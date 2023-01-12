Read full article on original website
Related
Regardless of VA status, veterans in mental health crisis can now get free care
Any veteran in need of emergency mental health care, regardless if they’re enrolled in the VA system or not, can now walk into any private health care facility with no cost. Beginning Tuesday, veterans who are experiencing a suicidal crisis will be eligible for free emergency medical care at any VA or private facility.
WRAL News
Moore reveals new North Carolina House committee leaders
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two former North Carolina House members who have now returned as representatives after years away have landed committee leadership positions, Speaker Tim Moore announced on Tuesday while unveiling committee rosters for the new session. Rep. Stephen Ross, an Alamance County Republican, was named a House Commerce...
Good news, job seekers: Triangle job openings again on the rise
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Job openings in the Triangle are again on the rise, the latest data from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report shows. After falling to the lowest aggregate total of job openings in at least six months last week, the number of job openings increased in the region last week.
On the Record: Prospects of widespread legalized online sports betting in North Carolina
WRAL anchor/reporter Cullen Browder and WRAL Sports investigative reporter Brian Murphy were joined by state Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln County; state Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford; and Kilpatrick, Townsend, & Stockton lobbyist Ches McDowell to discuss the possibility of legalizing online sports gambling in North Carolina. WRAL anchor/reporter Cullen Browder and...
New federal plan could open parts of western NC forests to logging
North Carolina's Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests are among the most visited in the country. The future of roughly half of the combined forests is now in the hands of the U.S. Forest Service after eight years of arguments about its highest and best use. North Carolina's Nantahala and Pisgah...
Editorial: Speaker Tim Moore's power grab
CBC Editorial: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023; editorial #8819. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Since 2011, and until last week, it has been the rule in the North Carolina House of Representatives that there must be at least a day’s notice before a vote on overriding legislation vetoed by the governor – two days if the bill originated in the House.
NYC mayor visits Texas border, blasts feds' migrant response
EL PASO, TEXAS — During a visit to the Texas border city of El Paso, New York Mayor Eric Adams offered up a blistering criticism of the federal government's response to the influx of immigrants into U.S. cities, saying, “We need clear coordination.”. He said Sunday that cities...
New Mexico top prosecutor to focus on child civil rights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s top prosecutor wants to start a conversation with lawmakers and the governor in hopes of charting a new course for a state beleaguered by violent crime, poor educational outcomes and persistently dismal child welfare rankings. Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who took office Jan....
Central NC volunteers step up to assist storm damaged southeast
Volunteers from local organizations are stepping in to help people impacted after deadly tornadoes ripped through the southeast. A long road ahead before getting ‘back to normal’ in parts of Alabama and Georgia where deadly tornadoes swept across the southeast. Seeing the wreckage encouraged Zonia Quero-Ziada to step...
Biden to visit devastated areas of California on Thursday
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will travel to California's central coast Thursday to visit areas that have been devastated by extreme weather. The White House said in a statement Monday that the president would visit with first responders and state and local officials, survey recovery efforts and assess what additional federal support is needed.
Moving species emerges as last resort as climate warms
In a desperate effort to save a seabird species in Hawaii from rising ocean waters, scientists are moving chicks to a new island hundreds of miles away. Moving species to save them — once considered taboo — is quickly gaining traction as climate change upends habitats. Similar relocations are being suggested for birds, lizards, butterflies and even flowers.
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care
FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona's child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain dead and on life support — just days after being taken into state custody. Blodgett screamed, cried and screamed...
More rain, snow in California from ninth in series of storms
LOS ANGELES — The ninth atmospheric river in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California on Monday, leaving mountain driving dangerous and the flooding risk high near swollen rivers even as the sun came out in some areas. Heavy snow fell across the Sierra Nevada...
California weather calms after weeks of storms
LOS ANGELES — California’s weather was calmer Tuesday after weeks of atmospheric rivers that drenched the state and covered its mountains in heavy snow. Light rain and snow showers lingered in some areas, but skies were finally largely clear. A shot of precipitation from a quick system was...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 2