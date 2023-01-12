Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Related
Windsor Seeks Volunteers for New HOST Program
The Town of Windsor seeks volunteers to join the new HOST team. HOST stands for history, open spaces & trails, and volunteers on the HOST team will be trained as dedicated stewards of Windsor’s natural history and outdoor spaces. This team consists of several available positions, including Windsor Naturalist,...
Larimer County Competency Docket Team Wins Human Relations Award
The 8th Judicial District Larimer County Competency Docket Team has won the 2022 Fort Collins Human Relations Award in the Organization Category from the City of Fort Collins Human Relations Commission. The commission has sponsored the awards for over four decades that celebrate individuals and organizations advancing equity and social...
Winter Ham Radio Festival
Winter 2023 Hamfest is Colorado’s first Hamfest of the Year!. It will be held at The Ranch Events Complex (McKee 4-H building) on January 21st, 2023, from 8 A.M. to 1 P.M. The Ranch is located at 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland, Co, 80538. This event is for Ham radio...
From the Music Industry to Space Force: Innovators Come From All Walks in CSU’s New Agribusiness & Food Innovation Management Master’s Program
In its first semester, Colorado State University’s new Master of Agribusiness & Food Innovation Management program is drawing in professionals from a variety of backgrounds but with a common interest in solving food system challenges in new and collaborative ways. Students embark on a combination of coursework, networking opportunities...
Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud Celebrates 55 Years in 2023
Meals on Wheels of Loveland and Berthoud will celebrate 55 years in operation in 2023. The local nonprofit organization will be hosting celebratory events throughout the year, starting with their Founder’s Day Open House Celebration on Thursday, January 26. Monthly celebration events have been created to reflect the mission and values of the long-serving organization, as well as to celebrate the partnerships and support provided by the communities in which it operates.
New Chair, Chair Pro Tem, Board of Larimer County Commissioners
The Board of Larimer County Commissioners today voted to appoint a new chair of the board and chair. pro tem for 2023 at their regular Administrative Matters meeting. The Board of Larimer County Commissioners reorganizes and appoints a new chair and chair pro tem. each year in January. The board...
Poudre Valley Playboys at the Magic Rat January 14
It’s a new year but it’s the same grind for Northern Colorado’s favorite (and loudest) two-piece Hillbilly Surf band, Poudre Valley Playboys. Colorado guitar phenomenon Josh Long and upright bass aficionado Mark Verschoor take no breaks when it comes to entertaining the masses, and why should they when they’re so damn good at it?
Neighborhood Group Sues Fort Collins City Council Over Approval of Development
Sanctuary Field Neighborhood Network (SFNN), a small non-profit neighborhood group, is starting the new year off with a bang by continuing efforts to hold the city of Fort Collins accountable. On October 4 of last year, the SFNN filed a lawsuit against the Fort Collins City Council in Larimer County District Court for the city’s approval of a 212-unit housing development on North Taft Hill Road.
A Year End Reflection from our CEO
Closing out my second full year at United Way of Larimer County, it seems fitting to be writing this reflection shortly after the winter solstice. I love that nature allows us to draw parallels to our human experiences, noting that there have been some dark and cold days for our community and world these past two+ years. And many of the impacts of the past years and what existed before call us to bold and swift actions to permanently improve conditions for our neighbors.
Recommended: 2023 Shows with Grand Funk, Samantha Fish
I’m even more impressed with Samantha Fish now. I saw Fish at the Greeley Blues Jam in 2017 and was blown away by her tough rock and blues guitar playing and her comfortable onstage swagger. Fish is set for regional dates in January, including a show at the Aggie...
Spring Enrollment is Now Open at The Learning Source
Spring enrollment is now open at The Learning Source (TLS) – a Colorado nonprofit that connects adult students with the resources they need to better their lives and take charge of their futures. Students can enroll now for adult basic education (ABE) / high school equivalency (HSE) and English language acquisition (ELA) classes. All classes offered by TLS are FREE.
Human Bean Northern Colorado Presents Community Donations to Santa Cops of Larimer County
Although the temperature outside was chilly, hearts were warm inside as Human Bean Northern Colorado presented Santa Cops of Larimer County with a car full of toys and a check recently for $420.63. The toys were collected during the Human Bean’s toy drive held from November 3 through December 4....
Water is the Source of Colorado’s Great Agricultural Tradition
Ron Ruff | Fort Collins-Loveland Water District Board of Directors, Vice-Chairmain. Water is a source of tremendous passion for me and my colleagues at the Fort Collins-Loveland Water District (FCLWD). It’s also the source of our state’s rich agricultural tradition. From the moment the Colorado Territorial Legislature adopted water laws in 1861, the business of water and agriculture were officially bonded in a very significant way. It was Colorado farmers who created our region’s original irrigation infrastructure. Many of those ditches are still in use today.
Windermere Real Estate to Host 2023 Real Estate Market Forecast Event on February 1, 2023
Windermere Real Estate is inviting current and prospective Northern Colorado residents to attend its upcoming Market Forecast event for an exclusive insight into navigating the Colorado real estate terrain. Windermere will hold an in-person presentation for the Northern Colorado market on all related market areas on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 5:30 pm at the Marriott Fort Collins Ballroom located at 350 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins, CO. A reception will immediately follow the event, hosted at the Windermere Colorado office, located at 255 E Monroe Dr. Suite 2 in Fort Collins, CO.
International Trivia Night with John Roberts
What very large island is located 200 miles northwest of Iceland? Beirut and Tripoli both lie on the coast of which body of water? Do you know the answers or want to find out?. John Roberts, Fort Collins native and traveler extraordinaire will host an International Trivia Night from 6-7:30 pm Tuesday, January 31, at the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures. The fun and friendly event will feature 50 questions, with six teams competing for prizes. Light refreshments will be served.
Initiative Aims to Boost Underserved Communities’ Access to Technology, Devices and Training
Santa has come down the chimney early this year for 100 local entrepreneurs and small business owners across northern Colorado. The Larimer Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is giving out free Chromebooks through a partnership with Human-I-T—a nonprofit that creates equitable access to economic opportunity for communities left on the wrong side of the digital divide.
For a Good Time, Call The Poudre River Irregulars
Meet The Poudre River Irregulars Jazz Band. Based out of Fort Collins, this high-energy band has been entertaining audiences and keeping feet tapping for almost as long as jazz has existed…almost. If you’re into dancing and having a good time, there’s a pretty decent chance you’re already well acquainted with these guys, but if you’re not yet, you can get acquainted at their next show at Avogadro’s Number on Friday, January 6 at 4 pm. New Scene had the pleasure of catching up with band leader Lenny Kellogg and the rest of the crew to find precisely what makes them so irregular.
Four States Irrigation Council Annual Meeting Set for Jan. 11-12 in Fort Collins
Timely and critical water-infrastructure issues will be at the center of discussions January 11-12, 2023, in Fort Collins, as ditch and irrigation company representatives, state and federal officials, farmers, and others convene for the Four States Irrigation Council’s 2023 Annual Meeting. The general public and media are also invited...
Photo of the Week: Snipe in Timnath
This week’s photo is from Randall Black. He took this photo of a Snipe on his front step in Timnath. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery.
Festival of Lights Celebration Brightens Downtown Loveland
Loveland’s beloved and breathtaking Winter Wonderlights extravaganza is expanding. A new downtown extension of the original (based at Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra) opened to the public on Friday, November 18, enhancing the annual Festival of Lights. Winter Wonderlights Downtown will feature many of the highlights you’ll find at Chapungu, plus some additions.
northfortynews
Fort Collins, CO
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local Newshttp://northfortynews.com
Comments / 0