Imperial County, CA

calexicochronicle.com

Comite Civico Awarded $4M Grant

IMPERIAL COUNTY — Comite Civico del Valle has been awarded a $4 million grant to expand its community outreach efforts related to the county’s budding lithium-extraction industry. The grant comes from the Palo Alto-based nonprofit, Waverley Street Foundation, which helps combat climate change by funding grassroots initiatives, organizing,...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

PMHD Interim CEO provides insight into local healthcare landscape

BRAWLEY — Pioneer Memorial Healthcare District's (PMHD) interim CEO Damon Sorensen sat down with The Desert Review for an interview regarding recent local stirrings in healthcare Friday, January 13. Sorensen first addressed the closure of El Centro Regional Medical Center's (ECRMC) Obstetrics and Pediatrics department. "Some of the docs...
BRAWLEY, CA
SignalsAZ

Yuma Residents Invited to Community Conversations with Mayor Nicholls

Mayor Douglas Nicholls invites residents to Community Conversations with the Mayor, a series of informal dialogues held across various neighborhoods from January through April 2023. Community Conversations will serve as a platform for local residents of all ages and backgrounds to ask questions, voice concerns, engage in dialogue, or simply...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

County supervisors support Calexico's declaration of emergency

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved a letter supporting the City of Calexico's declaration of a state of emergency, as well as a resolution supporting the declaration in a regular meeting of the board, Tuesday, January 10. The resolution proclaiming the existence of a local...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 3-10

IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information provided by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro and Imperial police departments from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10. TUESDAY, Jan. 3. 2:30 p.m.: A 19-year-old man was arrested by Imperial police for reportedly possessing a loaded firearm near...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Nathanael West killed near El Centro

Almost Beautiful: the death in El Centro of Nathanael West, one of America’s most mordant authors. Fifteen minutes ago, a bit after 2:30, they started driving north from the grand, desert-white De Anza Hotel in Calexico, California, four and a half blocks from the Mexican border. Sky of blue. Air still moist from last night’s rain. Their Ford wagon is loaded with game from a weekend hunting quail and duck.
CALEXICO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating early-morning Mecca shooting

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed a shooting in Mecca on Dale Kiler Road and 6th Street. It was reported shortly before 2:00 a.m. Monday. Officials did not provide any details on possible injuries or suspects, but crime scene technicians and other deputies were combing the area for evidence Monday before sunrise. Authorities at the scene The post Police investigating early-morning Mecca shooting appeared first on KESQ.
MECCA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Five people killed in crash near Oasis identified

We're speaking to family and residents about a crash that took the lives of five people, including two children, Saturday evening in the community of Oasis. The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on 81st Avenue near the intersection with state Route 86. A spokesperson from the California Highway Patrol said a Volkswagen Jetta The post Five people killed in crash near Oasis identified appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two people killed in crash involving a semi-truck in Thermal

Two people were killed in a crash between a vehicle and a semi-truck Friday evening in Thermal. The crash was reported just before 6:00 p.m. on the 86600 block of Airport Boulevard. According to Cal Fire, two people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the driver of the semi was The post Two people killed in crash involving a semi-truck in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA

