50% personal income tax on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about a proposed income tax cut, the Governor’s race, the city of Charleston and Hunger Free WV Day. In Segment One, we bring on Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) to talk about his proposal for a 50% personal income tax cut […]
West Virginia workers react to $1M Mega Million ticket sold at their store
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the Mega Million jackpot nears the fourth largest in U.S. history, one lucky ticket-holder in West Virginia is cashing in a $1 million prize from Tuesday’s drawing. That ticket was sold at the Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston. “I didn’t know what to […]
Metro News
WV BOE welcomes new school safety and security administrator
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has selected a chief state school safety officer in an effort to increase security at all 55 county school districts. Ron Arthur was introduced to the state Board of Education last week. He was officially named last month as the School Safety and Security Administrator for the new state Division of Protective Services, School Safety and Security Division within the state Department of Homeland Security.
West Virginia State Police hosts graduation for 71st Cadet Class
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a special day for the West Virginia State Police as the 71st Cadet Class graduated today. The ceremony was held this morning, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at West Virginia State University. The class is made up of 54 men and five women, making the group the largest class the […]
Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia fire department reminds public about importance of gas fireplace safety checks
TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) — Following a minor Sunday morning fire, Teays Valley Fire Department is reminding the public about how to do a safety check on gas-powered fireplaces. Crews say they responded to a “small fire that burned itself out from a gas-powered fireplace.”. Officials say residents...
Bill to legalize weed in West Virginia has been introduced
A new bill introduced in the West Virginia Legislature proposes the legalization of marijuana statewide.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice proposes 50% personal income tax reduction
During his 2023 State of the State Address, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) said he is proposing a 50% personal income tax reduction.
3 more West Virginia schools to receive therapy dogs
West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Thursday that schools in three different counties will receive therapy dogs in 2023.
Snow expected MLK weekend in West Virginia
Those who are planning to travel for the long weekend could experience snow and hazardous road conditions.
West Virginia residents react to Bill Gates’ potential venture
GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha River Plant, an old coal plant in Glasgow, West Virginia, has been closed for almost a decade. However, a potential venture by philanthropist Bill Gates may breathe new life into the old site. Gates joined U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to tour the site on Monday, Jan. 9, because one […]
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
wchstv.com
Official: Several inmates overdose at West Virginia jail on Sunday
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — At least seven inmates at Southern Regional Jail are suspected to have overdosed Sunday night, officials said. The inmates – five women and two men – are suspected to have overdosed on what is believed to be fentanyl, according to West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy.
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
The West Virginia Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at a convenience store in West Virginia.
When will egg prices in West Virginia and Ohio drop?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia woman severely injured after boyfriend beat, strangled her
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a man beat his girlfriend multiple times and strangled her in Rand, West Virginia, on Sunday. KCSO says the victim told deputies her boyfriend, James H. Kilgore III, 40, of Charleston, hit her several times with an open and closed fist. The victim said her boyfriend then put her in a “headlock,” restricting her airflow until she fell down.
wchsnetwork.com
Cold front rolling into West Virginia with snow and heavy wind
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Saturday morning for most of West Virginia. The National Weather Service expects the state to see heavy rain Thursday afternoon into Friday before turning into snow. The day began with warmer temperatures with the high reaching 63 degrees,...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Expect a rainy Tuesday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Prepare for a wet Tuesday morning commute across Southwest and Central Virginia. Rain will become widespread as it moves in from the west Tuesday morning. Temperatures will generally be in the above-freezing mid-30s and mid-40s to kick off the day, so this will be a rain event for much of the region as temperatures continue to warm up into the afternoon hours.
West Virginia man kept a drug house for a Mexico to WV drug operation
A West Virginia man from Bruceton Mills was found guilty for his role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation that spanned from Mexico to West Virginia. Greg Snider, 63, was found guilty after a four day trail. Officials say Snider used his residence in Bruceton Mills as a hub for drug […]
