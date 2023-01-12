In a throwback to January 2020, when the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 began to be detected outside of China, many countries have again adopted measures targeted at travellers from China. These measures include flight restrictions, pre-departure testing and blanket entry bans. As of Jan. 5, 2023, air travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macau over two years of age entering Canada must provide proof of a negative COVID test prior to departure. This latest round of travel measures is in response to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus infections in China. Following widespread protests against the prolonged zero COVID policy in...

