Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How much is being the descendant of Black Slaves in America Worth? At Least $5 million.Matthew C. Woodruff
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Longstanding Ross Dress For Less Location Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergDublin, CA
15 municipalities allow non-citizens to vote in local elections: Does this impact the US political landscape?Edy Zoo
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.Sherif SaadSanta Rosa, CA
Related
San Fran's reparations committee proposes $5 million to each Black longtime resident, total debt forgiveness
The San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee has proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million to atone for the city's decades of systemic racism.
San Jose experiences a ‘Black exodus’
Signs of segregation may not be as brazen as the days of Martin Luther King Jr., but Black leaders in San Jose say racism still rears its head and is why the Black community keeps shrinking. It’s something Silicon Valley Minority Business Consortium CEO Walter Wilson calls the “Black exodus.”...
SFist
SF Police and Sheriff Unions Engaged in Bizarro Social Media Fight Over Staffing at SFO
Immature posts from law enforcement unions are nothing new, but we can’t help but be amused by the new Twitter fight between SF Police Officers Association and the SF Deputy Sheriffs' Association, who are publicly airing beef between them over who should staff SFO. I was very surprised to...
SF art gallery owner apologizes hours after forum held condemning him for spraying unhoused person
Religious and community leaders from across San Francisco are discussing an ugly incident caught on video, showing an unhoused person being hosed down by a frustrated business owner.
SF leaders respond to incident of unhoused woman being sprayed with water
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — By now you’ve seen the video that outraged many in the Bay Area, an unhoused woman being sprayed with water on San Francisco city streets. On Sunday, the NAACP held a forum with local leaders to discuss what’s being done. The San Francisco chapter of the NAACP is demanding the business […]
SF ambulance stolen, recovered in Oakland
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An ambulance belonging to the San Francisco Fire Department was stolen Monday evening, SFFD said on Facebook. The suspect who stole the vehicle later led California Highway Patrol on a chase, and it was eventually found abandoned in Oakland. The vehicle was stolen while SFFD was responding to a medical emergency […]
americanmilitarynews.com
WATCH: San Francisco man who sprayed woman in viral video says he’d do it again
On Monday morning, a viral video began circulating of a man in San Francisco hosing down a woman sitting on the ground in front of Barbarossa Lounge on Montgomery Street. With a hose in hand, the man starts spraying her directly in the face as she shouts and tries to shield her body from the oncoming blasts of water in the video.
goldrushcam.com
Alameda County Resident was Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Selling Fentanyl in the San Francisco’s Tenderloin
January 15, 2023 – SAN FRANCISCO – Jose Alvarado, a/k/a Chepe, was sentenced on Friday to 48 months in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl in San. Francisco’s Tenderloin District and for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Charles R. Breyer.
KTVU FOX 2
Police activity shuts portion of Geary Boulevard in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Police on Tuesday morning asked the public to avoid the area near 3575 Geary Boulevard in San Francisco because of "police activity." Officials said neighbors heard gunshots around 4 a.m. near Stanyan Street, and police were dispatched to the scene. The road is blocked in both directions....
KTVU FOX 2
Ambulance stolen in San Francisco chased by CHP through San Mateo, Alameda counties
Ambulance stolen in San Francisco chased by CHP through San Mateo, Alameda counties. San Francisco Fire Department said an ambulance was stolen from the city's Sunset District while responding to a medical emergency Monday night. Officials said California Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle in San Mateo and Alameda counties. The pursuit was discontinued and the ambulance was later found in Oakland.
Defamation lawsuit against Palo Alto Weekly dismissed by Court of Appeal
Former school district candidate Christopher Boyd's claims rejected 3-0 by appeals panel. A defamation lawsuit against the Palo Alto Weekly and parent company Embarcadero Media by an unsuccessful 2018 candidate for Palo Alto Unified School District Board of Education has been rejected by the California Court of Appeal. The Sixth...
KTVU FOX 2
Body found floating near Ferry Building: San Francisco police
SAN FRANCISCO - A body was found floating in the San Francisco Bay near the Ferry Building on Sunday. Officers responded to the area of Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza around 10:11 a.m. and recovered the body. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Foul play is not...
goldrushcam.com
Former San Francisco Building Inspection Commission President Pleads Guilty to Multiple Fraud Schemes, Providing False Documents to FBI, and Tax Evasion
Defendant Admits Defrauding Clients of $775,000, Arranging Donations to Influence a Building Inspector, Presenting False Documents to FBI Investigators, and Failing to Report $1.6 Million in Taxable Income. January 15, 2023 – SAN FRANCISCO – Rodrigo Santos pleaded guilty on Friday in federal court to bank fraud, honest services fraud,...
One stabbed in Mission District, victim has life-threatening injuries
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A male victim has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in San Francisco’s Mission District Monday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4 News. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Mission Street for a stabbing at about 3:13 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the […]
World War II structure falls 200 feet from cliff onto San Francisco beach
A World War II structure fell from a cliffside onto Fort Funston Beach in San Francisco amid a landslide.
postnewsgroup.com
Board of Supervisors Recommend Recount in Oakland Mayor’s Race
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors this week recommended a manual recount of the Oakland mayoral race and other close ranked-choice election results in the county Nov. 8 elections but fell short of requiring a recount and making clear that the supervisors’ decision was contingent on what is allowable under California election law and regulations.
sfstandard.com
Scandal-Ridden SF Garbage Collector May Lose One of Its Contracts With the City
Recology, the scandal-plagued garbage company that has collected refuse from San Francisco for almost a century, could lose one of its near-monopoly contracts with the city, according to a city official. While this may be the first time since the 1930s that Recology or one of its subsidiaries has not...
Four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are over 100% full
Torrential atmospheric rivers dropped so much water into California's drought-parched, thirsty reservoirs that four reservoirs in Santa Clara County are now over 100 percent full.
This legendary San Franciscan had a secret shortcut for rainy days
Caen admits the route involves "a lot of jaywalking."
Ex-San Jose mayor’s public records reforms spark alarm
In one of his last actions in office, former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo wants to reform how the city complies with transparency laws—a move experts say could limit the public’s access to the inner workings of City Hall. Liccardo, who termed out in December after 16 years...
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 2