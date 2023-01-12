ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Pro Wrestling Insider

1/15 WWE IN CORBIN, KENTUCKY RESULTS

*Omos pinned Mustafa Ali with a chokeslam. *Dominik Mysterio held an open challenge and then pinned Butch. *Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair pinned Shayna Baszler. *Dolph Ziggler pinned Baron Corbin. *Drew McIntyre & Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Imperium. This was the best thing on the show. *Candide LaRae...
CORBIN, KY
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR NJPW BATTLE IN THE VALLEY

On this week's New Japan Strong episode they announced the following new matches for Battle in the Valley:. Homicide versus Tom Lawlor in a Filthy Rules Fight. Lawlor described the match as a match with no ropes and no rules. Matches already announced for Battle in the Valley:. IWGP World...
Pro Wrestling Insider

THE GREAT MUTA RETIREMENT SHOW THIS SUNDAY, MUTA TO TEAM WITH STING & DARBY ALLIN

One of the all time greatest professional wrestlers, The Great Muta, will have his official retirement match this Sunday for Pro Wrestling NOAH at their event in Yokohama, Japan. Muta will team with AEW's Darby Allin and Sting, facing Hakushi & AKIRA & Naomichi Marufuji. The event will stream this Saturday at 1 AM EST on FITE.TV live.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw from The Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati:. *Bobby Lashley has unfinished business. *The Judgment Day will appear. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW

AEW Dark - Elevation Spoilers from Los Angeles, CA at the Kia Forum 1/11/23. *Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeared Jonnie Robbie & Vipress. *Athena defeats Zeda Zhang. *The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno) defeat The Trustbusters. *RUSH & Preston Vance (with Jose the Assistant) defeat...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Wrestling Insider

SANTINO-IMPACT UPDATE

In following up on our story about his debut at Hard to Kill, Santino Marella has officially signed a deal with Impact Wrestling, PWInsider.com can confirm. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

VINCE MCMAHON-NETFLIX PROJECT STILL MOVING FORWARD AND MORE

Bill Simmons mentioned on his latest podcast Friday that he is still working on the Netflix documentary series on Vince McMahon that was announced in the fall of 2020. CNN Business wrote an article recapping the Vince McMahon saga thus far. Best Charlotte Flair wins: WWE Top 10, Jan. 15,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE HITS VIRGINIA & KENTUCKY - WEEKEND PREVIEW

WWE has two live events this weekend. Tonight, they are in Roanoke, VA at the Berglund Center Coliseum with Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair, The OC and Seth Rollins advertised locally. Tomorrow, Sunday 1/15, WWE will run Corbin, Kentucky at The Corbin Arena with WWE United States Champion Austin...
ROANOKE, VA
Pro Wrestling Insider

PRELIMINARY SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE, REY ON KARRION AND MORE

The preliminary audience for last night's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown was 2,182,000 with a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo. Things are getting personal between Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross: SmackDown LowDown, Jan. 13, 20. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW MATCH ADDED TO WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY

WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Dijak has been officially announced for NXT Vengeance Day in Charlotte, NC. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolan vs. Jacey Jayne. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Wrestling Insider

SANTINO MARELLA DEBUTS FOR IMPACT WRESTLING, HOW HE CAN BE SANTINO

Santino Marella, under that name, debuted at Hard to Kill as the new Director of Authority, taking the place of Scott D'Amore temporarily as The on-screen Director of Authority as D'Amore "recovers" from being put through a table by Bully Ray. For those wondering how he could be using that...
Pro Wrestling Insider

TALENT MEETING TODAY, RAW STAR BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, TRIPLE H & MORE

For those who have asked after Stephanie McMahon announced her ankle surgery online, Triple H is indeed at the Smackdown taping today in Green Bay, Wisconsin. HHH is scheduled to lead a talent meeting today at 4 PM Eastern. I can't imagine what they will talk about!. We are told...
GREEN BAY, WI
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR WEDNESDAY IN FRESNO & MORE

Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Fresno, CA at the Save Mart Center, live on TNT:. *AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal. *Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido. *The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight. *Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm. *Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks. *Hangman Page to appear. Next...
FRESNO, CA
Pro Wrestling Insider

WHAT HAPPENS TO NEW PEOPLE IF VINCE TAKES CONTROL OF CREATIVE, ACTION VS. LOGIC, INTER-GENDER MATCHES

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. With Vince's return to WWE, it is quite likely he will assert his influence over creative, if not assume total control of once again. Is this the worst nightmare for talents like William Regal, Karrion Kross, and all the other recent HHH re-hires that Vince saw no value in as little as 6 months ago?
Pro Wrestling Insider

RAW STARS BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, TOURNAMENT KICKING OFF NEXT WEEK & MORE

Damian Priest and Karl Anderson were backstage at Smackdown tonight. Scheduled for WWE Monday Night Raw from The Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati next week thus far is Bobby Lashley and The Judgment Day appearing. There will be a tournament to crown the next top contenders for the Smackdown Tag...
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Wrestling Insider

NOTES FROM WWE TALENT MEETING AT SMACKDOWN

As we noted earlier, Triple H held a short talent meeting this afternoon at the Smackdown taping in Green Bay, Wisconsin. HHH thanked the talents for all they do and told them that Vince McMahon's involvement since returning is to spearhead the search to see if to sell and to who they may sell the company to.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy