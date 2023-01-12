Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. MayorkasThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
WJLA
Man shot in Northwest DC, police searching for suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating a shooting incident in Northwest Monday night, officials said. The shooting was in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue. A man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds but was conscious and breathing, police confirmed. Police are still searching for...
WJLA
$10K reward offered for man who broke into DC post office on New Year's Day
WASHINGTON (7News) — Investigators are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who burglarized a northeast D.C. post on New Year's Day, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said Tuesday. Authorities said the burglary happened at a post office located at 1563 Maryland Avenue...
WJLA
27-year-old man dead, 1 other injured after Woodbridge shooting near shopping plaza
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person is dead and another person was hurt after a shooting in Woodbridge Monday night, according to Prince William County police. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers were called to the 13900 block of Richmond Highway. Once officers arrived at the scene, police...
WJLA
Manassas man arrested after assaulting 81-year-old man with cane, police say
MANASSAS, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police officers arrested a man on Saturday after he assaulted an 81-year-old with a cane, police said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 9500 block of Covington Place after a report of an assault in the area. Upon arrival they reportedly found the 81-year-old man suffering from lacerations to his head. The county's fire and rescue team responded and flew the man to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
WJLA
Sleeping homeowner wakes up to find bullet in picture frame, say police
SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say a homeowner in Severna Park woke up to find a projectile embedded in a picture frame near a bedroom where they were sleeping. The shooting happened between 5:30 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at a...
WJLA
Recent incident at Richard Montgomery HS prompts safety, security discussions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As students return to class Tuesday at Richard Montgomery High School, families are learning more about a disturbing incident that occurred last week. The situation prompted a lockdown and shelter-in-place and now extra security as an increased police presence will be added this week.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. police investigate rash of calls for stolen, damaged vehicles
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police responded to a rash of at least five calls involving stolen and recovered or damaged vehicles across neighboring communities in Lorton overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the agency. Mattie Wimberly lives in one of the affected neighborhoods. Her car was...
WJLA
17-year-old shot dead in Waldorf, Md., police search for suspect
WALFORF, Md. (7News) — Charles County police are searching for a suspect in relation to the murder of a Waldorf, Md. teenager, police said. On Friday, at roughly 2:30 p.m., 17-year-old Rajon Lateef Jackson III was walking home in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place when he was reportedly shot, police said.
WJLA
Prince George's County police looking for suspect after Temple Hills fatal shooting
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police responded to a shooting in Temple Hills Saturday morning that left one man dead, police said. A man was found inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2200 block of Afton Street, police confirmed. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
WJLA
VSP rescues dog that was running loose on I-495 in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) rescued a dog who was running loose on Saturday. According to VSP, they received a call Saturday evening for a dog running loose on I-495 at Eisenhower Avenue in Fairfax County. "Thx to an alert motorist, troopers were able to...
WJLA
'Maniacal focus on equal outcomes': Youngkin blasts FCPS for paying $450K for equity coach
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Seven high schools in Fairfax County have now admitted they didn’t tell students of their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. The high schools include Annandale High School, West Potomac High School, John R. Lewis High...
WJLA
Metro: Safety overseer preventing faster service; overseer says it's keeping riders safe
WASHINGTON (7News) — After a reprieve from the commission overseeing it on safety, Metro says it will no longer have to dramatically increase wait times for some riders this week. But the transit agency’s GM says lingering issues with safety commission decisions may prevent Metro from putting in place a plan to soon reduce wait times on the rail system.
WJLA
Metro board holds emergency meeting behind closed doors
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — An emergency meeting was called for Metro's executive board on Sunday. According to the agenda, the board was set to discuss "safety and security matters when premature release would compromise public safety." Metro officials are expected to announce the outcome of that meeting on Monday. On...
WJLA
WATCH: DC honors Dr. Martin Luther King with annual peace walk, parade on Monday
WASHINGTON (7News) — The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Peace Walk and Parade returned to the District on Monday. The event commemorating the life and legacy of the civil rights leader marked the 42nd annual peace walk and parade in Washington, D.C. This year MLK Day landed...
WJLA
'We can really make a change:' DC residents rally for peace ahead of MLK parade
Washington, D.C. (7News) — A long-standing tradition took place before the Martin Luther King Junior parade in Southeast, D.C. on Monday. Community members gathered in Shepherd Park for the 42nd annual Peace Walk. “It is painful y'all," said Crystal McNeal. "It is painful." McNeal is the mother of Davon...
WJLA
On MLK Day, Gov.-Elect Wes Moore pledges to make Maryland 'the state that serves'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — On this Martin Luther King Day, the man who will be sworn in as Maryland’s first African-American governor on Wednesday is pledging a devotion to service. Gov.-Elect Wes Moore was among those marking today’s Martin Luther King Jr holiday as a day of...
WJLA
Va. state lawmakers propose bill banning data centers near historic landmarks
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — In the latest chapter of a fierce battle over possible new data centers in Prince William County, state lawmakers are stepping in with a bill that could have an impact on a major project if passed into law. Back in November, the Prince William County...
WJLA
DC Council votes 12-1 to override Bowser's veto of revised criminal code
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Council voted 12-1 Tuesday to override Mayor Muriel Bowser's veto of the Revised Criminal Code Act. Councilmember Trayon White was the only “no” vote. The council needed a two-thirds majority vote to override a mayoral veto. Watch the vote below:. Tuesday's vote to...
WJLA
$1,000 scholarships to be awarded to Loudoun County students during MLK Day celebration
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The MLK I Have A Dream Committee in Loudoun County is hosting its 32nd Annual Martin Luther King March and Celebration on Monday. It kicks off at 10 a.m. from the Loudoun County Courthouse. The virtual program begins at noon. Committee Chair Tammy Carter says this is a day of harmony.
WJLA
'I'm very happy that it's going': What the MLK Day parade means to host, parade co-chair
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Monday, you'll get a chance to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a big way. The Martin Luther King Holiday Parade will start at 11 a.m. at the Rise Center on the campus of St. Elizabeth's in southeast D.C. It's will go north onto MLK avenue towards downtown Anacostia. This year's theme is "Recapture The Dream Lift Every Voice: ‘Till Victory is Won!"
