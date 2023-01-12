Dwayne & Randall meet in the morning. Randall was up all night afraid he would miss some more late night talks with the Prime Minister. Dwayne says he was able to schedule a meeting about the coffee trade deal. Prime Minister Honig comes in the room and tells Dwayne she has to postpone their meeting. There is a protest. Parliament voted to change the name of “Cannibal Mountain” (where an unfortunate soccer team ate each other like in “Alive”) to a joke name the people voted for that she won’t accept. Dwayne said he struggled with his relationship with the public when he first became famous.

1 DAY AGO