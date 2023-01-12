Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
HEY EW! (presented by Danhausen) Starring HOOK and not RJ City. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL PPV NOTES INCLUDING A YETI SIGHTING
Anthem Media CEO Len Asper is sitting in the crowd at Hard to Kill in Atlanta. Ed Nordholm is with him. The PPV is completely sold out and they had to turn away fans who showed up hoping to get in. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is backstage...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAVEN, KUSHIDA, DARK MATCH & MORE POST-SHOW IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL PPV NOTES
The 4/16 Rebellion 2023 PPV will be from Toronto at the Rebel Complex. Raven was working as a Producer for the Hard to Kill PPV tonight and will be doing so tomorrow at TV. No idea if he's in full-time or not. KUSHIDA is working tomorrow's TV taping. The Knockouts...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW-KAZARIAN-IMPACT UPDATE
Frankie Kazarian announced during Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill that he had signed a new, long-term contract with the promotion. During the promo, Kazarian stated that after wrestling from Impact, he had to decide whether to remain complacent and be with "people he thought were his friends" or push himself and he chose to push himself. The word backstage at the PPV is that Kazarian pretty much told the truth about what happened.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR WEDNESDAY IN FRESNO & MORE
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Fresno, CA at the Save Mart Center, live on TNT:. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal. *Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido. *The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight. *Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm. *Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks. *Hangman Page to appear. Next...
Pro Wrestling Insider
PAUL HEYMAN HYPES UP THE 49ers' BROCK PURDY ON FOX
Paul Heyman appeared on NFL on FOX to hype up San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE GREAT MUTA RETIREMENT SHOW THIS SUNDAY, MUTA TO TEAM WITH STING & DARBY ALLIN
One of the all time greatest professional wrestlers, The Great Muta, will have his official retirement match this Sunday for Pro Wrestling NOAH at their event in Yokohama, Japan. Muta will team with AEW's Darby Allin and Sting, facing Hakushi & AKIRA & Naomichi Marufuji. The event will stream this Saturday at 1 AM EST on FITE.TV live.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW'S RHODE ISLAND DEBUT NOW ON SALE, VINCE VAUGHN-AEW, ST. LOUIS RETURN AND MORE
AEW's debut in Providence, Rhode Island on Friday 4/7 at the The Ryan Center at the University of Rhode Island is now on sale. The promotion's return to St. Louis on Wednesday 3/29 at the Chaifetz Arena for a live Dynamite broadcast and Rampage taping is also on sale. Add...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TALENT MEETING TODAY, RAW STAR BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, TRIPLE H & MORE
For those who have asked after Stephanie McMahon announced her ankle surgery online, Triple H is indeed at the Smackdown taping today in Green Bay, Wisconsin. HHH is scheduled to lead a talent meeting today at 4 PM Eastern. I can't imagine what they will talk about!. We are told...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NOTES FROM WWE TALENT MEETING AT SMACKDOWN
As we noted earlier, Triple H held a short talent meeting this afternoon at the Smackdown taping in Green Bay, Wisconsin. HHH thanked the talents for all they do and told them that Vince McMahon's involvement since returning is to spearhead the search to see if to sell and to who they may sell the company to.
Pro Wrestling Insider
PRELIMINARY SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE, REY ON KARRION AND MORE
The preliminary audience for last night's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown was 2,182,000 with a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo. Things are getting personal between Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross: SmackDown LowDown, Jan. 13, 20. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from The Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati:. *Bobby Lashley has unfinished business. *The Judgment Day will appear. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
STEPH STARTING HER OWN COMPANY, WWE TO THE SAUDIS WOULD BE THE DEATH OF WWE AS WE KNOW IT, BAD REPORTERS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad's stocks? It's basically how Vince started. I would say no chance in hell, because well you know, but I try not...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW STRONG REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Katsuyori Shibata. (in Japanese) Tom Lawlor shows up and he mentions Battle in the Valley on February 18th. Kevin asks if it is the filthiest month of the year and Tom says it is the shortest. Tom says he has been dealing with a street thug named Homicide. He might have been all over the world, but Tom says he does not respect what Homicide is doing and he has to be removed.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR NJPW BATTLE IN THE VALLEY
On this week's New Japan Strong episode they announced the following new matches for Battle in the Valley:. Homicide versus Tom Lawlor in a Filthy Rules Fight. Lawlor described the match as a match with no ropes and no rules. Matches already announced for Battle in the Valley:. IWGP World...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAW STARS BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, TOURNAMENT KICKING OFF NEXT WEEK & MORE
Damian Priest and Karl Anderson were backstage at Smackdown tonight. Scheduled for WWE Monday Night Raw from The Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati next week thus far is Bobby Lashley and The Judgment Day appearing. There will be a tournament to crown the next top contenders for the Smackdown Tag...
Pro Wrestling Insider
YOUNG ROCK - 'GOING HEAVY' RECAP
Dwayne & Randall meet in the morning. Randall was up all night afraid he would miss some more late night talks with the Prime Minister. Dwayne says he was able to schedule a meeting about the coffee trade deal. Prime Minister Honig comes in the room and tells Dwayne she has to postpone their meeting. There is a protest. Parliament voted to change the name of “Cannibal Mountain” (where an unfortunate soccer team ate each other like in “Alive”) to a joke name the people voted for that she won’t accept. Dwayne said he struggled with his relationship with the public when he first became famous.
Pro Wrestling Insider
GUESSING WHEN VINCE MCMAHON RETURNS TO TV, WHAT YOU DIDN'T SEE ON THE FIRST-EVER RAW, WCW INSIDE CNN CENTER AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. When do you think Vince McMahon returns to WWE TV?. No one knows what Vince will do what Vince. The T-Rex has escaped the pen! However, if I was a betting man, I'd probably bet he appears in some fashion on the 30th anniversary of Raw on 1/23 in Philly.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan World:. *Jeff Cobb vs. Bad Dude Tito. *Mascara Dorada vs. Che Cabrera. *Homicide & David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Tom Lawlor & Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
Comments / 0