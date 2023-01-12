FAIRFAX -- Nearly 20 Marin County residents have been forced out of their homes after a mudslide crashed into an apartment complex in Fairfax. It's an area that has suffered quite a bit of damage from the series of storms.The Wine family from Fairfax was packing up what they could after their home was red-tagged on Friday."I'm still trying to grasp that this is really happening," said Lovely Wine. "I got a call from my niece. She was terrified and screaming and said that a tree had gone through the bathroom window."According to Marin County Fire, the mudslide displaced 19...

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO