Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
South Dakota proposed property tax relief bill for certain home owners
South Dakota's six public colleges will offer in-state tuition rates to students from Illinois and Wisconsin next fall. Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades. Updated: 6 hours ago. After a fire led the Lead opera house to close its curtains, plans to renovate...
cowboystatedaily.com
Families Of Wyoming Law Officers Who Die On Job Get Much Less Than Other States; Bill Would Change That
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Highway Patrol has more than 50 vacancies for sworn officers, about a quarter of its available workforce. It’s a problem that’s demanding the attention of Wyoming lawmakers, who are considering a bill that attempts to at least stop the agency’s bleeding of personnel.
Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
cowboystatedaily.com
Cowboy State Daily Provides Most Comprehensive Legislative Coverage In History of Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. First, welcome to new subscribers. We’ve topped 41,000 subscribers on our morning newsletter. If you just joined us, welcome. Last month when we started planning our legislative coverage, our goals were two-fold:. Provide the most comprehensive coverage of the session...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Police looking for armed robber
Legislature discusses Mental Health and Education-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As much as ARPA funds have helped the state of Wyoming create supportive programs, the sunset date for these funds is around the corner, causing legislators to come up with new ways to sustain these projects’ financing. On Thursday legislature focused on mental health and education.
cowboystatedaily.com
Well, That Was Quick: Resolution To Ban Electric Vehicles In Wyoming Dies In Committee
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming Senate resolution to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming has died. If it had passed the full Legislature, Senate Joint Resolution 4 would have made it a goal that the sale of new electric vehicles (EV) in the state be phased out by 2035.
cowboystatedaily.com
Facing ‘Clear And Present Danger’ From Anti-Coal Policies, Wyoming Lawmakers OK More Money To Sue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Monday unanimously passed an amendment to a bill that will give Gov. Mark Gordon more flexibility in litigating over coal plant closure cases. In 2021, Wyoming lawmakers passed a $1.2 million appropriation...
Wyoming Dr. Give 14 Reasons To NOT Expand State Medicaid
Once again a Medicaid expansion bill is before the Wyoming legislative body. To ensure that we are getting both sides of the Medicaid expansion argument, a Wyoming doctor has laid out 14 reasons that he opposes expansion and why Wyoming should avoid it. 1. Medicaid Expansion has no "volume knob"....
cowboystatedaily.com
Private Wind Farms Want State To Keep Assessment Authority; Wyo Counties Say That Blows
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that would keep property tax assessments with the state – instead of counties – passed unanimously out of the Wyoming Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday. But House Bill 3 didn’t move...
cowboystatedaily.com
Child Support Payments Would Increase 12% Under Proposed Legislation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A legislative committee has advanced a proposal that would raise recommended child support payments in Wyoming by about 12%. House Bill 12 cleared the Wyoming Legislature’s House Judiciary Committee during its Monday meeting with a 7-2 vote of approval and now...
svinews.com
ERAP funds still available to previous and new applicants
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Housing assistance still is available to previous Emergency Rental Assistance Program applicants and those who never applied. ERAP has set aside $8.6 million for housing stability services available to ERAP recipients and households that have not previously received funding. That funding is scheduled to be available until June.
hubcityradio.com
Senator Jean Hunhoff comment on the South Dakota economy
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has made her grocery sales tax cut a priority. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says the Governor will have to sell the plan. Hunhoff says the Appropriations Committee got an update last week on the states economic outlook. Hunhoff says the...
county17.com
Campbell commissioners’ Jan. 17 meeting will include workshop on residents’ security petition
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette residents Jacob Dalby and Bill Fortner will address the Campbell County Board of Commissioners toward the end of the board’s Jan. 17 meeting to inform them regarding their responsibility to deliver constituents’ petitions to state legislators, Fortner said Jan. 14. “We feel the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Cowboy Auctioneer Still Going Strong At 81
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Larry Brannian was young, he had two goals: to be a cowboy, and to be an auctioneer. In his 81 years, he has accomplished both, spectacularly. Brannian was named the Wyoming State Auctioneering Champion in 2000 and 2010, which also...
cowboystatedaily.com
ATF ‘Pistol Brace’ Ruling Could Have Sweeping Impacts For Wyoming Gun Owners
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A federal ruling on firearms that would reclassify some popular AR-15 variants as “short-barreled rifles” could have sweeping implications for Wyoming gun owners, say a gun dealer and a gun rights advocate. “It’s just one of those ridiculous things,”...
Bill To Repeal Most Gun-Free Zones Filed In Wyoming Legislature
A bill that would repeal most gun-free zones for people who can legally carry concealed weapons in Wyoming has been filed for the 2023 legislative session. House Bill 105 here. The bill is sponsored by Reps. Haroldson, Allemand, Angelos, Bear, Jennings, Knapp, Locke, Niemiec, Pendergraft, Penn, Rodriguez-Williams, Smith, Strock, Tarver, Ward and Winter and Senator(s) Biteman, Case, Hutchings, Laursen, D and Steinmetz.
WHP announces unprecedented incentives for new state trooper applicants
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is excited to offer an exceptional opportunity to become a Wyoming State Trooper.
Why Are There Sea Shells In Wyoming?
As many of you who listen to my morning radio show know, I grew up on an island. It is a beautiful place full of shelly beaches. Not sandy beaches, but full of sea shells. In fact, Sanibel Island had been called one of the best shelling islands on earth.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Tuesday, January 17, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Gary Holsan at his front step looking at the Salt River Range. Gary writes: “Another Day in Wyoming winter paradise.”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Doc Defends California Law Punishing Doctors Who Advise Against Covid Vax
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Physicians should not advise patients against COVID-19 vaccines nor promote Ivermectin, says a retired doctor in Powell Wyoming. Jim McEvoy, a doctor of osteopathic medicine who is now retired after more than two decades of practice, told Cowboy State Daily that...
Comments / 0