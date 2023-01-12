ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikToker @Wafffler69 Dead at 33: Best Known for His Outrageous Food Videos

By Raven Brunner
 4 days ago
Photo: @Wafffler69/TikTok

TikToker Taylor Brice LeJeune, also known as @Wafffler69, has died at age 33.

The internet celebrity died on Wednesday (Jan. 11) around 10pm, per LeJuene’s brother,

Clayton, who shared the news on TikTok. Clayton said that his brother presumably died from a heart attack.

“He was rushed to the hospital and I wanna say like an hour, an hour and a half later, he passed away,” he said in the video.

Clayton went on to encourage viewers to continue sharing his brother’s work, saying, “Please keep his legacy alive, watch his content that he does have out.”

The brother concluded with “keep him alive, he loved making people happy.”

Waffler69 amassed 1.7 million followers on TikTok, along with 106K followers on Instagram and 17.4K followers on YouTube. LeJeune was known for eating large amounts of food, oftentimes novelty products. His last TikTok was posted one day ago and shows him trying MSCHF’s Big Fruit Loop.

Reported by TMZ, the TikToker’s dad and grandfather both suffered from genetic heart problems. Since LeJeune’s passing, his brother has opened a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs. At the time of reporting, the fundraiser has raised $2,478 of their $3,000 goal.

The fundraising page states, “I’m not sure what I’m doing. My mother has paid the cremation which was $1500. I’m not really sure how much i should be asking for, let alone should be asking anyone of anything.”

Clayton shared, “If he has touched your heart in some way, Me and my family would appreciate it.”

The brother has posted an update to the page, giving clarity to donors. He writes that the funds will go towards compensating his mother for the cremation, as well as other medical expenses. “Anything extra, I’m gonna give to my mom and try to help the grieving process as much as possible,” Clayton wrote.

The TikToker’s latest posts on social media sites have garnered sympathy from fans with many expressing their shock and condolences. “Love u bro. Thank u for bringing so many of us joy from the simplest of things. u really were one of my favorite creators,” commented rapper Lil Aaron on Instagram.

