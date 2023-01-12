Read full article on original website
China admits its Covid deaths are 'huge' and 70% of Shanghai's 25m residents have been infected
The steep rise in infections came after years of Beijing's 'zero-Covid' approach was abruptly stopped last month with little warning, and quickly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
BBC
Industrial espionage: How China sneaks out America's technology secrets
It was an innocuous-looking photograph that turned out to be the downfall of Zheng Xiaoqing, a former employee with energy conglomerate General Electric Power. According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment, the US citizen hid confidential files stolen from his employers in the binary code of a digital photograph of a sunset, which Mr Zheng then mailed to himself.
CNBC
China reports huge rise in Covid deaths after WHO criticized Beijing for heavily undercounting
China said on Saturday nearly 60,000 people with COVID-19 had died in hospital since it abandoned its zero-COVID policy last month. In early December, Beijing abruptly dismantled its strict three-year anti-virus regime of frequent testing, travel curbs. The World Health Organization said this week that China was heavily under-reporting deaths...
BBC
US-China chip war: America is winning
For more than a century the scramble for oil unleashed wars, forced unusual alliances and sparked diplomatic rows. Now the world's two biggest economies are battling over another precious resource: semiconductors, the chips that literally power our daily life. These tiny fragments of silicon are at the heart of a...
Dozens of China's Elites Die of COVID as State Plays Down Outbreak
China has reported 37 deaths from the virus since last month.
Daughter of Thailand's exiled former PM Thaksin to seek premiership
BANGKOK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The daughter of Thailand's self-exiled former leader Thaksin Shinawatra has declared her readiness to run for prime minister in an election this year, as the main opposition seeks to regain power after being ousted in a coup eight years ago.
BBC
Two arrested in case of Indians who froze to death at US-Canada border
Police in India have arrested two men in connection with the deaths of four people near the US-Canada border in January 2022. The bodies, including that of a three-year-old child, were found lying together frozen in a field in Canada's Manitoba, 12m away from the US border. Authorities in Gujarat...
‘People aren’t taking this seriously’: experts say US Covid surge is big risk
Fewer precautions, recent holidays and subvariants have driven rise in cases but boosters, masks and other precautions are still effective
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
'Smart deterrence': China to enhance AI-warfare against US over Taiwan
China could allegedly use more artificial intelligence (AI) to maintain deterrence against the United States (U.S.) over Taiwan. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) should conduct blockade exercises around Taiwan and use AI technology to deter "U.S. interference," South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Sunday, quoting a Chinese expert on Taiwan affairs.
China's COVID surge prompts CDC to expand a hunt for new variants among air travelers
It would make more sense to screen a plane's wastewater to look for new variants than to screen individual passenger volunteers, some researchers say. Others say any information is helpful.
Expert's warning to US Navy on China: Bigger fleet almost always wins
As China continues to grow what is already the world's largest navy, a professor at the US Naval War College has a warning for American military planners: In naval warfare, the bigger fleet almost always wins.
One Chinese province spent $22 billion on eliminating Covid before policy U-turn
A number of regional governments in China have revealed the enormous sums they've spent on fighting the pandemic, reinforcing a previous state media report suggesting that mounting costs were a key reason why the country abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy.
BBC
Vietnam profile - Media
The Communist Party has a strong hold on the media and the state controls all print and broadcast outlets. Repressive laws constrain journalists and bloggers, says Freedom House. Those who report or comment on controversial issues risk intimidation and physical attack. Bloggers and citizen journalists are the only sources of...
CNBC
Saudi Arabia can 'bridge the gap' between the U.S. and China, finance minister says
The Saudi kingdom and the United States have a relationship that dates back to the 1930s, and which has been summed up in broad terms as one of Saudi oil in exchange for American-provided security. China, meanwhile, has for years been making inroads — especially economically — as Saudi Arabia's...
China set for historic demographic turn, accelerated by COVID traumas
HONG KONG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Living under China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years had caused Zhang Qi enough stress and uncertainty to consider not having babies in the country.
China's government is buying Alibaba and Tencent shares that give the Communist Party special rights over certain business decisions, report says
The Chinese government is buying shares in Alibaba, Tencent and other tech companies, according to the Financial Times. The stakes usually involve a 1% holding and are known as "special management shares." This gives China's Communist Party special rights over certain business decisions, the report said. The Chinese government is...
CNBC
China should set aside politics and look at Covid jab imports, world's largest vaccine maker says
Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, said Chinese officials should "open themselves up to healthcare and vaccines from the West and set aside any political issues or things that are holding them back." The main Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in China are from Sinovac and...
Canada's new COVID test rules: Targeting travellers from China will not stop globally circulating Omicron subvariant
In a throwback to January 2020, when the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 began to be detected outside of China, many countries have again adopted measures targeted at travellers from China. These measures include flight restrictions, pre-departure testing and blanket entry bans. As of Jan. 5, 2023, air travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macau over two years of age entering Canada must provide proof of a negative COVID test prior to departure. This latest round of travel measures is in response to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus infections in China. Following widespread protests against the prolonged zero COVID policy in...
