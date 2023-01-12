ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No, Netflix’s ‘Your Place or Mine’ Movie Is Not Based on a Book: What To Know About the Reese Witherspoon Movie

By Anna Menta
 4 days ago
Netflix dropped the first trailer for Your Place Or Mine on Thursday morning, and it seems the streamer is well-prepared to continue its streak of adorable romantic comedies.

In the trailer, which you can watch above, Reese Witherspoon plays a single mother who agrees to trade lives for a week with her long-time BFF, a wealthy bachelor/businessman played by Ashton Kutcher. But if When Harry Met Sally taught us anything, it’s that a hot man and a hot woman can never truly be just friends.

Written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, Your Place or Mine promises to scratch that romantic comedy itch with comforting familiarity and a talented cast. Read on to learn more about the Your Place or Mine movie which is, not, in fact, based on a book.

Is Netflix’s Your Place or Mine movie based on a book?

Nope! A lot of you seem to be wondering this, based on today’s Google Trends. And we understand why you might think that Your Place or Mine is based on a book, given the fact that it’s starring and produced by Reese Witherspoon, who has a keen eye for adapting novels featured in her famed book club. And it’s true that Netflix also recently acquired a movie via Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company, which is based on a book—Sarah Haywood’s bestselling novel The Cactus. There also are a few books out there named Your Place or Mine, but they are not the inspiration for the movie.

But in fact, Your Place or Mine is a new original screenplay from writer/director Aline Brosh McKenna. McKenna is the screenwriter behind movies like The Devil Wears Prada (2006), and 27 Dresses (2008), so you should trust you’re in good hands. This is the woman behind “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking!” How can you top that?

What is Your Place or Mine about?

Here’s the official logline for Your Place or Mine: “Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

In other words, this is basically Trading Spaces, but as a romantic comedy. I’m in!

Who is in the Your Place or Mine cast?

In addition to Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, the Your Place or Mine cast also includes Wesley Kimmel, Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Steve Zahn, Tig Notaro, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, and Vella Lovell.

When will Your Place or Mine be on Netflix?

Your Place or Mine will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, February 10, in a little under one month’s time. So if you’re dying to see this one, you don’t have long to wait.

Is there a Your Place or Mine trailer?

There sure is! To watch the Your Place or Mine trailer, simply scroll up and unmute the video at the top of this page. Enjoy the adorableness!

Decider.com

When Does the Next Episode of ‘The Last of Us’ Come Out?

All of that cheeriness and optimism you felt about the beginning of the year? Yeah, it’s about to be destroyed thanks to The Last of Us. HBO‘s new Sunday-night show is a zombie thriller that’s about as bleak as it gets. Even if this isn’t your favorite genre, this is one story you won’t want to miss.
Decider.com

