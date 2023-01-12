Read full article on original website
Joaquin VFD Report Includes 2 Calls for Week of Jan. 8-16
January 16, 2023 - The week of January 8th through 16th yielded a modest 2 calls for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. On Wednesday at 1:43pm a call was received stating that a burn pile had gotten out of control and flames were rapidly approaching the woods on Highway 84 East. Upon arriving, the JVFD found an area beside the roadway that was burning with fire spreading into a yard. Two brush trucks were utilized on scene to quickly put a stop to the spread and bring the fire down to a smolder.
TAGHS to Welcome McWilliams Speaking on 1929 Timpson Aerial Photo
January 14, 2023 - Timpson Area Genealogy and Heritage Society (TAGHS) will welcome Dow McWilliams as our speaker Wednesday, January 18, at 2 PM, in the Timpson Public Library annex. Mr. McWilliams will speak about how he remembers Timpson from his youth. He will focus on an aerial photo, labeled as circa 1929 and taken by his uncle Terry Crawford. Briefly, he will discuss Ramsey family connections.
Diamond B Coffee New Member Ribbon Cutting
January 16, 2023 - Join the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors in welcoming Marty Brandon, owner of Diamond B Coffee to the Chamber of Commerce at a New Member Ribbon Cutting. The Ribbon Cutting will be on Friday, January 27th at 11:00am. Marty Brandon opened the doors of Diamond...
Billy Earl Williams
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Mt. Herman Cemetery in Shelby County with Joel Jackson officiating. Visitation will begin at Noon at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Born August 18, 1945, in Center, Texas, Billy is the son of John Thomas...
Barbara Dickinson
Graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center with visitation at 1:30 p.m. at Watson & Sons Funeral Home. Bro. Gordon Vaughn will officiate. Born September 28, 1932, Barbara was the daughter of Roy and Gladys Doggett. She was preceded...
Olan B. Stevens
Visitation to be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 16, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 16, 2023 at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center. Born February 28, 1943, Olan is the son of Olan Stevens and...
