Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for man accused of barricading himself inside home during SWAT standoff in NE Harris County after firing shots at wife, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man accused of firing shots at his wife and then barricading himself inside a home in northeast Harris County Tuesday. Deputies received a call around 1:30 a.m. for reports about a domestic dispute at a home...
Click2Houston.com
Woman fatally struck by HPD patrol vehicle on Southwest Freeway feeder road; officers didn’t have lights, sirens on at time of incident: Police
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck by a Houston Police Department patrol vehicle on the Southwest Freeway feeder road Tuesday, officers said. It happened in the 11600 block of the Southwest Freeway feeder road around 12:19 a.m. According to investigators, a two-man HPD...
Click2Houston.com
Family Dollar clerk shot in leg by robbery suspects in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A clerk at a Family Dollar in north Houston was shot by robbery suspects Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to an alarm at a Family Dollar located at 11046 Airline Dr. around 8:57 p.m. According to investigators, a female clerk was...
Man in stable condition after being shot in southeast Houston, police say
Houston Police Department officers say they're investigating a shooting on Phlox Street that sent one man to the hospital after reports of "people with guns."
Click2Houston.com
Man taken to the hospital by Life Flight after he was shot during family gathering in west Harris Co., police say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities say a man had to be taken by Life Flight to the hospital after he was shot at a family gathering in west Harris County. According to police, the shooting took place on Bell Ravine Drive near Adelaide River Drive just after 5 p.m. Sunday evening.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect fires at HPD officer with rifle while attempting to flee during traffic stop in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A Houston Police Department officer was reportedly shot at while attempting to conduct a traffic stop in north Houston Saturday night. According to Assist. Chief W. Martin, the HPD officer conducted a traffic stop on Cambury Drive near Ella Boulevard. At some point, Martin said the suspect,...
3-year-old hit by car in northwest Harris County, deputies say
An investigation is underway after a toddler was hit by a car in Cypress, near Texas Mesquite and Mo's Irish Pub, and transported to the hospital, according to officials.
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man found shot to death in Montrose parking lot, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a parking lot in the Montrose area. Houston police responded to reports of a man down in the 4400 block of Caroline Street around 5 p.m. Officers said once they arrived, they found a...
cw39.com
Woman shot in attempted robbery at Family Dollar store in north Houston, police said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Tuesday morning after she was shot during an attempted robbery in Aldine. Crews responded to a hold-up alarm around 9 p.m. Monday night at the Family Dollar store at 11046 Airline Drive near West Road. Police say the clerk was inside the...
HPD officer shot at by rifle-wielding suspect during traffic stop in N. Houston, officials said
HPD said the officer has been with the department for one year. He was not injured, and the suspect was taken into custody.
Click2Houston.com
Driver arrested after truck crashes into church, hits gas meter in north Houston; Passenger impaled by pole in critical condition
HOUSTON – A driver was arrested after police said a truck drove through a church on Sunday night, severely injuring one of the occupants. According to police, the crash happened at Calvary Pentecostal Church of God, located in the 1000 block of Tidwell Road near Irvington at around 7:44 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
3-year-old child struck by vehicle in NW Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 3-year-old child has been struck by a vehicle in northwest Harris County, according to deputies. Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office say the incident took place in the 27100 block of the Northwest Freeway. The child was reportedly transported to a local...
onscene.tv
One Dead, Four Injured During Shooting | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-15-23 | 1:30 a.m. LOCATION: 5121 W FM-1960 CITY: Houston DETAILS: HCSO responded to a shooting. Deputies arrived and found multiple patients suffering from gunshot wounds. A total of 5 people were struck by gunfire. One of those people has been pronounced deceased. There are several types of shell casings on scene (Was told off camera there are 5.56, 7.62 & 9mm casings throughout the scene). All victims were adults, 2 males & 3 females. The shooting is located outside of ” Lounge 33″. The initial reports are that a vehicle pulled up, people exited and opened fire. There is very little suspect info at this time. Over 50 shots were fired in the parking lot. HCSO crime scene & homicide are working the scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Click2Houston.com
Property owner accused of recording people with hidden camera appears in court Tuesday, allowed to move back into duplex, judge says
HOUSTON – A property owner accused of installing a camera in his neighbor’s bathroom appeared in court Tuesday. Brian Matthew Burnette, 48, was charged with invasive visual recording, which is a state jail felony. On Friday, Burnette was being held in the Harris County Jail in lieu of...
fox26houston.com
Truck crashed into church after evening service, woman said to have been impaled
HOUSTON - One woman is in the hospital after she crashed a car into a church right after the church service dismissed. On Sunday evening around 7:40 p.m., Houston police responded to a possible two-car crash that possibly caused a red truck to crash into a church in the 1000 block of Tidwell Road.
'It's overkill': Activists believe taqueria customer who shot, killed robber should be charged
Police have decided not to charge the customer involved. Instead, it has been referred to a grand jury to decide if the shooting was justified.
Only on 13: 18-year-old unharmed after seeing suspects' shadows during home invasion in west Houston
Two masked suspects didn't spot the girl hiding in the bedroom when they broke into her family home. The victims share their story in an interview you'll only find on ABC13.
Sheriff: Man killed when shotgun fired during cleaning near Humble
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — A man fired his shotgun while he was in the process of cleaning it, fatally shooting another man near Humble Saturday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened on Nueces Park Road near the Eastex Freeway and Old Humble Road. The sheriff...
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: 1 dead, 4 injured after shooting outside NW Harris County nightclub
HOUSTON – One person is dead and four others are hurt following a shooting outside a northwest Harris County nightclub early Sunday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened outside Lounge 33 in the 5100 block of FM 1960 near Greenwood Forest Drive at around 2...
Click2Houston.com
Man, woman shot while getting food at taco truck in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they say a man and a woman were shot by two suspects at a taco truck in southwest Houston late Saturday. It happened in the 8300 block of Wilcrest Drive near Beechnut Street shortly before midnight. Officers said the man and a...
Comments / 0