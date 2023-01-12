ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

WV BOE welcomes new school safety and security administrator

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has selected a chief state school safety officer in an effort to increase security at all 55 county school districts. Ron Arthur was introduced to the state Board of Education last week. He was officially named last month as the School Safety and Security Administrator for the new state Division of Protective Services, School Safety and Security Division within the state Department of Homeland Security.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
NEBO, WV
wchstv.com

Official: Several inmates overdose at West Virginia jail on Sunday

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — At least seven inmates at Southern Regional Jail are suspected to have overdosed Sunday night, officials said. The inmates – five women and two men – are suspected to have overdosed on what is believed to be fentanyl, according to West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

West Virginia woman severely injured after boyfriend beat, strangled her

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a man beat his girlfriend multiple times and strangled her in Rand, West Virginia, on Sunday. KCSO says the victim told deputies her boyfriend, James H. Kilgore III, 40, of Charleston, hit her several times with an open and closed fist. The victim said her boyfriend then put her in a “headlock,” restricting her airflow until she fell down.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Cold front rolling into West Virginia with snow and heavy wind

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Saturday morning for most of West Virginia. The National Weather Service expects the state to see heavy rain Thursday afternoon into Friday before turning into snow. The day began with warmer temperatures with the high reaching 63 degrees,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Expect a rainy Tuesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Prepare for a wet Tuesday morning commute across Southwest and Central Virginia. Rain will become widespread as it moves in from the west Tuesday morning. Temperatures will generally be in the above-freezing mid-30s and mid-40s to kick off the day, so this will be a rain event for much of the region as temperatures continue to warm up into the afternoon hours.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy