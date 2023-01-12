ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Kim Kardashian is top ‘nepo baby’ of all with $1.8B — see who else ranks

By Brooke Kato
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V2p65_0kCpUbbL00

Old money is reaching new heights.

Kim Kardashian is allegedly the world’s most successful “nepotism baby,” the hot button term describing famous children of A-list parents .

The 42-year-old SKIMS founder is the reigning nepo-baby, superseding her iconic sisters, according to a list by digital marketing agency Evoluted .

Kardashian, who is estimated to have a net worth of $1.8 billion , supposedly beat out her 25-year-old sister Kylie Jenner, whose net worth is estimated at $600 million and placed second on the list.

According to Forbes, the SKKN founder’s wealth is mostly due to her stakes in her own brands, as she weasels into the shapewear and cosmetics industries following her start on reality TV.

Evoluted created the privileged hierarchy based on net worth estimations, Google Trends data, social media following and a YouGov-attributed “ fame score ,” which decides just how popular any celeb is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAtxy_0kCpUbbL00
The shapewear and cosmetics mogul was at the top of Evoluted’s list.
Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Z1eg_0kCpUbbL00
Miley Cyrus, who got her acting and music start young, was also named.
Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Ima

Miley Cyrus, 30, took third place on the list, and the country singer-turned-rock star is trailed by TV personality Simon Cowell, 63, and silver fox George Clooney , 61.

Money talks – and everyone’s listening in. The nepotism chat began with New York Magazine’s cover story “ Extremely overanalyzing Hollywood’s nepo-baby boom .”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p5DEi_0kCpUbbL00
‘Suck it up’: Twitter divided over New York Magazine’s ‘nepo baby’ cover

The article, which dubbed 2022 as “The Year of the Nepo-Baby,” elicited outcry from fans on Twitter who claimed the A-listers included were wrongly dragged through the mud. It even ruffled the feathers of the generational wealth successors, as some embraced the title and others bashed it .

“It’s weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generational thing,” Lily-Rose Depp, the 23-year-old daughter of “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Johnny Depp, told Elle in November 2022 .

“It just doesn’t make any sense,” she added. “If somebody’s mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you’re not going to be like, ‘Well, you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.’ It’s like, ‘No, I went to medical school and trained.'”

But there’s no use crying over spilled tea some young stars like Hailey Bieber owned their inherited status. The model sported a white tee with the words “nepo baby” printed on the front just last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SVxqz_0kCpUbbL00
Kylie Jenner allegedly took second place, just under her older sister.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Q40s_0kCpUbbL00
The “nepo-baby” talk has been slammed by A-listers and embraced by others, including Hailey Bieber.
GC Images

Analyzing search and following data of rising nepo-babies, Evoluted crafted a second list of youngsters riding the nepotism wave on the heels of their parents. Twenty-four-year-old “Stranger Things” star Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, took first place as actor Lewis Pullman, 29, placed a close second.

Bieber, the 26-year-old daughter of Stephen Baldwin, followed in third as her beauty brand Rhode dominates the internet and threatens to topple Jenner’s lip kit empire. Twenty-four-year-old Jaden Smith, son of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, came in fourth as Brooklyn Beckham, the 23-year-old child of Victoria and David Beckham, trailed behind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEX09_0kCpUbbL00
The phenomenon isn’t new – stars like Drew Barrymore have succeeded in the industry just like their famous parents.
GC Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DW34q_0kCpUbbL00
Jaden Smith was named as one of the up-and-coming nepotism babies, according to Evoluted.
FilmMagic

Nepotism isn’t exactly a new phenomenon, as one Twitter user pointed out , “Is it really a nepo-baby boom or has it always been this way & we just didn’t realize? They rattled off a slew of household names: Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Aniston, Charlie Sheen, Gwyneth Paltrow, Drew Barrymore.

Curtis, who referred to herself as the “ OG Nepo Baby ,” isn’t convinced having talented parents promises success, but also isn’t surprised by the inherited craft.

“It’s curious how we immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone related to someone else who is famous in their field for their art, would somehow have no talent whatsoever,” the 64-year-old actress wrote online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlegD_0kCpUbbL00
Jennifer Aniston, another named nepotism baby, is the daughter of acclaimed actor John Aniston.
GC Images

Kate Hudson, daughter to mother Goldie Hawn and stepdad Kurt Russell, weighed in on the matter – and she’s convinced a knack for the limelight can be boiled down to genetics.

“I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood,” the 43-year-old actress said. “People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Kendall Jenner’s umbrella escort slammed by fans: ‘So out of touch’

At least one guy is keeping up with Kendall Jenner. The superstar model sparked controversy among fans this weekend after she was photographed with an unidentified male chaperone holding an umbrella over her head. In photos first obtained by the Sun, Jenner is seen being escorted to and from her car in the midst of a rainstorm, as a man walked at her side with an umbrella to keep her dry. To brave the weather, the “Kardashians” star wore a pair of black leggings, a blue hoodie and a pair of chestnut-colored Ugg boots. While Jenner may have enjoyed her decidedly dry jaunt...
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’

Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
New York Post

Film director Wayne Isham says Lisa Marie Presley, Michael Jackson had ‘real relationship’

Despite years of rumors to the contrary, film director Wayne Isham claims that Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson had a real romance — and real chemistry. Isham, 64, directed Jackson’s 1995 video, “You Are Not Alone” in which Presley was featured. The couple was married the year before. “They had [an] innocent, playful relationship that I felt was a real relationship,” Isham told People magazine. “So it all came off fine. It came off really well. I think she looks great in it.” “There are so many different cuts of the versions of the song,” he added. “You could see her laughing,...
New York Post

Britney Spears seen yelling and having a ‘meltdown’ in LA restaurant

A casual date night for Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari at a JOEY restaurant Friday in Los Angeles ended in a bizarre Britney “meltdown,” according to TMZ. Upon arriving for dinner, fans quickly spotted the acclaimed pop star and whipped out their phones to snap photos and film her, causing Spears to become visibly upset, footage obtained by the outlet shows. According to witnesses, the seemingly “manic” 41-year-old “Piece of Me” singer began yelling and “speaking gibberish,” prompting Asghari to storm out of the Woodland Hills restaurant, TMZ reported. The Post reached out to Spears representatives and a restaurant spokesperson for comment. In...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s fall from grace: The inside story

When the Chrisley family burst onto the reality scene in 2014 with USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” they were the Southern-blond answer to the Kardashians: wealthy and extremely tight knit, with a dollop of “bless your heart” attitude. In an early promo for the show, Todd Chrisley, the flamboyant, controlling-but-endearing patriarch bragged about the money he supposedly made in real estate. He was quick to note that his family — wife Julie and their three children, Chase, Savannah and Grayson, now ages 26, 25 and 16 respectively, along with Todd’s children from an earlier marriage, Lindsie, now 33, and Kyle,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
New York Post

Boy’s viral show tunes performance lands him Broadway trip: ‘I am in shock’

Everyone deserves the chance to fly. An 11-year-old boy has gone viral after his mom posted videos on TikTok of him singing Broadway show tunes in the car. Nathan Braxton from Orange County, California, has become a TikTok sensation — with one video gaining 146,000 views and 22,100 likes. “Let’s just call this Nathan’s audition for Matilda the Musical,” his mom, Samantha, captioned the video. Now, Delta Air Lines wanted to help the boy see his first Broadway show and is sending him and his family to New York. “I am in shock,” she tweeted. “Delta airlines is sending Nathan and the entire family to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’

Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

King Charles has ‘no appetite to engage’ with Prince Harry after ‘Spare’

King Charles III is not looking to hold any peace talks with his youngest son, Prince Harry, anytime soon, according to reports. The father-son dynamic has been thrust into a record low for the pair following the explosive release of Harry’s tell-all memoir, “Spare.” Amid whispers over whether or not Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will attend his father’s coronation in May, an insider told the Evening Standard that a royal reunion is not on the cards “at this moment in time.” “He has never been one to make quick judgments,” an insider told the outlet. “There is no appetite at this...
New York Post

I’m pretty and ‘intimidating’ to certain people — it makes me feel ‘crappy’

Pretty woman, ugly antics. A British make-up artist has gone viral on TikTok saying she suffers serious mistreatment because of her incredibly good looks. Rowena Carhart has faced jealousy from siblings and strangers alike — and was even slapped across the face by a woman enraged by how attractive she was. “From my teenage years up to adulthood, I’ve definitely had some bad experiences with being pretty,” the brunette declared in her clip, which has been viewed more than 50,000 times. “I’m the odd one out of my siblings. They all have blonde hair and blue eyes, whereas I’ve got...
New York Post

Taylor Swift is roasted and toasted on a Pop-Tart

Taylor Swift is often the toast of the town. Now the pop princess can be literally toasted on a Pop-Tart thanks to Missouri-based artist Eboni Feaster, aka Ebbi The Creator on TikTok and Instagram. See how he turns the popular breakfast pastry into his tiny canvas to create celebrity portraits of Swift, Lizzo, Drake and more.
New York Post

HBO Max’s ‘Velma’ scorched by critics, audiences: ‘so insulting to the Scooby-Doo fan base’

HBO Max has just released a reimagined spinoff of the popular, long-running kids show “Scooby-Doo.” Despite the association with the Hanna-Barbera original, it’s being marketed as “adult” and features limbs being severed, one of the main characters going to a strip club with her dad, and two teenage boys making out at their high school.  The results have been criticized by viewers and critics alike. It is currently sitting at a 50 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an even more dismal nine percent fan score. The series airs on the cable channel’s streaming service. In a sign of the coming...
New York Post

I’m a ‘glamour diver’ — I find tons of high-end makeup in the dumpster

This woman is securing the bag by “glamour diving.” A TikTok influencer named Ella has become a pro at scoring freebies by rummaging through garbage dumpsters to find luxury goods. Calling her practice “glamour diving,” she frequently posts her high-end hauls online — much to the shock of her followers amazed about the treasures in the trash. In a recent video, she went garbage diving at Macy’s department store and showed off her findings, which included unopened high-end cosmetics from brands like Estée Lauder, MAC and more. “I’m dumpster diving at Macy’s and I found this bag full of Dior boxes and Coach boxes,”...
New York Post

My boyfriend dropped my engagement ring while bungee jumping

This bride-to-be was not jumping with joy. A man is being hailed as “Mr. Butterfingers” online after bungling his elaborate marriage proposal to his girlfriend — by “accidentally” dropping the ring while they were bungee jumping in their native Scotland. Footage of the bended-knee debacle, first posted on Instagram Dec. 29, is now going viral online. Marc Watson, 44, and his fiancée Gayle Robertson, 36, were bungee jumping at the Highland Fling Bungee when Watson dropped the ring almost 130 feet to the ground below. “I got down on one knee and all the emotions instantly came out of Gayle,” Watson told...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
160K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy