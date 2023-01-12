January 16, 2023 - The week of January 8th through 16th yielded a modest 2 calls for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. On Wednesday at 1:43pm a call was received stating that a burn pile had gotten out of control and flames were rapidly approaching the woods on Highway 84 East. Upon arriving, the JVFD found an area beside the roadway that was burning with fire spreading into a yard. Two brush trucks were utilized on scene to quickly put a stop to the spread and bring the fire down to a smolder.

