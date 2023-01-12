We're speaking to family and residents about a crash that took the lives of five people, including two children, Saturday evening in the community of Oasis. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on 81st Avenue near the intersection with state Route 86. A spokesperson from the California Highway Patrol said a Volkswagen Jetta The post Five people killed in crash near Oasis identified appeared first on KESQ.

THERMAL, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO