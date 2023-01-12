Read full article on original website
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
AEW Dark - Elevation Spoilers from Los Angeles, CA at the Kia Forum 1/11/23. *Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeared Jonnie Robbie & Vipress. *Athena defeats Zeda Zhang. *The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno) defeat The Trustbusters. *RUSH & Preston Vance (with Jose the Assistant) defeat...
1/15 WWE IN CORBIN, KENTUCKY RESULTS
*Omos pinned Mustafa Ali with a chokeslam. *Dominik Mysterio held an open challenge and then pinned Butch. *Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair pinned Shayna Baszler. *Dolph Ziggler pinned Baron Corbin. *Drew McIntyre & Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Imperium. This was the best thing on the show. *Candide LaRae...
IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL 2023 PPV VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
FULL Hard To Kill 2023 Highlights - Order the PPV Replay NOW!. INSANE Full Metal Mayhem War | Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander | Hard To Kill 2023 Highlights. Santino Marella DEBUTS as New Director of Authority! | Hard To Kill 2023 Highlights. PCO RETURNS For Revenge Against Eddie Edwards...
NJPW STRONG REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Katsuyori Shibata. (in Japanese) Tom Lawlor shows up and he mentions Battle in the Valley on February 18th. Kevin asks if it is the filthiest month of the year and Tom says it is the shortest. Tom says he has been dealing with a street thug named Homicide. He might have been all over the world, but Tom says he does not respect what Homicide is doing and he has to be removed.
RAVEN, KUSHIDA, DARK MATCH & MORE POST-SHOW IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL PPV NOTES
The 4/16 Rebellion 2023 PPV will be from Toronto at the Rebel Complex. Raven was working as a Producer for the Hard to Kill PPV tonight and will be doing so tomorrow at TV. No idea if he's in full-time or not. KUSHIDA is working tomorrow's TV taping. The Knockouts...
OnlyHomers
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WWE HITS VIRGINIA & KENTUCKY - WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE has two live events this weekend. Tonight, they are in Roanoke, VA at the Berglund Center Coliseum with Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair, The OC and Seth Rollins advertised locally. Tomorrow, Sunday 1/15, WWE will run Corbin, Kentucky at The Corbin Arena with WWE United States Champion Austin
NEW MATCH ADDED TO WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY
WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Dijak has been officially announced for NXT Vengeance Day in Charlotte, NC. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolan vs. Jacey Jayne.
PRELIMINARY SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE, REY ON KARRION AND MORE
The preliminary audience for last night's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown was 2,182,000 with a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo. Things are getting personal between Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross: SmackDown LowDown, Jan. 13, 20.
IMPACT WRESTLING SPOILERS FROM ATLANTA, GA
BTI: The Design (Kon and Angels) defeated Yuya Uemura and Delirious. After the match, Deaner calls out Callihan. Deaner told Callihan to take out Delirious, which he did with a Piledriver. BTI: Zicky Dice defeated Carlie Bravo. IMPACT Tapings:. Mickie James opens the show celebrating her win. She is interrupted...
SANTINO MARELLA DEBUTS FOR IMPACT WRESTLING, HOW HE CAN BE SANTINO
Santino Marella, under that name, debuted at Hard to Kill as the new Director of Authority, taking the place of Scott D'Amore temporarily as The on-screen Director of Authority as D'Amore "recovers" from being put through a table by Bully Ray. For those wondering how he could be using that...
BRAUN STROWMAN TO HONOR LATE FAN TONIGHT AND MORE WWE NEWS AND NOTES
THE GRAPPLER - FULL EPISODE. Battle of the Brands 2K22: "The Tiger King" searches for new stars!.
RAW STARS BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, TOURNAMENT KICKING OFF NEXT WEEK & MORE
Damian Priest and Karl Anderson were backstage at Smackdown tonight. Scheduled for WWE Monday Night Raw from The Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati next week thus far is Bobby Lashley and The Judgment Day appearing. There will be a tournament to crown the next top contenders for the Smackdown Tag...
SANTINO-IMPACT UPDATE
In following up on our story about his debut at Hard to Kill, Santino Marella has officially signed a deal with Impact Wrestling, PWInsider.com can confirm.
AEW-KAZARIAN-IMPACT UPDATE
Frankie Kazarian announced during Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill that he had signed a new, long-term contract with the promotion. During the promo, Kazarian stated that after wrestling from Impact, he had to decide whether to remain complacent and be with "people he thought were his friends" or push himself and he chose to push himself. The word backstage at the PPV is that Kazarian pretty much told the truth about what happened.
BIG NAME PULLED FROM RAW 30, WHAT IS LOCALLY ADVERTISED FOR EVENT
WWE is no longer advertising Ronda Rousey for the RAW 30th Anniversary in Philadelphia. The current advertised Main Event for the taping is Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE United States Championship.
NOTES FROM WWE TALENT MEETING AT SMACKDOWN
As we noted earlier, Triple H held a short talent meeting this afternoon at the Smackdown taping in Green Bay, Wisconsin. HHH thanked the talents for all they do and told them that Vince McMahon's involvement since returning is to spearhead the search to see if to sell and to who they may sell the company to.
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: BLOODLINE'S NOT HERE, THE RUMBLE IS COMING, GUNTHER VS BRAUN, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Match Number One: Braun Strowman versus Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. They lock up and Braun pushes Gunther away. Gunther goes to the floor and then returns to the ring. Gunther goes for the arm and applies a wrist lock and connects with a forearm to the shoulder. Braun sends Gunther over the top rope to the floor and Strowman punches Gunther and sends him into the ring steps. Braun with a punch and Braun returns to the ring. Strowman goes to the floor and does the choo choo lap and shoulder tackle that sends Gunther over the announce table.
GUESSING WHEN VINCE MCMAHON RETURNS TO TV, WHAT YOU DIDN'T SEE ON THE FIRST-EVER RAW, WCW INSIDE CNN CENTER AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. When do you think Vince McMahon returns to WWE TV?. No one knows what Vince will do what Vince. The T-Rex has escaped the pen! However, if I was a betting man, I'd probably bet he appears in some fashion on the 30th anniversary of Raw on 1/23 in Philly.
1/14 WWE RESULTS FROM ROANOKE, VIRGINIA
WWE returned to Roanoke, Virginia for a Saturday Night's Main Event live event. Results saw:. *Omos pinned Mustafa Ali with a chokeslam. *Dolph Ziggler pinned Baron Corbin with the ZigZag. *Candide LaRae defeated Bayley when Damage CTRL ran in, setting up a DQ. Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox hit the...
