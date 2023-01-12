ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, MA

homenewshere.com

Specialty tea, smoothie shop eyes Woburn Center

WOBURN - The City Council’s Special Permits Committee recently endorsed a Lynn businessman’s proposal to open a tea and smoothie speciality shop within Woburn Center. During a gathering last week in City Hall, the Special Permits Committee agreed petitioner Chhear Hang has been satisfactorily answered a myriad of delivery, egress, and trash disposal concerns raised late last month by the city’s planning department.
WOBURN, MA
homenewshere.com

MSBA to reimburse town even more for Lynch project

WINCHESTER - The Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee and residents received good news in the last several days. With the passing of the override to pay for the Lynch School building project, the EFPBC can move forward. For residents, Town Manager Beth Rudolph announced the Massachusetts School Building Authority increased the amount of reimbursement from $17M to approximately $20M.
WINCHESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Wilmington considers temporary use of Trahan

WILMINGTON — At the meeting of the Wilmington Select Board on Jan. 9, 2023, Town Manager Jeff Hull explained that the town has looked at the Louise Davy Trahan Elementary School in Tewksbury as a possible temporary location for students. Wilmington is planning for a new school to be built to replace the Wildwood Early Childhood Center. The Wildwood was closed abruptly last year due to an oil spill and other needed repairs.
WILMINGTON, MA
NECN

Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?

Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
BOSTON, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Updated: Hanover Pulls Out of Ames Pond Project

40B development was opposed by neighbors; zoning was frozen, per Johnson. The Hanover Company has canceled its plan to purchase the property at 300 Ames Pond Drive and build a 300-unit 40B rental housing development on the site, according to Town Manager Richard Montuori. The company did not immediately respond...
HANOVER, MA
homenewshere.com

Center Elementary School opens to students

TEWKSBURY — After years of planning to open the new Center Elementary School on Pleasant Street, Tewksbury teachers and staff were working up until the last minute on Wednesday, Jan. 4 — one day before students were welcomed into the building. Serving nearly 800 students, the school was...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Uprise RI

One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call

About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
WALPOLE, MA
ABC6.com

Providence officials, fans react to Judge Caprio’s retirement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Judge Frank Caprio, 38-year chief judge of the municipal court, announced his retirement Friday. City leaders and residents showed an outpouring of support for “the grandfather of Providence.”. Best known for the show “Caught in Providence,” Judge Caprio has since stopped filming.
PROVIDENCE, RI
homenewshere.com

Determined Boston developer forges ahead with Woburn life sciences project

After being essentially chased out of the city just a year earlier, a Boston developer earlier this winter scored a major victory for the life sciences community by convincing Woburn officials that next-era research and development (R&D) facilities can safely co-exist by residential homes. Capping off a second round of...
WOBURN, MA
homenewshere.com

Citizens still have plenty of time to run for political office

READING - Though no new potential challengers emerged in the field, Select Board incumbent Karen Herrick moved one step closer to becoming an official re-election candidate by returning nomination papers for certification last week. According to the latest update from Town Clerk Laura Gemme’s office, Herrick last Monday filed her...
READING, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County High School student killed in morning crash

TAUNTON — A statement has been released from Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes concerning a fatal crash that took place this morning. “It is with deep regret that I inform you all that we have had a student pass away unexpectedly this morning, Jan. 15., in a...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
WCVB

Arrest made in disappearance of Massachusetts mother 15 years after she vanished

BOSTON — More than 15 years after a Massachusetts mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death, police said. Felicia McGuyer was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007, in the area of Roxton Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. She was 32 years old when she disappeared, leaving behind her 10-year-old son.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Transit Police announces sudden death of active duty K9

BOSTON — Transit Police announced that one of the four-legged members of the department has passed away suddenly. Mikee, a 10-year-old active duty K9 died after 9 years working for Transit Police. “Mikee’s high drive and his performance were a direct reflection of his and Officer Gonzalez’s work ethic/professionalism,”...
BOSTON, MA

