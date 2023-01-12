ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck serves customers at Dunkin’ Donuts, causes social media frenzy

By Fox News
New York Post
 4 days ago

Actor Ben Affleck surprised customers at a Massachusetts Dunkin’ Donuts this week by serving them coffee and donuts in a Dunkin’ uniform.

Singer Jennifer Lopez, who wed Affleck last August, was also spotted by some eagle-eyed customers.

He was “incredibly funny and quick-witted,” local Lisa Mackay told NBC10 Boston after the actor served her order.

Mackay told the NBC affiliate that she signed a consent form for a video crew to film the exchange for a commercial, which some have speculated will air at the Super Bowl.

Celebrity news outlet Backgrid captured video of Lopez driving up to the window with a smiling Affleck handing her an iced coffee.

Affleck, a Cambridge, Massachusetts native, is a fan of the popular coffee and donut chain and is often spotted carrying their drinks.

Fans on social media commented Afflec appeared to be “living his dream.”

“No one has ever seen Ben Affleck smile this hard in Hollywood,” tweeted The Daily Beast entertainment reporter Fletcher Peters. “Man needs to quit his job and start picking up shifts at Dunkin'”

Ben Affleck is living his dream pic.twitter.com/b5mGLWrmgB

— Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) January 11, 2023
“Ben Affleck is living his dream,” tweeted Bauer Media senior entertainment reporter Liv Marks.

Affleck later stopped by a local fire station to deliver donuts and coffee to the crew, a Facebook post from the town Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn pictured.

In 2020, the actor became a meme after he was photographed juggling and dropping several coffee drinks and a box of donuts from the brand outside his home.

Affleck’s publicist and Dunkin’ Donuts did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

