FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
Bham Now
5 spots to get a delicious king cake around The Magic City
Mardi on—the most festive Tuesday of the year is coming up soon, so it’s time to chow down NOLA style. Read on to find out where you can get a taste of Mardi Gras in The Magic City with these delicious king cakes. 1. Continental Bakery. Nestled in...
Bham Now
CASTING ALERT: New movie filming in Birmingham this month seeking extras– here’s what we know
Beginning in late January, a new sci-fi film titled The Shift will be filming in various locations in the Birmingham area. Filming will take place January 30th through March 3rd. About the film. Written and directed by filmmaker Brock Heasley, “The Shift” tells the story of Kevin Garner, who after...
Bham Now
Freddy’s to open 2nd location in Homewood. Here are the details
Freddy’s, a popular restaurant in Birmingham’s Highland Park neighborhood, is opening its second location in Homewood. The new neighborhood eatery is moving into the old Nabeel’s Cafe and Market space at 1706 Oxmoor Rd, Homewood, AL 35209. They plan to open the new Edgewood neighborhood Freddy’s location in the summer of 2023.
Bham Now
23+ exciting February events including the last Mercedes-Benz Marathon
Whether you’re looking for a February jam-packed with love or fun (why not both?), The Magic City is the place to be. It’s time to start filling up your calendar with these can’t-miss February events around Birmingham. 1. Hamilton. What: The beloved Broadway musical Hamilton is in...
Bham Now
Top 5 stories this week including renovation plans for historic Sloss Quarters + reopening of original Zoës Kitchen
Can you believe we are already halfway through January, Birmingham? As you get ready for another week, here are the top stories you may have missed including the announcement of the original Zoës Kitchen reopening in Mountain Brook and more. Krystal opened a new concept location on Center Point...
Bham Now
Renovation planned for historic Sloss Quarters site in Birmingham [Photos]
The team behind Sloss Furnaces has big plans for three long-vacant structures on the Sloss campus, including artist gallery space, art studios and more resources for the Sloss Metal Arts program. Keep reading to learn more about the history of the structures and what’s next. The History of Sloss...
Bham Now
How to celebrate Black History Month 2023 in Birmingham
Since 1926, the US has been honoring Black History Week—fifty years after its founding, it became Black History Month. As a city with history rooted deep in the Civil Rights Movement, Birmingham has an abundance of places and events to visit throughout February to commemorate Black History Month. Places...
Bham Now
KS Boutique + 2 other openings in Birmingham
A new week means new openings in Birmingham. Whether you’re looking for a new place to shop or somewhere to grab a bite to eat, check out these three openings. KS Boutique is the newest, most stylish boutique in Gardendale. I went to the grand opening on Saturday and came out with the cutest new pants. Ladies, give KS Boutique a visit and thank me later!
sylacauganews.com
[WATCH] Master Distillers make huge announcement regarding a first for Talladega County
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Bill and Rachel Embry were winners of the television show “Master Distillers” on the Discovery Channel a couple of weeks ago, and today they used the RadioAlabama avenue to announce something that will be a first for the Coosa Valley. Rachel and Bill appeared...
CJ Harris, ‘American Idol’ contestant and Alabama native, dies at 31
CJ Harris, a Jasper native who hit the national stage as a contestant on "American Idol" in 2014, has died, TMZ reports.
wbrc.com
Gordon Edwards Burns, known as Country Boy Eddy, dies at 92
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The legendary Gordon Edwards Burns, known as ‘Country Boy Eddy’, has died at the age of 92. Burns is well-known in the Birmingham area for his time hosting the long-running ‘The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddy’ on WBRC FOX6 News from 1957 to 1993.
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris dies at Walker County hospital
Former American Idol contestant Curtis “C.J.” Harris died Sunday at a Walker County hospital. Walker County Coroner Joey Vick said Harris, 31, was taken to Walker Baptist Medical Center in medical distress. CPR was performed on the former singer, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama
The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
17-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham over the weekend identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable was shot while in the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 11:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating […]
Bham Now
Find over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area
It’s time to polish off your resume and find your dream job. According to Indeed.com, the Birmingham-Hoover area has over 21K job openings. Keep reading to find out about the job market and local companies hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does not support JavaScript,...
1 injured in Birmingham house fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a house fire that left one person injured Sunday. According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the fire occurred near Cotton Ave and 12 St SW around 1:13 p.m. The victim’s family called the fire department and one person was transported to UAB hospital and is in critical […]
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Active week of weather ahead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday! I hope you enjoyed the sunshine this weekend because this upcoming week will bring disturbances in our settled weather pattern and the chance for showers starting as early as Monday morning. Tonight will be cold again with an overnight low in the mid 30s under mostly clear skies.
thecutoffnews.com
Hueytown’s John Boy Wilkinson Inducted Into The Alabama Auto Racing Pioneers Hall Of Fame
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
thecutoffnews.com
Megan Sims Brings Home Jefferson County District Spelling Bee 1st Place Trophy To McAdory Elementary School
HUGE congratulations to Miss Megan Sims! She is bringing the Jefferson County District Spelling Bee 1st Place trophy home to McAdory Elementary School.
Man shot during carjacking in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred and left a man with life-threatening injuries Sunday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 1300 block of Bessemer Rd. and found a man who had been shot suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers believe the man was shot during a carjacking. Stay […]
