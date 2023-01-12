Read full article on original website
Related
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Pro Wrestling Insider
1/15 WWE IN CORBIN, KENTUCKY RESULTS
*Omos pinned Mustafa Ali with a chokeslam. *Dominik Mysterio held an open challenge and then pinned Butch. *Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair pinned Shayna Baszler. *Dolph Ziggler pinned Baron Corbin. *Drew McIntyre & Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Imperium. This was the best thing on the show. *Candide LaRae...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR NJPW BATTLE IN THE VALLEY
On this week's New Japan Strong episode they announced the following new matches for Battle in the Valley:. Homicide versus Tom Lawlor in a Filthy Rules Fight. Lawlor described the match as a match with no ropes and no rules. Matches already announced for Battle in the Valley:. IWGP World...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE GREAT MUTA RETIREMENT SHOW THIS SUNDAY, MUTA TO TEAM WITH STING & DARBY ALLIN
One of the all time greatest professional wrestlers, The Great Muta, will have his official retirement match this Sunday for Pro Wrestling NOAH at their event in Yokohama, Japan. Muta will team with AEW's Darby Allin and Sting, facing Hakushi & AKIRA & Naomichi Marufuji. The event will stream this Saturday at 1 AM EST on FITE.TV live.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from The Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati:. *Bobby Lashley has unfinished business. *The Judgment Day will appear. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAVEN, KUSHIDA, DARK MATCH & MORE POST-SHOW IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL PPV NOTES
The 4/16 Rebellion 2023 PPV will be from Toronto at the Rebel Complex. Raven was working as a Producer for the Hard to Kill PPV tonight and will be doing so tomorrow at TV. No idea if he's in full-time or not. KUSHIDA is working tomorrow's TV taping. The Knockouts...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
AEW Dark - Elevation Spoilers from Los Angeles, CA at the Kia Forum 1/11/23. *Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeared Jonnie Robbie & Vipress. *Athena defeats Zeda Zhang. *The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno) defeat The Trustbusters. *RUSH & Preston Vance (with Jose the Assistant) defeat...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL PPV NOTES INCLUDING A YETI SIGHTING
Anthem Media CEO Len Asper is sitting in the crowd at Hard to Kill in Atlanta. Ed Nordholm is with him. The PPV is completely sold out and they had to turn away fans who showed up hoping to get in. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is backstage...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SANTINO-IMPACT UPDATE
In following up on our story about his debut at Hard to Kill, Santino Marella has officially signed a deal with Impact Wrestling, PWInsider.com can confirm. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
VINCE MCMAHON-NETFLIX PROJECT STILL MOVING FORWARD AND MORE
Bill Simmons mentioned on his latest podcast Friday that he is still working on the Netflix documentary series on Vince McMahon that was announced in the fall of 2020. CNN Business wrote an article recapping the Vince McMahon saga thus far. Best Charlotte Flair wins: WWE Top 10, Jan. 15,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE HITS VIRGINIA & KENTUCKY - WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE has two live events this weekend. Tonight, they are in Roanoke, VA at the Berglund Center Coliseum with Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair, The OC and Seth Rollins advertised locally. Tomorrow, Sunday 1/15, WWE will run Corbin, Kentucky at The Corbin Arena with WWE United States Champion Austin...
Pro Wrestling Insider
PRELIMINARY SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE, REY ON KARRION AND MORE
The preliminary audience for last night's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown was 2,182,000 with a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo. Things are getting personal between Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross: SmackDown LowDown, Jan. 13, 20. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
YOUNG ROCK VISITS THE PRINCESS BRIDE, WRESTLE KINGDOM CONTINUES ON AXS, WOW & MORE
The plot for this Friday's edition of Young Rock - "Hawaii, 1986: Rocky travels overseas to visit Andre the Giant on the set of ‘The Princess Bride.’ Dewey’s sudden growth spurt leads to trouble." The NWA will debut part two of Billy Corgan's conversation with Austin Idol...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH ADDED TO WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY
WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Dijak has been officially announced for NXT Vengeance Day in Charlotte, NC. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolan vs. Jacey Jayne. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SANTINO MARELLA DEBUTS FOR IMPACT WRESTLING, HOW HE CAN BE SANTINO
Santino Marella, under that name, debuted at Hard to Kill as the new Director of Authority, taking the place of Scott D'Amore temporarily as The on-screen Director of Authority as D'Amore "recovers" from being put through a table by Bully Ray. For those wondering how he could be using that...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TALENT MEETING TODAY, RAW STAR BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, TRIPLE H & MORE
For those who have asked after Stephanie McMahon announced her ankle surgery online, Triple H is indeed at the Smackdown taping today in Green Bay, Wisconsin. HHH is scheduled to lead a talent meeting today at 4 PM Eastern. I can't imagine what they will talk about!. We are told...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR WEDNESDAY IN FRESNO & MORE
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Fresno, CA at the Save Mart Center, live on TNT:. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal. *Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido. *The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight. *Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm. *Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks. *Hangman Page to appear. Next...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT HAPPENS TO NEW PEOPLE IF VINCE TAKES CONTROL OF CREATIVE, ACTION VS. LOGIC, INTER-GENDER MATCHES
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. With Vince's return to WWE, it is quite likely he will assert his influence over creative, if not assume total control of once again. Is this the worst nightmare for talents like William Regal, Karrion Kross, and all the other recent HHH re-hires that Vince saw no value in as little as 6 months ago?
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAW STARS BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, TOURNAMENT KICKING OFF NEXT WEEK & MORE
Damian Priest and Karl Anderson were backstage at Smackdown tonight. Scheduled for WWE Monday Night Raw from The Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati next week thus far is Bobby Lashley and The Judgment Day appearing. There will be a tournament to crown the next top contenders for the Smackdown Tag...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NOTES FROM WWE TALENT MEETING AT SMACKDOWN
As we noted earlier, Triple H held a short talent meeting this afternoon at the Smackdown taping in Green Bay, Wisconsin. HHH thanked the talents for all they do and told them that Vince McMahon's involvement since returning is to spearhead the search to see if to sell and to who they may sell the company to.
Comments / 0