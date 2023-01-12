ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San José Spotlight

San Jose experiences a ‘Black exodus’

Signs of segregation may not be as brazen as the days of Martin Luther King Jr., but Black leaders in San Jose say racism still rears its head and is why the Black community keeps shrinking. It’s something Silicon Valley Minority Business Consortium CEO Walter Wilson calls the “Black exodus.”...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

SF ambulance stolen, recovered in Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An ambulance belonging to the San Francisco Fire Department was stolen Monday evening, SFFD said on Facebook. The suspect who stole the vehicle later led California Highway Patrol on a chase, and it was eventually found abandoned in Oakland. The vehicle was stolen while SFFD was responding to a medical emergency […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Alameda County Resident was Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Selling Fentanyl in the San Francisco’s Tenderloin

January 15, 2023 – SAN FRANCISCO – Jose Alvarado, a/k/a Chepe, was sentenced on Friday to 48 months in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl in San. Francisco’s Tenderloin District and for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Charles R. Breyer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police activity shuts portion of Geary Boulevard in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Police on Tuesday morning asked the public to avoid the area near 3575 Geary Boulevard in San Francisco because of "police activity." Officials said neighbors heard gunshots around 4 a.m. near Stanyan Street, and police were dispatched to the scene. The road is blocked in both directions....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Ambulance stolen in San Francisco chased by CHP through San Mateo, Alameda counties

Ambulance stolen in San Francisco chased by CHP through San Mateo, Alameda counties. San Francisco Fire Department said an ambulance was stolen from the city's Sunset District while responding to a medical emergency Monday night. Officials said California Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle in San Mateo and Alameda counties. The pursuit was discontinued and the ambulance was later found in Oakland.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Body found floating near Ferry Building: San Francisco police

SAN FRANCISCO - A body was found floating in the San Francisco Bay near the Ferry Building on Sunday. Officers responded to the area of Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza around 10:11 a.m. and recovered the body. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Foul play is not...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Former San Francisco Building Inspection Commission President Pleads Guilty to Multiple Fraud Schemes, Providing False Documents to FBI, and Tax Evasion

Defendant Admits Defrauding Clients of $775,000, Arranging Donations to Influence a Building Inspector, Presenting False Documents to FBI Investigators, and Failing to Report $1.6 Million in Taxable Income. January 15, 2023 – SAN FRANCISCO – Rodrigo Santos pleaded guilty on Friday in federal court to bank fraud, honest services fraud,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Board of Supervisors Recommend Recount in Oakland Mayor’s Race

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors this week recommended a manual recount of the Oakland mayoral race and other close ranked-choice election results in the county Nov. 8 elections but fell short of requiring a recount and making clear that the supervisors’ decision was contingent on what is allowable under California election law and regulations.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

