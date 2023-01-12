ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WSAV News 3

9 face federal charges for illegal gun possession

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nine face federal illegal gun possession charges in the Southern District of Georgia. The cases stemmed from the Project Safe Neighborhoods which aims to reduce crime by targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “Convicted felons illegally carrying firearms […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WIS-TV

Accused human trafficker back in jail, faces additional charges

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -An accused human trafficker is facing additional charges in Orangeburg County. Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman, SC was charged in early Jan. with trafficking a victim under 18 years old, and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk. She is a co-defendant in the...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Drugs, stolen firearms recovered during traffic stops by Lexington police

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports multiple traffic stops resulted in the arrest of multiple people. Other stops led to the recovery of stolen firearms, and multiple alcohol and drug charges. Officers said on Friday, January 13, Lexington officers made over 20 traffic stops. A driver was...
LEXINGTON, SC
wfxg.com

Fire truck overturns on Washington Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An overturned fire truck has traffic slowed in Augusta Monday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Washington Rd. and I-20. According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Details are limited, but dispatch does say that traffic is slowed in the area. Expect delays.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Identified: Burned body found in Aiken County July 2022

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a body found in a burned-out car. On July 28, 2022, Aiken County authorities reported on the death of an individual who had been found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road off Williston Road. After DNA testing, that victim has been […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Harlem child dies after parent finds them not breathing

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Coroner’s Office released new details Thursday afternoon about a child who died earlier in the day. Coroner Vernon Collins said the child had been sleeping and then when a parent went to check in the morning, the child was not breathing. The...
HARLEM, GA
WJBF

One person dead following crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-95 northbound near mile marker 90 around 11:42 am Sunday morning. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Infinity Q50 was traveling Northbound on I-95, ran off the road right […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Greenbrier High School basketball coach arrested after altercation with student

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Greenbrier High School's head girls basketball coach was arrested Friday after a "physical altercation" during halftime at Friday's game. The district tells FOX54 it happened between a student and coach Zakeya Goldsberry, pictured above. CCSD Police has charged Goldsberry with simple battery and family violence. Goldsberry...
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Former mayor’s ethics woes get him dropped as a professor at Ga. Tech

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Citing ethics concerns and ongoing investigations, Georgia Tech has suspended a professorship for former Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis. The decision was communicated to Davis in an email from School of Public Policy Chair Cassidy Sugimoto informing Davis of the suspension. The email states that if he’s...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Local leaders share update on Bon Air Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 was first to report last year on the conditions at Summerville's Bon Air Apartments. This week, FOX54 spoke with some of the politicians who told us then they were demanding improvement. After Bon Air Apartments failed a HUD inspection, Congressman Rick Allen and Commissioner Catherine...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

‘We all lost it’: Kids heartbroken after crash kills Aiken teacher

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A four-car crash took the life of a North Aiken Elementary School teacher on Jan. 8. Sabrina Molina, 43, leaves behind four kids. It happened at Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway, and we spoke with a student about the loss of her favorite teacher. There’s...
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Georgia Tech suspends professorship of former Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Former Augusta mayor Hardie Davis has lost his professorship at Georgia Tech. In an email obtained by a FOX54 Open Records Request, chair of the School of Public Policy Cassidy Sugimoto informed Davis that his status as a professor has been suspended indefinitely. The email goes on to say that if the ongoing investigations and ethics concerns facing the former mayor are cleared, they may discuss renewing that relationship.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Graniteville woman dies in Gordon Hwy. crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Graniteville woman is dead following a crash on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway on Sunday. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, 43-year-old Sabrina Molina was transported to Doctors Hospital where she was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled. Westbound lanes of Gordon Highway […]
GRANITEVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax, but there’s a silver lining

This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. Passengers make quick changes after flights delayed, canceled. Updated: 5 hours ago. Augusta Regional Airport suffered...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Tornado Warning photos, videos in areas of CSRA

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A funnel cloud is forming in this video sent in from a viewer on Highway 80 towards the Mayfield, Georgia area. Video Courtesy of Hunter Gray There were also funnel and dark clouds forming in McDuffie County. Video Courtesy of Adam Dye
MAYFIELD, GA

