Arrested in the 36-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of Claire GravelTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Salem, MA
whdh.com
Crews battle large fire at grocery store in Wolfeboro, NH
WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - Crews battled a large fire at a grocery store in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire late Monday night. Firefighters from more than six communities were called to help put out the flames at Hunter’s Shop ‘n Save on South Main Street, right across from Lake Winnipesaukee.
WMUR.com
Video: Newmarket Police Department's K-9 takes a break to enjoy snow
VIDEO: It wasn't just kids sledding on Monday! Newmarket Police Department's K-9, Gadget, took his turn in the fresh snow.
You Could Own This Bed and Breakfast in Dover, New Hampshire, for $3 Million
Never have I ever said, "man, I would love to own a bed and breakfast..." Bed and breakfasts seem really dated, in a good way. In fact, here is a hot take: I think bed and breakfasts will become really popular again in the next 10-20 years. The idea behind...
Westbrook, Maine, Police Reveal the Hilarious and Delicious ‘Survival Kit’ They Received
If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Stephen King, it's that things can get a little scary in towns like Westbrook, Maine. But the officers who patrol these mean streets can breathe just a little easier thanks to some brave boys and girls. After they were treated to...
WMUR.com
Blake's Restaurant to close final location in Manchester Saturday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — This Saturday, the final Blake’s Restaurant location will be shutting down, but the Manchester-based company isn't leaving the business. Blake's Restaurant and Ice Cream is a Manchester institution that dates back to 1900. The location on South Main Street was open for six decades. "The...
WMUR.com
Judge rules Manchester officials can evict people who live at homeless encampment
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A judge has ruled that the city of Manchester can evict a homeless encampment on Manchester and Pine streets. Eviction notices were posted last week, giving those who live in the encampment until Tuesday to leave. The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire filed a lawsuit on Friday to block the city's plans, arguing the planned eviction was inhumane because there is insufficient overnight shelter space in the city.
WMUR.com
Blake's Restaurant announces closure of original Manchester location
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A popular restaurant in Manchester announced they're officially closing their South Main Street location. The original location of Blake's Restaurant will be closing Saturday, Jan. 21, after nearly 60 years, according to their website. The company said they'll continue to produce ice cream across New England...
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
Don’t Leave Purses Behind In Your Parked Vehicle, Police Warn
Don't leave your purse in the car or you could fall victim to the Felony Lane Gang which has made its return to northern New England, according to three Maine police departments. Police in York and Kennebunkport warned of a Florida-based group of identity thieves that travel across the United...
Dover, NH Man Fires Gun Inside His Apartment
A man who fired a gun inside his Dover apartment was taken into custody Saturday morning. Dover Police said Bruce Littlefield, 42, fired the several rounds at the Old Madbury Lane apartment complex off Knox Marsh Road (Route 155) around 8:25 a.m. Littlefield came out of his apartment holding a firearm after police were able to speak with him upon their arrival.
WMUR.com
Officials warn about dangers of thin ice after 2 people rescued in Jaffrey
JAFFREY, N.H. — Two people in Jaffrey are recovering after they fell through the ice Sunday afternoon at Contoocook Lake. Fire teams said the warmer weather this winter is causing concerns that these rescues could happen more often. The rescue happened around noon when a man fell through the ice while he was ice sailing.
Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?
Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
Singer Dalton Dover Performs in Dover, NH, in Memorable Performance for All
How ironic. Dalton Dover makes his first appearance in Dover, New Hampshire, on Thursday, January 19. Dover comes to Dover. Oh, come on, you have to smile at that one. This makes me believe it will be a memorable event for Dalton Dover, playing in his first New Hampshire gig at his first New Hampshire radio station for his first time in Dover, New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
Demonstrators express frustration over Manchester homeless response
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People gathered in downtown Manchester Sunday near Hanover and Pine streets to express their frustration over how local leaders have handled the issue of homelessness. A homeless encampment will remain after a judge told the city to pause its plan to evict people. He's halting the...
WMUR.com
Police: Man fires gun multiple times inside Dover apartment, rounds hit at least 1 other unit
DOVER, N.H. — A Dover man who allegedly fired a gun multiple times inside an apartment has been arrested. Bruce Littlefield, 42, of Dover was arrested Saturday on a felony charge of reckless conduct. Dover police said around 8:25 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the Olde Madbury Lane apartment...
WMUR.com
Investigation into disappearance of Massachusetts woman continues for third week
COHASSET, Mass. — The search for a missing mother from Cohasset, Massachusetts, is now entering its third week. Ana Walshe, 39, has not been seen since New Year's Day. Her husband, Brian Walshe, 47, remains held on $500,000 bail on accusations he misled investigators. Potential pieces of evidence in...
Did You Know Another Holy Donut Location Just Opened in Maine?
Potato deliciousness comes in many forms. Mashed potatoes (garlic and non), potato skins, hash browns, home fries, french fries, TATER TOTS... ...but most Mainers would probably bet their life savings that the best way to eat potatoes?. Holy. FREAKIN. Donut. And they just opened a new location this past weekend.
WMUR.com
Man found dead after SWAT team called to report of armed person in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. — A man was found dead inside a Hudson home Monday morning after police were called about an armed person barricaded inside. Police said they were called just before 7 a.m. by a family member inside the home on Timothy Lane. The man was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
WMUR.com
Woman arrested after early morning pursuit from Manchester to Concord
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester woman was arrested after being involved in a pursuit from the Queen City to Concord early Saturday morning, state police said. New Hampshire State Police said Laurie Keith, 39, of Manchester, was arrested. Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, a trooper was trying to find...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
