Lahaina, HI

mauinow.com

Free training for nonprofits hosted by Maui Volunteer Center

The County of Maui Department of Housing and Human Concerns Volunteer Center in collaboration with Maui United Way have announced an in-person training for nonprofit organizations in Maui County. This training will demonstrate how nonprofits can grow their volunteer program by partnering with local businesses. New “Partnering with Businesses to...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Celebrate Chinese New Year in Lahaina, Jan. 27, 2023

Lahaina will celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit with festivities for the whole family to enjoy. Lahaina Restoration Foundation invites the public to the Wo Hing Museum & Cookhouse on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 for an evening of cultural art activities, lion dancing and historical presentations that pay tribute to Chinese New Year.
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

“Little movement” in Maui, Oʻahu gas prices

A mixed bag of gas prices with little movement occurred for Oʻahu and Maui drivers, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.01, which is one cent lower than last Thursday. The average national price is $3.27,...
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

More Maui County residents are leaving electric bills unpaid; some resources can help

In light of global inflation and the end of COVID-19 assistance, some Maui County residents are having a hard time paying their utility bills, according to recent data. Maui County saw a slight increase in customers who have late balances for their electricity bills. About 8% of residential customers, or 6,000 people, haven’t paid in more than 30 days, according to Hawaiian Electric Co. December data. In comparison, 7% of residential customers in December 2021 had late balances.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

State Reps from Maui County hold key positions in 2023 legislative session

All six of Maui County’s State Representatives hold leadership roles in six different House Committees for the 2023 legislative session. “Our Maui County delegation is positioned very well this coming session to continue advocating for the needs of our community. We know there are many challenging issues ahead and it won’t be solved instantly, but it will take all of us working together to achieve results,” said Representative Troy N. Hashimoto. “I look forward to what the upcoming term will bring.”
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Longtime Maui restaurant closing after 20 years

Longtime Maui restaurant Eskimo Candy Seafood Market and Cafe is closing its doors at the end of the month. A popular Maui restaurant known for it's poke bowls, fish and chips, and seafood chowder, is closing its doors after 20 years. Eskimo Candy Seafood Market & Cafe in Kihei announced...
KIHEI, HI

