Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
St. Louis praised for love of bagels, also known for a unique twist
National Bagel Day has arrived! It's a delicacy that St. Louis loves, and for some, there's a signature way to enjoy it.
A brief history of bagels in St. Louis
With three new bagel shops slated to open in the first quarter of 2023, it is fair to say that St. Louis is enjoying a “Bagel Renaissance.” We know you love bagels and we do too, so we thought it was high time to really explore the history of bagels in America and discover why they are so “Jewish.”
911RTA notifies St. Louis area school officials about nearby 911 calls
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis company is playing a role in helping school districts combat emergencies such as active shooters. SirenGPS has devised a software program which helps school officials monitor the reason for 911 calls at or near their address. SirenGPS principals say their software program, 911RTA, serves as an interface between 911 dispatch centers and school district administrators.
Dreamland welcomes homegrown talent from the St. Louis area’s LGBTQ and BIPOC communities
ST. LOUIS – Dreamland welcomes homegrown talent from the St. Louis area’s LGBTQ and BIPOC communities. The SHADES Project stands for Supporting the Health, Arts, Diversity, Education, and Safe Spaces of Queer and Trans people of color and the folk who love them. That group along with Queer Afro-Latin Dance (QAL) will celebrate ballroom culture at Handlebar in The Grove. The celebration is only for neighbors and allies 21 and older.
Violent night in St. Louis: City sees 3 separate homicides Monday night
ST. LOUIS — Monday was a violent night in St. Louis, with three separate deadly shootings occurring before 10:30 p.m. The first deadly shooting occurred just after 8:30 p.m., according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A woman was found suffering gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Conoco gas station at 4355 South Broadway. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.
Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant Seeking Contestants
The Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant is seeking contestants for its April 30 pageant. The pageant exemplifies the elegance of senior women over the age of 60. Contestants must be 60 years old by April 1, and will compete in four categories. Contestants must:. • Recite a 35-second personal philsophy of...
St. Louis Public Radio workers to unionize
ST. LOUIS — Workers at St. Louis Public Radio, the local National Public Radio affiliate, have moved to unionize. Staff members on Thursday presented a "statement of interest" in joining what would be a local bargaining unit of the Communication Workers of America, signed by "an overwhelming majority" of the nonprofit media organization's staff, to St. Louis Public Radio CEO Tina Pamintuan and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The move was announced Thursday in a press release from the St. Louis Public Radio Guild.
St. Louis City Museum loft on Zillow Gone Wild
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The City Museum has become one of the most recognized St. Louis landmarks. An old shoe factory was transformed into a wonderland of amusement for kids and adults. Now, a nearby apartment retrofitted by the museum’s late creator, Bob Cassilly is on the market. Pictures of the place listed for $450,000 […]
Take a look inside the upcoming 65,000-foot Powell Hall expansion project
ST. LOUIS — Powell Hall, one of St. Louis' iconic live music venues, will see the start of a major revitalization project in spring 2023. The venue opened in 1925 as the St. Louis Theatre. After renovations, it reopened in 1968 as Powell Hall, the permanent home of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.
'His memory will live on' | Street renamed in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter
ST. LOUIS — Jan. 13, 2023, marked one year since St. Louis firefighter Ben Polson died in the line of duty. The community vowed to keep his legacy alive, one year later, in a continued process of healing. The St. Louis Fire Department held a ceremony to rename a...
Authorities in St. Charles County searching for subject possibly involved in a homicide
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - Authorities are searching the area of Highways N and Z for the driver of a vehicle wanted in a St. Louis homicide. The search began just before 4:45 a.m. Tuesday after a vehicle wanted for a homicide was spotted in St. Charles County. As authorities...
St. Louis state representative proposes red flag law as CVPA heads back to school after tragedy
ST. LOUIS — As Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) students and staff return to school Tuesday, lawmakers in Jefferson City are once again trying to pass a red flag law. It’s something top republicans at the statehouse have refused to entertain. The CVPA community is...
Family hit hard after St. Louis food trailer stolen
Owners of a local food trailer are out thousands of dollars after someone reportedly stole their trailer.
St. Louis Powerball player doubles $50K prize
ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people picking up lotto tickets after the Mega Millions jackpot reached record numbers. One St. Louis area lotto player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $100,000 win using the game’s Power Play feature. A man purchased a Power Ball ticket at the Motomart Convenience Store on […]
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
Hyde Park neighborhood, alderman react to Friday night fatal shooting
ST. LOUIS — Community members in the Hyde Park Neighborhood in north St. Louis reacted to the death of a young woman on Saturday. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, St. Louis police found 27-year-old Tamera Plummer dead in a running vehicle in an alley on N. 21st St. with a gunshot wound to the face.
