One killed in accident with DOT truck in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead following a car accident with a DOT maintenance vehicle on I-235 Thursday afternoon.

At around 2:26 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a DOT maintenance vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-235 at the Guthrie Avenue exit.

When emergency crews arrived they discovered the driver of the car, a 72-year-old male, had passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

According to Des Moines Police, the driver of the DOT vehicle had pulled over onto the shoulder with the warning lights turned on. As the driver and two other DOT employees exited the truck, a passenger car slammed into the rear passenger side of the truck.

Evidence at the scene of the crash indicates the 72-year-old male had left the roadway about 100 feet away from the DOT truck before crashing into it, police said. The crash is still under investigation.

Police said this was the first traffic-related fatality in Des Moines this year.

