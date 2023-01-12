VDOT Installs Overheight Detection Systems Around Richmond

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - VDOT says it has installed five overheight detection systems on interstates around Richmond and Petersburg, hoping to decrease the number of overpass strikes. The systems warn drivers of overheight vehicles that they need to chose an alternate route.

The systems have been placed on I-95 South in Hanover, I-95 North in Prince George, I-64 East in Goochland, I-64 West in New Kent, and I-85 North in Dinwiddie. One placed near the Benjamin Harrison Bridge in 2017 reduced strikes by 100%

There have been 54 overpass strikes in Richmond since 2018.