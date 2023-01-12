ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Once in a lifetime': Birders flock to South Shore Yacht Club in hopes of seeing rare Mandarin duck

By Hannah Kirby, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
A steady rotation of people flocked to and from South Shore Yacht Club Thursday morning, hoping to see a very rare duck that's been hanging out around there recently.

This Mandarin duck — native to eastern Asia, near China, Japan and the Koreas — was first spotted in Milwaukee on Dec. 28, and has been seen on and off since, according to Ryan Brady, conservation biologist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The bird is unlikely to be of wild origin, and likely escaped somewhere in the state from a zoo or private collection, or is a descendant of one that escaped, Brady said in an email.

Brady described the duck as "handsome" and "very beautiful," and credits that for all of the attention it's been getting here.

The male Mandarin duck is "very ornate" with big orange sail fins on its back, streaked orange cheeks and a small red bill with a white tip, according to eBird's website . Females have narrow white spectacles on a shaggy gray head, bold pale dappled spots along her flanks and a pale bill tip.

"It's so beautiful I just wanted to come out here and see it," Rick Fare told the Journal Sentinel near the yacht club Thursday. Fare has been birding for 40 years and is a part of the Hoy Audubon Society of Racine.

Ann Soderman, an officer of The Benjamin F. Goss Bird Club in Waukesha, saw a bald eagle, a hooded merganser and dozens of mallards along the lakeshore Thursday morning. But had not spotted the Mandarin duck ... yet.

Members of the bird club she belongs to notify each other of sightings like this one. The Oconomowoc resident said she got an email about the Mandarin duck last week and wanted to check it out.

"I love birding," said Soderman, whose dad was also into birding. "Every time I see them take flight or watch them in their natural habitat, they're so graceful, they're elegant, they're wonderful."

Bob Widor, who's been a birder and photographer for years, was hoping to capture a photo of the special bird Thursday.

"It might be a once-in-a-lifetime-type experience," Widor said.

While he hadn't yet seen the bird when we spoke to him, he planned to search the area for a couple of hours.

"It would be very special to see it," Scott Van Derven of Wauwatosa said along the shore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2cI8_0kCpUGGC00

How rare is it for a Mandarin duck to be in Wisconsin?

While Mandarin ducks are regularly seen in zoos and private collections, they are occasionally seen elsewhere, like at city parks, farm ponds and other places hosting ducks, Brady said in an email.

Every year, some Mandarin ducks are spotted in Wisconsin, he said. Though, they are not native, wild birds here.

Another recent sighting was in Fond du Lac at the south end of Lake Winnebago around November/December of 2022, Brady said. He said it is possible that the Milwaukee duck could be the same one.

There are feral populations of Mandarin ducks in western Europe, and to a small extent, in California and Florida, according to Brady.

What should you do if you encounter the duck?

"Enjoy the duck from a distance that all the birds present are comfortable with," Brady said.

And, he said to avoid feeding it.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 'Once in a lifetime': Birders flock to South Shore Yacht Club in hopes of seeing rare Mandarin duck

