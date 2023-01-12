ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Irmo strip mall fire under investigation

IRMO, SC (WACH) --- A two alarm fire in Irmo is now under investigation. Fire crews from several counties throughout the Midlands helped to put the fire out. The fire was contained to a strip mall along the 36-hundred block of Bush River Road. Crews from Irmo, Columbia, Lexington County,...
IRMO, SC
Richland County deputies find stolen car at bottom of pond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say a car found in the bottom of Eagles Glenn Lake was reported stolen back in 2019. Officials were called to Eagles Glenn Lake Sunday after a car was found in the deepest part of the pond while said pond was being drained.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good

Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
ORANGEBURG, SC
SCDNR uses new technology to find missing deer hunter

(WPDE) — A new phone technology used by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was used to quickly find a missing deer hunter on New Year's Day. The man was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him after he said he planned to hunt with dogs on his family's property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties, a release said.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
SC NAACP hosts annual King Day at the Dome event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina NAACP hosted its yearly King Day at the Dome event Monday. U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi was the keynote speaker for this year's event. The Day began with a church service at Zion Baptist Church, where leaders during the civil rights...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Columbia Urban League host annual MLK breakfast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In a day full of MLK celebrations and events, a local non-profit kicked the morning off with a breakfast program. Dozens turned out for the Columbia Urban League’s Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Keeping The Legacy Alive Breakfast. The Columbia Urban League brought...
COLUMBIA, SC
USC honors MLK with it's monthly Service Saturday

This weekend the life of Martin Luther king Jr is being remembered all across the country and right here in Columbia. Nearly a hundred students got up bright and early Saturday morning for their monthly service. This group called Service Saturday gets together one weekend each month to give back to local nonprofits in the area, but this week meant a little more.
COLUMBIA, SC
Betette earns Scholar Athlete nomination

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Atkins Law Firm will once again recognize an exceptional Scholar Athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Scholar Athlete Presented by Atkins Law Firm are Zana Samuel from Irmo and Jackson Betette...
IRMO, SC
Samuel scores as Scholar Athlete

COLUMBIA (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Atkins Law Firm will once again recognize an exceptional Scholar Athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Scholar Athlete Presented by Atkins Law Firm are Jackson Betette from Richland Northeast and Zana Samuel...
IRMO, SC
Gamecocks overcome early battle, blow past Mizzou

After a back and forth opening quarter, No. 1 South Carolina Women's Basketball settled in and sprinted past visiting Missouri en route to an 81-50 home victory over the Tigers. The victory marks the Gamecocks' second straight over the only two teams that beat them last season: Kentucky and Mizzou.
COLUMBIA, SC
Walker pulls in Scholar Athlete nomination

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Atkins Law Firm will once again recognize an exceptional Scholar Athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Scholar Athlete Presented by Atkins Law Firm are Carson Cordero from River Bluff and Tyler...
LEXINGTON, SC
Gamecocks Fall at Home to Texas A&M

Columbia, SC - — Wade Taylor IV knocked down 8 of his 10 shots from the field, with his only misses coming from behind the 3-point arc where he was 4 of 6, and Texas A&M led wire-to-wire in a 94-53 rout of South Carolina on Saturday. The Aggies...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

