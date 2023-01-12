ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams, MA

iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Fire District to Seek $25M for Station Project

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The committee that oversees the town's fire district Thursday approved warrant article language seeking authority to borrow up to $25 million to build a new station on Main Street. That is the number officials will seek on Feb. 28 at a special district meeting at Williamstown...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Police Investigating Unsuspicious Death in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. — According to the District Attorney's office, police are investigating an unsuspicious medical death on Myrtle Street. Although no further details are available at this time, The District Attorney's office affirmed that the death is neither suspicious nor represents a danger to the public. Adams Police cruisers...
ADAMS, MA
Q 105.7

Major Eyesore On Route 9 Being Demolished-What Will it Become?

If you drive along Route 9 in the Latham/Cohoes area chances are you have driven by this eyesore. It was an operating motel for quite some time, became apartments, and then it declined. Eventually, it was condemned. Now construction crews are tearing it down. Old Motel Being Demolished Making Room...
COLONIE, NY
iBerkshires.com

Adams Annual Town Census

ADAMS, Mass. — The 2023 annual town census is underway in Adams. The census is mandated by the Massachusetts General Law. This year census forms have been mailed to all residents. Residents are asked to review the form, make any necessary changes, sign and return it to the Town Clerk's Office in the envelope provided, even if there are no changes.
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Disability Commission Supports PCTV’s Accessibility Efforts

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Disability Commission is aiding Pittsfield Community Television's effort to make its programming more accessible with closed captions on city meetings. On Thursday, the panel voted to use $1,850 of its parking violation funds to support 500 hours of closed captioning on PCTV. This will cover...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

CRA Session 3 Swim Lessons Registration is Now Open

DALTON, Mass. — Registration is now open for Session 3 Swim Lessons at the Community Recreation Association (CRA). Lessons will be held from Jan. 23 to April 1, 2023 (9 weeks). A General CRA Jr. Membership ($40) is required and everyone must wear a swim cap. The Dalton CRA...
DALTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

EforAll Celebrates Accelerator Program Grads

Around 100 people gathered at the Berkshire Innovation Center on Thursday to recognize the 19 individuals representing 13 businesses that completed the intensive program. PITTSFIELD, Mass. Entrepreneurship for All celebrated the 2022 Fall Accelerator Program graduates with its first in-person gala and $13,000 in awards. Around 100 people gathered at...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Automan Sam Brings Car Customization to North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — We have all had those slow-to-start days when we wake up in the morning groggy and unprepared for the day ahead. We brew our coffee or tea and wander outside and remember it's winter and the windshield is frosted over, so we begrudgingly grab our scraper and brave the cold.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Local Firefighters Graduate from Firefighting Academy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — 28 firefighters graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA) 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. The graduating firefighters of Class #S30 trained at the MFA's Springfield Campus. They represent the fire departments of Agawam, Amherst, Belchertown, Chelsea, Chicopee, Dudley, Holyoke, Ludlow, Natick, North Adams, Northampton, Northbridge, Pittsfield, Southbridge, Turners Falls, Westfield, and Westminster.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNYT

Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man

A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

'Up and Adams' Wellness Initiative to Begin in February

ADAMS, Mass. — The town's "Up and Adams" wellness initiative, which seeks to improve health and wellness behaviors in the community, is slated to begin early next month. The initiative will feature several events and activities intended to promote cooperative and sustainable wellness practices. On Wednesday, the Board of Health officially approved a Berkshire Health Alliance mini-grant application for the 12-week program, worth just under $3,500, in addition to funding and donations already obtained from the Barrett Foundation and other sources.
ADAMS, MA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

A Popular Berkshires Sweet Shop Is Closing For Good

With Valentines day just around the corner, south county residents have a bitter pill to swallow as a pair of popular confection shops in Great Barrington and Stockbridge will be closing their doors, permanently. The announcement came as a surprise as Meilke Confections will shut down on February 14th as the owners are citing a rise in production costs that prevent them from continuing the daily operation of business.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
nysenate.gov

Say NO to a gas stove BAN

Out-of-touch politicians and bureaucrats in Albany are moving forward with a BAN on gas cooking stoves. This recipe for disaster isn’t being cooked up out of “public health” concerns. It’s the latest ingredient of Albany’s unaffordable, unforgiving, and unsustainable climate agenda. It’s also another assault...
ALBANY, NY

