ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Man shot in Northwest DC, police searching for suspect

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating a shooting incident in Northwest Monday night, officials said. The shooting was in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue. A man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds but was conscious and breathing, police confirmed. Police are still searching for...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Manassas man arrested after assaulting 81-year-old man with cane, police say

MANASSAS, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police officers arrested a man on Saturday after he assaulted an 81-year-old with a cane, police said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 9500 block of Covington Place after a report of an assault in the area. Upon arrival they reportedly found the 81-year-old man suffering from lacerations to his head. The county's fire and rescue team responded and flew the man to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
MANASSAS, VA
WJLA

Fairfax Co. police investigate rash of calls for stolen, damaged vehicles

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police responded to a rash of at least five calls involving stolen and recovered or damaged vehicles across neighboring communities in Lorton overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the agency. Mattie Wimberly lives in one of the affected neighborhoods. Her car was...
WJLA

17-year-old shot dead in Waldorf, Md., police search for suspect

WALFORF, Md. (7News) — Charles County police are searching for a suspect in relation to the murder of a Waldorf, Md. teenager, police said. On Friday, at roughly 2:30 p.m., 17-year-old Rajon Lateef Jackson III was walking home in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place when he was reportedly shot, police said.
WALDORF, MD
WJLA

Metro board holds emergency meeting behind closed doors

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — An emergency meeting was called for Metro's executive board on Sunday. According to the agenda, the board was set to discuss "safety and security matters when premature release would compromise public safety." Metro officials are expected to announce the outcome of that meeting on Monday. On...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

'I'm very happy that it's going': What the MLK Day parade means to host, parade co-chair

WASHINGTON (7News) — On Monday, you'll get a chance to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a big way. The Martin Luther King Holiday Parade will start at 11 a.m. at the Rise Center on the campus of St. Elizabeth's in southeast D.C. It's will go north onto MLK avenue towards downtown Anacostia. This year's theme is "Recapture The Dream Lift Every Voice: ‘Till Victory is Won!"
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy