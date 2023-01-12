ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WVNews

West Virginia Child Advocacy Network releases annual report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) on Tuesday released its Statewide Data Report for the 2022 fiscal year (July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022). The data in the report reflects service from West Virginia’s 21 child advocacy centers (CACs), which provided official...
Kate Flack

West Virginia women make statement against Baylor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s a new show in town, folks, and maybe we all ought to look in on it, considering the trend in West Virginia sports of late. On Sunday, West Virginia’s women’s basketball team beat No. 17 Baylor, 74-65.
Ex-GOP candidate charged in shootings at lawmakers' homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A failed Republican candidate who authorities said was angry over his defeat in November is facing numerous charges in connection with drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico’s largest city. Solomon Pena, 39, was arrested Monday evening after SWAT officers...
Texas man pleads guilty to role in $1.6M romance scam plot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to his role in a romance scam in which women from across the nation were cheated out of a total of about $1.6 million by someone often pretending to be a U.S. Army general. Fola Alabi, who is also...
West Virginia Senate Finance Committee hears budget presentations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The members of the West Virginia Senate Finance Committee heard budget presentations Monday from three of the state's constitutional officers. Attorney General Patrick Morrissey, Auditor John "JB" McCuskey and Secretary of State Mac Warner each appeared before the committee to summarize the recent work of their offices and detail their requested Fiscal Year 2024 budgets.
