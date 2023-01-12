ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Families Of Wyoming Law Officers Who Die On Job Get Much Less Than Other States; Bill Would Change That

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Highway Patrol has more than 50 vacancies for sworn officers, about a quarter of its available workforce. It’s a problem that’s demanding the attention of Wyoming lawmakers, who are considering a bill that attempts to at least stop the agency’s bleeding of personnel.
WYOMING STATE
The Hill

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Police looking for armed robber

Legislature discusses Mental Health and Education-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As much as ARPA funds have helped the state of Wyoming create supportive programs, the sunset date for these funds is around the corner, causing legislators to come up with new ways to sustain these projects’ financing. On Thursday legislature focused on mental health and education.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Child Support Payments Would Increase 12% Under Proposed Legislation

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A legislative committee has advanced a proposal that would raise recommended child support payments in Wyoming by about 12%. House Bill 12 cleared the Wyoming Legislature’s House Judiciary Committee during its Monday meeting with a 7-2 vote of approval and now...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

ERAP funds still available to previous and new applicants

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Housing assistance still is available to previous Emergency Rental Assistance Program applicants and those who never applied. ERAP has set aside $8.6 million for housing stability services available to ERAP recipients and households that have not previously received funding. That funding is scheduled to be available until June.
WYOMING STATE
hubcityradio.com

Senator Jean Hunhoff comment on the South Dakota economy

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has made her grocery sales tax cut a priority. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says the Governor will have to sell the plan. Hunhoff says the Appropriations Committee got an update last week on the states economic outlook. Hunhoff says the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Cowboy Auctioneer Still Going Strong At 81

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Larry Brannian was young, he had two goals: to be a cowboy, and to be an auctioneer. In his 81 years, he has accomplished both, spectacularly. Brannian was named the Wyoming State Auctioneering Champion in 2000 and 2010, which also...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Bill To Repeal Most Gun-Free Zones Filed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that would repeal most gun-free zones for people who can legally carry concealed weapons in Wyoming has been filed for the 2023 legislative session. House Bill 105 here. The bill is sponsored by Reps. Haroldson, Allemand, Angelos, Bear, Jennings, Knapp, Locke, Niemiec, Pendergraft, Penn, Rodriguez-Williams, Smith, Strock, Tarver, Ward and Winter and Senator(s) Biteman, Case, Hutchings, Laursen, D and Steinmetz.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Why Are There Sea Shells In Wyoming?

As many of you who listen to my morning radio show know, I grew up on an island. It is a beautiful place full of shelly beaches. Not sandy beaches, but full of sea shells. In fact, Sanibel Island had been called one of the best shelling islands on earth.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Tuesday, January 17, 2023

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Gary Holsan at his front step looking at the Salt River Range. Gary writes: “Another Day in Wyoming winter paradise.”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy