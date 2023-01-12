ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Evacuation warnings continue in Merced ahead of next storm

By Marcela Chavez
 4 days ago

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has updated the evacuation warnings for the area south of Atwater due to flood concerns, officials announced Thursday.

Officials say another storm system could bring additional rainfall through the weekend. They ask residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel – as well as refrain from passing barricades or driving on closed roads.

RELATED: Sheriff blasts ‘numbskulls running barricades’ in flooded Merced County

The following roads are closed in the area south of Atwater and the west side of the County:

  • Gurr Road South of Dickenson Ferry Road to Sandy Mush
  • Shippee Road
  • Lone Tree Road
  • Sandy Mush Road to Nickel Road
  • Sand Slough Road
  • Turner Island Road to Highway 152
  • Wardrobe Avenue, between Gurr Road and Thornton Road
  • Buhach Road from Highway 140 to Bailey Avenue
  • Vaughn Road from Gurr Road to Scott Road
  • Scott Road

Residents can check road closures and evacuation warning updates by clicking here .

The Merced County Emergency Operations Center is activated and will remain activated until the current flooding impacts subside, officials say.

Additionally, all three Merced County flood shelters have been fully stocked with supplies and are no longer accepting donations.

Sandbags will remain available throughout Merced County; more information can be found here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

