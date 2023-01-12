Read full article on original website
Related
calexicochronicle.com
Comite Civico Awarded $4M Grant
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Comite Civico del Valle has been awarded a $4 million grant to expand its community outreach efforts related to the county’s budding lithium-extraction industry. The grant comes from the Palo Alto-based nonprofit, Waverley Street Foundation, which helps combat climate change by funding grassroots initiatives, organizing,...
thedesertreview.com
PMHD Interim CEO provides insight into local healthcare landscape
BRAWLEY — Pioneer Memorial Healthcare District's (PMHD) interim CEO Damon Sorensen sat down with The Desert Review for an interview regarding recent local stirrings in healthcare Friday, January 13. Sorensen first addressed the closure of El Centro Regional Medical Center's (ECRMC) Obstetrics and Pediatrics department. "Some of the docs...
SignalsAZ
Yuma Residents Invited to Community Conversations with Mayor Nicholls
Mayor Douglas Nicholls invites residents to Community Conversations with the Mayor, a series of informal dialogues held across various neighborhoods from January through April 2023. Community Conversations will serve as a platform for local residents of all ages and backgrounds to ask questions, voice concerns, engage in dialogue, or simply...
thedesertreview.com
County supervisors support Calexico's declaration of emergency
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved a letter supporting the City of Calexico's declaration of a state of emergency, as well as a resolution supporting the declaration in a regular meeting of the board, Tuesday, January 10. The resolution proclaiming the existence of a local...
Imperial County walks for MLK day
Imperial County marched together to remember Martin Luther King Jr. today. The post Imperial County walks for MLK day appeared first on KYMA.
‘Equality and justice for all’ – Yuma honors Martin Luther King Jr.
The Yuma community walks together for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The post ‘Equality and justice for all’ – Yuma honors Martin Luther King Jr. appeared first on KYMA.
Accused Arizona meth smuggler, 19, faces possibility of life in prison
PHOENIX — A young Arizona man faces the possibility of life in prison for allegedly trying to smuggle about 175 pounds of methamphetamine across the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said Friday. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted 19-year-old Isrrael Millan of San Luis on charges of possession with...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona Man Indicted for Smuggling 173 Pounds of Methamphetamine Across U.S.-Mexico Border
On January 3, 2023, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Isrrael Millan, 19, of San Luis, Arizona, for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Importation of Methamphetamine. The indictment alleges that, on December 9, 2022, Millan applied for entry into the United States from Mexico, at...
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 3-10
IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information provided by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro and Imperial police departments from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10. TUESDAY, Jan. 3. 2:30 p.m.: A 19-year-old man was arrested by Imperial police for reportedly possessing a loaded firearm near...
San Diego weekly Reader
Nathanael West killed near El Centro
Almost Beautiful: the death in El Centro of Nathanael West, one of America’s most mordant authors. Fifteen minutes ago, a bit after 2:30, they started driving north from the grand, desert-white De Anza Hotel in Calexico, California, four and a half blocks from the Mexican border. Sky of blue. Air still moist from last night’s rain. Their Ford wagon is loaded with game from a weekend hunting quail and duck.
Imperial Valley crosses its fingers on the lottery￼￼
Over in the Imperial Valley, residents are flocking to convenience stores to get in on the Mega Millions action. The post Imperial Valley crosses its fingers on the lottery￼￼ appeared first on KYMA.
Art in the Park returns to Yuma for MLK Day weekend
Yuma Art Center hosted the yearly Art in the Park event at Gateway Park in Downtown Yuma. The post Art in the Park returns to Yuma for MLK Day weekend appeared first on KYMA.
Police investigating early-morning Mecca shooting
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed a shooting in Mecca on Dale Kiler Road and 6th Street. It was reported shortly before 2:00 a.m. Monday. Officials did not provide any details on possible injuries or suspects, but crime scene technicians and other deputies were combing the area for evidence Monday before sunrise. Authorities at the scene The post Police investigating early-morning Mecca shooting appeared first on KESQ.
Five people killed in crash near Oasis identified
We're speaking to family and residents about a crash that took the lives of five people, including two children, Saturday evening in the community of Oasis. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on 81st Avenue near the intersection with state Route 86. A spokesperson from the California Highway Patrol said a Volkswagen Jetta The post Five people killed in crash near Oasis identified appeared first on KESQ.
Two people killed in crash involving a semi-truck in Thermal
Two people were killed in a crash between a vehicle and a semi-truck Friday evening in Thermal. The crash was reported just before 6:00 p.m. on the 86600 block of Airport Boulevard. According to Cal Fire, two people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the driver of the semi was The post Two people killed in crash involving a semi-truck in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0