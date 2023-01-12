ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Woman fatally struck by HPD patrol vehicle on Southwest Freeway feeder road; officers didn’t have lights, sirens on at time of incident: Police

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck by a Houston Police Department patrol vehicle on the Southwest Freeway feeder road Tuesday, officers said. It happened in the 11600 block of the Southwest Freeway feeder road around 12:19 a.m. According to investigators, a two-man HPD...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

3-year-old child struck by vehicle in NW Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 3-year-old child has been struck by a vehicle in northwest Harris County, according to deputies. Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office say the incident took place in the 27100 block of the Northwest Freeway. The child was reportedly transported to a local...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
onscene.tv

One Dead, Four Injured During Shooting | Houston

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-15-23 | 1:30 a.m. LOCATION: 5121 W FM-1960 CITY: Houston DETAILS: HCSO responded to a shooting. Deputies arrived and found multiple patients suffering from gunshot wounds. A total of 5 people were struck by gunfire. One of those people has been pronounced deceased. There are several types of shell casings on scene (Was told off camera there are 5.56, 7.62 & 9mm casings throughout the scene). All victims were adults, 2 males & 3 females. The shooting is located outside of ” Lounge 33″. The initial reports are that a vehicle pulled up, people exited and opened fire. There is very little suspect info at this time. Over 50 shots were fired in the parking lot. HCSO crime scene & homicide are working the scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy