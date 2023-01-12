ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Industrial espionage: How China sneaks out America's technology secrets

It was an innocuous-looking photograph that turned out to be the downfall of Zheng Xiaoqing, a former employee with energy conglomerate General Electric Power. According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment, the US citizen hid confidential files stolen from his employers in the binary code of a digital photograph of a sunset, which Mr Zheng then mailed to himself.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

US-China chip war: America is winning

For more than a century the scramble for oil unleashed wars, forced unusual alliances and sparked diplomatic rows. Now the world's two biggest economies are battling over another precious resource: semiconductors, the chips that literally power our daily life. These tiny fragments of silicon are at the heart of a...
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Two arrested in case of Indians who froze to death at US-Canada border

Police in India have arrested two men in connection with the deaths of four people near the US-Canada border in January 2022. The bodies, including that of a three-year-old child, were found lying together frozen in a field in Canada's Manitoba, 12m away from the US border. Authorities in Gujarat...
BBC

Vietnam profile - Media

The Communist Party has a strong hold on the media and the state controls all print and broadcast outlets. Repressive laws constrain journalists and bloggers, says Freedom House. Those who report or comment on controversial issues risk intimidation and physical attack. Bloggers and citizen journalists are the only sources of...
Markets Insider

China's government is buying Alibaba and Tencent shares that give the Communist Party special rights over certain business decisions, report says

The Chinese government is buying shares in Alibaba, Tencent and other tech companies, according to the Financial Times. The stakes usually involve a 1% holding and are known as "special management shares." This gives China's Communist Party special rights over certain business decisions, the report said. The Chinese government is...
TheConversationCanada

Canada's new COVID test rules: Targeting travellers from China will not stop globally circulating Omicron subvariant

In a throwback to January 2020, when the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 began to be detected outside of China, many countries have again adopted measures targeted at travellers from China. These measures include flight restrictions, pre-departure testing and blanket entry bans. As of Jan. 5, 2023, air travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macau over two years of age entering Canada must provide proof of a negative COVID test prior to departure. This latest round of travel measures is in response to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus infections in China. Following widespread protests against the prolonged zero COVID policy in...

