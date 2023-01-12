ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore reveals new North Carolina House committee leaders

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two former North Carolina House members who have now returned as representatives after years away have landed committee leadership positions, Speaker Tim Moore announced on Tuesday while unveiling committee rosters for the new session. Rep. Stephen Ross, an Alamance County Republican, was named a House Commerce...
On the Record: Prospects of widespread legalized online sports betting in North Carolina

WRAL anchor/reporter Cullen Browder and WRAL Sports investigative reporter Brian Murphy were joined by state Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln County; state Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford; and Kilpatrick, Townsend, & Stockton lobbyist Ches McDowell to discuss the possibility of legalizing online sports gambling in North Carolina. WRAL anchor/reporter Cullen Browder and...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Editorial: Speaker Tim Moore's power grab

CBC Editorial: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023; editorial #8819. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Since 2011, and until last week, it has been the rule in the North Carolina House of Representatives that there must be at least a day’s notice before a vote on overriding legislation vetoed by the governor – two days if the bill originated in the House.
New Mexico top prosecutor to focus on child civil rights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s top prosecutor wants to start a conversation with lawmakers and the governor in hopes of charting a new course for a state beleaguered by violent crime, poor educational outcomes and persistently dismal child welfare rankings. Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who took office Jan....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Central NC volunteers step up to assist storm damaged southeast

Volunteers from local organizations are stepping in to help people impacted after deadly tornadoes ripped through the southeast. A long road ahead before getting ‘back to normal’ in parts of Alabama and Georgia where deadly tornadoes swept across the southeast. Seeing the wreckage encouraged Zonia Quero-Ziada to step...
GEORGIA STATE
Biden to visit devastated areas of California on Thursday

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will travel to California's central coast Thursday to visit areas that have been devastated by extreme weather. The White House said in a statement Monday that the president would visit with first responders and state and local officials, survey recovery efforts and assess what additional federal support is needed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Moving species emerges as last resort as climate warms

In a desperate effort to save a seabird species in Hawaii from rising ocean waters, scientists are moving chicks to a new island hundreds of miles away. Moving species to save them — once considered taboo — is quickly gaining traction as climate change upends habitats. Similar relocations are being suggested for birds, lizards, butterflies and even flowers.
HAWAII STATE
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona's child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain dead and on life support — just days after being taken into state custody. Blodgett screamed, cried and screamed...
ARIZONA STATE
California weather calms after weeks of storms

LOS ANGELES — California’s weather was calmer Tuesday after weeks of atmospheric rivers that drenched the state and covered its mountains in heavy snow. Light rain and snow showers lingered in some areas, but skies were finally largely clear. A shot of precipitation from a quick system was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
