Tori Spelling’s daughter Stella hospitalized: ‘Hits just keep coming’

By Emily Selleck
 4 days ago

Tori Spelling is having a rough start to 2023.

Following a slew of family illnesses last month, the actress, 49, revealed her 14-year-old daughter has been hospitalized.

The mom of five took to her Instagram Story Wednesday to post a snap of her 14-year-old hooked up to a series of wires while lying in a hospital bed.

“The hits just keep coming😭,” she captioned the photo, although she didn’t reveal why the teen was in the hospital.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum also shares daughter Hattie, 11, and sons Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Liam, 15, with husband Dean McDermott, 55.

She revealed in December that her youngest son, Beau was sick for the second time after an illness sidelined him from his studies for nearly a month.

“Poor guy was out 3 weeks sick from school,” the former reality TV star wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.

Spelling’s eldest daughter is in the hospital.
“Finally got him well and back in school all last week and boom now sick again!”

She said Beau was throwing up, battling a high fever and felt “so stuffy.”

“Parents are you finding this to be true as well? That our kiddos are just getting sick again as soon as they get back to school?” she asked her 1.6 million followers.

“It’s like groundhogs day.”

The actress didn’t elaborate on what was wrong with Stella.
It was a tough holiday season for the star, as she later revealed that two more of her children were sick.

“At Dr now with 3 sickies I mean kiddos,” she captioned a selfie on her Instagram Story which featured Liam, Finn and Beau all wearing protective face masks at a pharmacy.

Spelling even joked that a pharmacist recognized her family, asking, “Weren’t you just here?” to which she replied, “We moved in. You didn’t hear?”

Several of Spelling’s kids have been unwell over the past two months.
Even the “Love At First Lie” host had a brush with illness, revealing she was hospitalized in late December while having a “hard time breathing.”

“Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night,” she wrote on social media in a since deleted post.

The “Scary Movie 2” star noted that she was experiencing “high blood pressure and crazy dizziness,” which resulted in her doctors running a “battery of tests.”

However, she didn’t elaborate further on the results of her tests.

