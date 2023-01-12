ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

A brief history of bagels in St. Louis

With three new bagel shops slated to open in the first quarter of 2023, it is fair to say that St. Louis is enjoying a “Bagel Renaissance.” We know you love bagels and we do too, so we thought it was high time to really explore the history of bagels in America and discover why they are so “Jewish.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

911RTA notifies St. Louis area school officials about nearby 911 calls

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis company is playing a role in helping school districts combat emergencies such as active shooters. SirenGPS has devised a software program which helps school officials monitor the reason for 911 calls at or near their address. SirenGPS principals say their software program, 911RTA, serves as an interface between 911 dispatch centers and school district administrators.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Dreamland welcomes homegrown talent from the St. Louis area’s LGBTQ and BIPOC communities

ST. LOUIS – Dreamland welcomes homegrown talent from the St. Louis area’s LGBTQ and BIPOC communities. The SHADES Project stands for Supporting the Health, Arts, Diversity, Education, and Safe Spaces of Queer and Trans people of color and the folk who love them. That group along with Queer Afro-Latin Dance (QAL) will celebrate ballroom culture at Handlebar in The Grove. The celebration is only for neighbors and allies 21 and older.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Violent night in St. Louis: City sees 3 separate homicides Monday night

ST. LOUIS — Monday was a violent night in St. Louis, with three separate deadly shootings occurring before 10:30 p.m. The first deadly shooting occurred just after 8:30 p.m., according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A woman was found suffering gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Conoco gas station at 4355 South Broadway. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant Seeking Contestants

The Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant is seeking contestants for its April 30 pageant. The pageant exemplifies the elegance of senior women over the age of 60. Contestants must be 60 years old by April 1, and will compete in four categories. Contestants must:. • Recite a 35-second personal philsophy of...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

St. Louis Public Radio workers to unionize

ST. LOUIS — Workers at St. Louis Public Radio, the local National Public Radio affiliate, have moved to unionize. Staff members on Thursday presented a "statement of interest" in joining what would be a local bargaining unit of the Communication Workers of America, signed by "an overwhelming majority" of the nonprofit media organization's staff, to St. Louis Public Radio CEO Tina Pamintuan and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The move was announced Thursday in a press release from the St. Louis Public Radio Guild.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis City Museum loft on Zillow Gone Wild

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The City Museum has become one of the most recognized St. Louis landmarks. An old shoe factory was transformed into a wonderland of amusement for kids and adults. Now, a nearby apartment retrofitted by the museum’s late creator, Bob Cassilly is on the market. Pictures of the place listed for $450,000 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis Powerball player doubles $50K prize

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people picking up lotto tickets after the Mega Millions jackpot reached record numbers. One St. Louis area lotto player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $100,000 win using the game’s Power Play feature. A man purchased a Power Ball ticket at the Motomart Convenience Store on […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

