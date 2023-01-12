Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Fire District to Seek $25M for Station Project
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The committee that oversees the town's fire district Thursday approved warrant article language seeking authority to borrow up to $25 million to build a new station on Main Street. That is the number officials will seek on Feb. 28 at a special district meeting at Williamstown...
iBerkshires.com
Police Investigating Unsuspicious Death in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — According to the District Attorney's office, police are investigating an unsuspicious medical death on Myrtle Street. Although no further details are available at this time, The District Attorney's office affirmed that the death is neither suspicious nor represents a danger to the public. Adams Police cruisers...
Major Eyesore On Route 9 Being Demolished-What Will it Become?
If you drive along Route 9 in the Latham/Cohoes area chances are you have driven by this eyesore. It was an operating motel for quite some time, became apartments, and then it declined. Eventually, it was condemned. Now construction crews are tearing it down. Old Motel Being Demolished Making Room...
iBerkshires.com
Mary Lou Accetta Honored for Advocacy In North Berkshires with Peacemaker Award
NORTHADAMS, Mass. — Brooklyn Street Neighbors President Mary Lou Accetta was recognized for her decades of advocacy with the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition's Peacemaker award on Monday. "Mary Lou Accetta has been a tireless advocate for all residents of Berkshire County since her first days as a volunteer at...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Annual Town Census
ADAMS, Mass. — The 2023 annual town census is underway in Adams. The census is mandated by the Massachusetts General Law. This year census forms have been mailed to all residents. Residents are asked to review the form, make any necessary changes, sign and return it to the Town Clerk's Office in the envelope provided, even if there are no changes.
Fire breaks out at vacant Albany hotel
Crews responded to a fire at a former hotel on Jay Street in Albany Monday morning.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Disability Commission Supports PCTV’s Accessibility Efforts
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Disability Commission is aiding Pittsfield Community Television's effort to make its programming more accessible with closed captions on city meetings. On Thursday, the panel voted to use $1,850 of its parking violation funds to support 500 hours of closed captioning on PCTV. This will cover...
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock School Committee Hears Budget Requests, Budget Constraints
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On the same night it heard about a challenging budget season ahead, the Mount Greylock Regional School Committee heard requests for as many as eight new full-time positions in the district. The first order of business on the schedule Thursday was a discussion of fiscal year...
iBerkshires.com
CRA Session 3 Swim Lessons Registration is Now Open
DALTON, Mass. — Registration is now open for Session 3 Swim Lessons at the Community Recreation Association (CRA). Lessons will be held from Jan. 23 to April 1, 2023 (9 weeks). A General CRA Jr. Membership ($40) is required and everyone must wear a swim cap. The Dalton CRA...
iBerkshires.com
EforAll Celebrates Accelerator Program Grads
Around 100 people gathered at the Berkshire Innovation Center on Thursday to recognize the 19 individuals representing 13 businesses that completed the intensive program. PITTSFIELD, Mass. Entrepreneurship for All celebrated the 2022 Fall Accelerator Program graduates with its first in-person gala and $13,000 in awards. Around 100 people gathered at...
iBerkshires.com
Automan Sam Brings Car Customization to North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — We have all had those slow-to-start days when we wake up in the morning groggy and unprepared for the day ahead. We brew our coffee or tea and wander outside and remember it's winter and the windshield is frosted over, so we begrudgingly grab our scraper and brave the cold.
iBerkshires.com
Local Firefighters Graduate from Firefighting Academy
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — 28 firefighters graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA) 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. The graduating firefighters of Class #S30 trained at the MFA's Springfield Campus. They represent the fire departments of Agawam, Amherst, Belchertown, Chelsea, Chicopee, Dudley, Holyoke, Ludlow, Natick, North Adams, Northampton, Northbridge, Pittsfield, Southbridge, Turners Falls, Westfield, and Westminster.
WNYT
Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man
A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
iBerkshires.com
'Up and Adams' Wellness Initiative to Begin in February
ADAMS, Mass. — The town's "Up and Adams" wellness initiative, which seeks to improve health and wellness behaviors in the community, is slated to begin early next month. The initiative will feature several events and activities intended to promote cooperative and sustainable wellness practices. On Wednesday, the Board of Health officially approved a Berkshire Health Alliance mini-grant application for the 12-week program, worth just under $3,500, in addition to funding and donations already obtained from the Barrett Foundation and other sources.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Pittsfield Covenience Store Sells $100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Friday
The wish fulfillment of truly making 2023 a HAPPY NEW YEAR continues for some lucky individuals. In fact, this past Friday, an individual right here in Berkshire County became $100,000(minus what the state takes, of course) richer!. According to the Mass State Lottery, this past Friday, January 13th(That's right! Friday...
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Massachusetts is filled with small mom-and-pop restaurants that are so authentic and full of charm, they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
A Popular Berkshires Sweet Shop Is Closing For Good
With Valentines day just around the corner, south county residents have a bitter pill to swallow as a pair of popular confection shops in Great Barrington and Stockbridge will be closing their doors, permanently. The announcement came as a surprise as Meilke Confections will shut down on February 14th as the owners are citing a rise in production costs that prevent them from continuing the daily operation of business.
nysenate.gov
Say NO to a gas stove BAN
Out-of-touch politicians and bureaucrats in Albany are moving forward with a BAN on gas cooking stoves. This recipe for disaster isn’t being cooked up out of “public health” concerns. It’s the latest ingredient of Albany’s unaffordable, unforgiving, and unsustainable climate agenda. It’s also another assault...
