FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Another chance of seeing 70 degrees as rain chances build this week
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- After a freezing start to Sunday, temperatures will push up above 70 degrees in the week ahead. It was a brutal start to Sunday as temperatures still tumbled after last week's cold front. Most areas dipped down to the mid 20s. There is still one more...
Irmo strip mall fire under investigation
IRMO, SC (WACH) --- A two alarm fire in Irmo is now under investigation. Fire crews from several counties throughout the Midlands helped to put the fire out. The fire was contained to a strip mall along the 36-hundred block of Bush River Road. Crews from Irmo, Columbia, Lexington County,...
Temperatures drop below freezing Sunday morning, getting warmer next week
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- After a cold front came through at the end of next week, temperatures have been dropping. Saturday was clear and sunny, but temperatures only made it to the upper 40s and lower 50s. That's a continued fall from the upper 60s and lower 70s on Thursday.
Richland County deputies find stolen car at bottom of pond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say a car found in the bottom of Eagles Glenn Lake was reported stolen back in 2019. Officials were called to Eagles Glenn Lake Sunday after a car was found in the deepest part of the pond while said pond was being drained.
Coroner identifies Orangeburg Co. man killed in crash on I-95 near Holly Hill
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office on Tuesday released the name of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 over the weekend. Saquan Powell, 25, of Santee, died after crashing into a tree near exit 90 Sunday morning, according to the coroner's office.
Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good
Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
SCDNR uses new technology to find missing deer hunter
(WPDE) — A new phone technology used by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was used to quickly find a missing deer hunter on New Year's Day. The man was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him after he said he planned to hunt with dogs on his family's property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties, a release said.
Supt. Ellen Weaver among others to take part in Moms for Liberty legislative event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver is just one of several state leaders who are expected to meet with and speak to political action nonprofit Mom's for Liberty next Monday. The Mom's for Liberty South Carolina group says January 24 will be focused on meeting with...
SC NAACP hosts annual King Day at the Dome event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina NAACP hosted its yearly King Day at the Dome event Monday. U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi was the keynote speaker for this year's event. The Day began with a church service at Zion Baptist Church, where leaders during the civil rights...
Suspect arrested in Lexington following traffic stop, crash prompted nightside search
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington police say they arrested a driver late Saturday evening after he crashed on Robert St. near Gibson Rd and proceeded to run from officers - prompting a neighborhood search. Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle for a headlight being out and an...
City of Columbia honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in its 35th annual celebration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — For a 35th year, the City of Columbia honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday. More than 200 people filled the Greene Street Community Center, to honor the man whose name and image are on the building. University of South...
The Columbia Urban League host annual MLK breakfast
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In a day full of MLK celebrations and events, a local non-profit kicked the morning off with a breakfast program. Dozens turned out for the Columbia Urban League’s Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Keeping The Legacy Alive Breakfast. The Columbia Urban League brought...
USC honors MLK with it's monthly Service Saturday
This weekend the life of Martin Luther king Jr is being remembered all across the country and right here in Columbia. Nearly a hundred students got up bright and early Saturday morning for their monthly service. This group called Service Saturday gets together one weekend each month to give back to local nonprofits in the area, but this week meant a little more.
Betette earns Scholar Athlete nomination
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Atkins Law Firm will once again recognize an exceptional Scholar Athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Scholar Athlete Presented by Atkins Law Firm are Zana Samuel from Irmo and Jackson Betette...
Samuel scores as Scholar Athlete
COLUMBIA (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Atkins Law Firm will once again recognize an exceptional Scholar Athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Scholar Athlete Presented by Atkins Law Firm are Jackson Betette from Richland Northeast and Zana Samuel...
Lexington Police finds drugs, stolen firearm during multiple routine traffic stops
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department found several violations while conducting more than 20 routine traffic stops Friday evening. Officers claim they found several alcohol violations and multiple drug charges during various stops. The Patrol Division unit also reported the arrest of one driver for DUI - the...
Gamecocks overcome early battle, blow past Mizzou
After a back and forth opening quarter, No. 1 South Carolina Women's Basketball settled in and sprinted past visiting Missouri en route to an 81-50 home victory over the Tigers. The victory marks the Gamecocks' second straight over the only two teams that beat them last season: Kentucky and Mizzou.
Irmo Dollar General workers to strike, claims of mold, lack of staff and safety equipment
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A "dangerously understaffed" Dollar General in Irmo will be the site of a two-day strike as workers plan to walk out Tuesday afternoon, demanding relief from hazardous working conditions, according to the Union of Southern Service Workers. Two of the four total employees at the...
Walker pulls in Scholar Athlete nomination
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Atkins Law Firm will once again recognize an exceptional Scholar Athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Scholar Athlete Presented by Atkins Law Firm are Carson Cordero from River Bluff and Tyler...
Gamecocks Fall at Home to Texas A&M
Columbia, SC - — Wade Taylor IV knocked down 8 of his 10 shots from the field, with his only misses coming from behind the 3-point arc where he was 4 of 6, and Texas A&M led wire-to-wire in a 94-53 rout of South Carolina on Saturday. The Aggies...
