The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 Review
The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on Jan. 20, 2023. Review by Rafael Motamayor. Season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina is bigger, meaner, and funnier than its predecessor, moving away from the prologue to a proper fantasy epic with multiple locations, a grand quest, and character side missions. Despite an overabundance of tropes, the season gets by thanks to its charming voice cast and endearing characters, which get deepened in exciting ways this season.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Features a Reunited Din Djarin and Grogu on Their Way to Mandalore
The newest trailer for Season 3 of The Mandalorian has arrived, and it features Din Djarin and Grogu reunited and headed to Mandalore, familiar aliens and droids, battles aplenty, and Grogu using the Force to take down an enemy. The trailer was revealed during the NFL Wild Card Game between...
The Last of Us Had HBO's Second-Best Debut of the Last Decade
The Last of Us scored HBO's second-best debut of the last decade on Sunday night, with 4.7 million viewers tuning in for the premiere. As reported by Deadline, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's The Last of Us adaptation has garnered the second-largest debut for HBO, behind House of the Dragon, since Boardwalk Empire launched on the network to 4.81M viewers back in 2010.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Poster Revealed, New Trailer Arriving Tonight
A brand new poster has been revealed for The Mandalorian's third season ahead of its trailer debut during tonight's NFL Wild Card Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You can see the poster below, and be sure to tune into the game tonight, January 16, at...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - Official 'Home' Teaser Trailer
Check out the new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania teaser trailer. The upcoming Marvel movie stars Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Evangeline Lilly, and more. Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023.
The Mandolorian Season 3 Trailer and Poster Out With Din Djarin and Grogu; Bad Batch to Get More Star Wars Connections and More
The Mandalorian is back with its way, as Lucasfilms unveil the Season 3 trailer involving the two main protagonists in Din Djarin and Grogu. Following the events of the previous season, the duo is reunited, which seems to be the overarching theme of the upcoming season, which will begin streaming on Disney+ from March 1. Both Din Djarin and Grogu will be taking part in new adventures involving the Mandalore, and other foes that might come along their way. Check out the trailer down below:
Glass Onion: Janelle Monáe Reveals How the Andi Twist Was Cleverly Hidden
The following article contains spoilers for Glass Onion. If you haven’t caught up with the film already, check out our spoiler-free review of the film here. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, came out on Netflix on December 23, 2022. It stars Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, and Daniel Craig in leading roles. As a Knives Out film, it contains a lot of mystery elements that keeps viewers on their toes.
The Boys Season 4 Will Have the ‘Most Disgusting Thing’ According to VFX Supervisor, as Simon Pegg Announces His Return
If there's any show that can drop your jaws with its graphic content, then it's probably Amazon's The Boys. The adaptation of the popular comic book series showcases superheroes in a different light, compared to the regular shows and films involving superpowered characters. During the course of a season, The...
The Last of Us: Series Premiere Review
This review contains full spoilers for episode one of The Last of Us, now available to view on HBO Max. To stay spoiler-free, check out our The Last of Us Season 1 Review. Within the first minute of HBO's The Last of Us, it’s immediately clear that this series isn't going to be a straightforward 1-1 adaptation of the beloved video game. Its cold opening builds out the story behind the origin of the virus that will act as a catalyst for everything else to come in a talk show scene more akin in tone to something out of showrunner Craig Mazin's Chernobyl. It sets the stage perfectly for newcomers - giving all-too-relatable pandemic context - while also providing nourishment for viewers well-versed in the game. It’s an ethos repeated throughout the series premiere, which acts as a brilliant new entry point into the world of The Last of Us.
