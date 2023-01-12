***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Larry Brannian was young, he had two goals: to be a cowboy, and to be an auctioneer. In his 81 years, he has accomplished both, spectacularly. Brannian was named the Wyoming State Auctioneering Champion in 2000 and 2010, which also...

WYOMING STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO