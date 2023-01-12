ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana troopers involved in Ronald Greene case will not be paid while on administrative leave

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41aAxN_0kCpUlQb00

The Louisiana State Police Commission announced Thursday that the two troopers involved in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene will not be paid while on administrative leave following their indictment in December.

John Clary and Kory York were placed on paid leave in December.

Clary faces malfeasance in office and obstruction of justice charges. York currently faces one count of negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance.

