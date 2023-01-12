Meet The Poudre River Irregulars Jazz Band. Based out of Fort Collins, this high-energy band has been entertaining audiences and keeping feet tapping for almost as long as jazz has existed…almost. If you’re into dancing and having a good time, there’s a pretty decent chance you’re already well acquainted with these guys, but if you’re not yet, you can get acquainted at their next show at Avogadro’s Number on Friday, January 6 at 4 pm. New Scene had the pleasure of catching up with band leader Lenny Kellogg and the rest of the crew to find precisely what makes them so irregular.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 15 DAYS AGO