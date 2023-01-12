Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Rally speaks out against proposed mosquito release on Maui to battle avian malaria
A sign waving rally was held Saturday in Kahului, asking the state to complete a full Environmental Impact Statement for their planned “Mosquito Control Research Using Wolbachia-based Incompatible Insect Technique” project. The two hour rally was held along Kaʻahumanu Avenue and drew an estimated 60 participants, according to...
mauinow.com
Free training for nonprofits hosted by Maui Volunteer Center
The County of Maui Department of Housing and Human Concerns Volunteer Center in collaboration with Maui United Way have announced an in-person training for nonprofit organizations in Maui County. This training will demonstrate how nonprofits can grow their volunteer program by partnering with local businesses. New “Partnering with Businesses to...
mauinow.com
Celebrate Chinese New Year in Lahaina, Jan. 27, 2023
Lahaina will celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit with festivities for the whole family to enjoy. Lahaina Restoration Foundation invites the public to the Wo Hing Museum & Cookhouse on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 for an evening of cultural art activities, lion dancing and historical presentations that pay tribute to Chinese New Year.
Brush fire closes Pulehu Road above Omaopio
Maui County Officials said that a brush fire has broken out in the Omaopio area.
mauinow.com
“Little movement” in Maui, Oʻahu gas prices
A mixed bag of gas prices with little movement occurred for Oʻahu and Maui drivers, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.01, which is one cent lower than last Thursday. The average national price is $3.27,...
mauinow.com
Snorkeler rescued in Nāpili; 3 people aboard capsized Jet Ski at Kanahā brought to safety
County of Maui ocean safety officers rescued a snorkeler caught in a rip current and three people aboard a capsized jet ski Thursday, during a second day of high surf from a north-northwest swell. In West Maui, an ocean safety officer aboard rescue watercraft from DT Fleming Beach Park was...
mauinow.com
More Maui County residents are leaving electric bills unpaid; some resources can help
In light of global inflation and the end of COVID-19 assistance, some Maui County residents are having a hard time paying their utility bills, according to recent data. Maui County saw a slight increase in customers who have late balances for their electricity bills. About 8% of residential customers, or 6,000 people, haven’t paid in more than 30 days, according to Hawaiian Electric Co. December data. In comparison, 7% of residential customers in December 2021 had late balances.
mauinow.com
State Reps from Maui County hold key positions in 2023 legislative session
All six of Maui County’s State Representatives hold leadership roles in six different House Committees for the 2023 legislative session. “Our Maui County delegation is positioned very well this coming session to continue advocating for the needs of our community. We know there are many challenging issues ahead and it won’t be solved instantly, but it will take all of us working together to achieve results,” said Representative Troy N. Hashimoto. “I look forward to what the upcoming term will bring.”
Kulanihakoi High School campus opening delayed
According to the DOE, a grade-separated pedestrian crossing needs to be built across Piilani Highway to access the campus.
KITV.com
Longtime Maui restaurant closing after 20 years
Longtime Maui restaurant Eskimo Candy Seafood Market and Cafe is closing its doors at the end of the month. A popular Maui restaurant known for it's poke bowls, fish and chips, and seafood chowder, is closing its doors after 20 years. Eskimo Candy Seafood Market & Cafe in Kihei announced...
Kihei school missing legal requirement to open campus
A new high school on Maui is tentatively scheduled to open next week according to the Department of Education, but there are still some safety requirements that need to be addressed before it can happen.
