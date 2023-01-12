Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
funcheap.com
Rare Bay Area “Ocean Tornado” Spotted in Sonoma County
Thanks to SF Gate for spreading the word about this hiker’s discovery on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Santa Rosa resident Omar Rogers spotted a rare waterspout, a tornado that’s formed over water, near Sonoma County’s Ocean Cove area. The swirling vortex of air and water mist usually forms in tropical locations. The intense cyclones can reach 60mph.
KTVU FOX 2
Massive California mudslide prompts evacuations in Berkeley Hills
A mudslide in the Berkeley Hills prompted the evacuation of about ten homes. Emergency crews responded to the area of Middlefield Road, Wildcat Canyon Road and The Spiral at about 7 a.m. as mud and debris were shifting in the area. Residents were evacuated, and all three roads were closed due to the slide.
Driver Rescued After SUV Nearly Plunges From California Cliff
California firefighters rescued a man whose car went off the road and was left dangling from a cliff, the front two tires hanging in mid-air while spray from the tempestuous sea below washed over the hood. On Saturday evening, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received a call regarding the incident....
How a Bay Area herbalism school grew a legacy out of a Grateful Dead show
Marked only by a small sign on state Route 116, a gravel driveway leads to a hidden 80-acre sanctuary.
Missing 11-year-old Santa Rosa girl found
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 11-year-old girl the Santa Rosa Police Department had been asking for community assistance in locating has been found, according to an alert from the City of Santa Rosa. The missing girl, Monique Rameriz, was located at around 11 p.m. Sunday after she walked into a local hospital. Monique […]
Risky rescue: California firefighters pluck woman from tree she climbed to escape raging floodwaters
Dramatic video shows a California woman being rescued Friday afternoon after she climbed a tree in a desperate attempt to escape raging floodwaters caused by a powerful atmospheric river storm that dropped torrential rain across the state.
KTVU FOX 2
Sneaker wave and falling redwood tree nearly takes out Sonoma family of 3
WHITEHORN, Calif. - A Sonoma family survived a frightening encounter with mother nature a few weeks ago, and they are still working through the damages. A massive sneaker wave and subsequent falling redwood tree nearly crushed them as they walked along Black Sands Beach in Humboldt County's Lost Coast Dec. 27, according to the Press Democrat.
KTVU FOX 2
Body of missing fisherman found in San Pablo Bay
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The body of a man who went missing on Christmas Day was found Thursday in the San Pablo Bay. Will Chebib, 32, of Petaluma was found dead approximately one mile east of the Hamilton Wetlands within the San Pablo Bay, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. He had gone fishing on Dec. 25, and hadn't been seen since.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa House Fire Kills Two Pets on Myrtlewood Drive
Santa Rosa fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a house fire in the 300 block of Myrtlewood Drive that displaced a family of three and two of their pets. It took crews about 20 minutes to put last Thursday’s fire out. It started in the garage of the single-story house and worked its way to the attic. No injuries were reported and authorities say there’s no evidence that the fire was the result of arson.
SFGate
New Bay Area maps show hidden flood risk from sea level rise and groundwater
Amid dramatic ocean swells and drenching atmospheric rivers, a new report lays bare a hidden aspect of sea level rise that has been exacerbating flooding in the Bay Area. The report, which was released Tuesday, maps areas that could flood from groundwater hovering just a few feet, or even inches below ground. This layer of water gets pushed upward as denser water from the ocean moves inland from rising tides. On its way up, even before the water breaks the surface, it can seep into the cracks of basements, infiltrate plumbing, or, even more insidiously, re-mobilize toxic chemicals buried underground.
Storm recovery center opens Sonoma Co. while severe flooding keeps Hwy 37 closed
In Sonoma County, a new assistance center opened in Guerneville focusing on equitable recovery for those impacted by January storms.
Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm
More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
sfstandard.com
Two Men Found Dead at Home in Popular Bay Area Vacation Spot
Two men were found dead in a Sea Ranch home, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. At approximately 11:22 a.m. Wednesday the sheriff’s office received a call that two men were found dead inside a house in the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch—an area popular for vacations.
North Bay apartment dwellers displaced by destructive mudslide
FAIRFAX -- Nearly 20 Marin County residents have been forced out of their homes after a mudslide crashed into an apartment complex in Fairfax. It's an area that has suffered quite a bit of damage from the series of storms.The Wine family from Fairfax was packing up what they could after their home was red-tagged on Friday."I'm still trying to grasp that this is really happening," said Lovely Wine. "I got a call from my niece. She was terrified and screaming and said that a tree had gone through the bathroom window."According to Marin County Fire, the mudslide displaced 19...
SFGate
Update: Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Found
Santa Rosa police say missing 11-year-old Monique Rameriz, was located around 11 p.m. Sunday after she walked into a local hospital. Monique was last seen walking away from her family home Sunday in the area of Pierson and West 6th streets. She was walking west toward the creek and the creek path.
SFGate
Couple Arrested On Suspicion Of Dealing Methamphetamine
A Sonoma County couple was arrested on suspicion of transporting methamphetamine in their vehicle with an intent to sell the drug. Brandon Olguin, 26, and Maria Olguin-Chavez, 26, were pulled over for alleged vehicle code violations on Jan. 8 on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Rosa, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.
SFGate
Wounded suspect in killing of California deputy identified
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a Southern California sheriff's deputy remained hospitalized in critical condition after a gunbattle, authorities said Saturday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department identified Jesse Navarro, 42, of Lake Elsinore as the suspect in the killing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun. Calhoun,...
Officials: 2 men found dead in house after tree falls in California
SEA RANCH, Calif. — Two men were found dead inside a California home on Thursday, officials say. In a news release, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said that dispatch was called just before 11:30 a.m. about two men who were reportedly found dead inside a house in the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch.
Santa Rosa mom advocates for blood donations years after transfusion saved her baby
SANTA ROSA (KPIX) - A blood transfusion played a critical role in saving the life of an eight-week baby in need of emergency surgery. Almost five years later, the baby's mother wants to encourage as many people as she can to donate blood and have a similar impact in someone else's life. "The whole universe, everything that happened, we feel so incredibly lucky," said Jordan Woodside. "We feel lucky that he was given somebody's blood, whose, I have no idea."Her son Rylan was not feeling well when the family started the drive to the South Bay for a wedding in 2018....
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0