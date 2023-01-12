ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bham Now

5 spots to get a delicious king cake around The Magic City

Mardi on—the most festive Tuesday of the year is coming up soon, so it’s time to chow down NOLA style. Read on to find out where you can get a taste of Mardi Gras in The Magic City with these delicious king cakes. 1. Continental Bakery. Nestled in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Freddy’s to open 2nd location in Homewood. Here are the details

Freddy’s, a popular restaurant in Birmingham’s Highland Park neighborhood, is opening its second location in Homewood. The new neighborhood eatery is moving into the old Nabeel’s Cafe and Market space at 1706 Oxmoor Rd, Homewood, AL 35209. They plan to open the new Edgewood neighborhood Freddy’s location in the summer of 2023.
HOMEWOOD, AL
Bham Now

How to celebrate Black History Month 2023 in Birmingham

Since 1926, the US has been honoring Black History Week—fifty years after its founding, it became Black History Month. As a city with history rooted deep in the Civil Rights Movement, Birmingham has an abundance of places and events to visit throughout February to commemorate Black History Month. Places...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

KS Boutique + 2 other openings in Birmingham

A new week means new openings in Birmingham. Whether you’re looking for a new place to shop or somewhere to grab a bite to eat, check out these three openings. KS Boutique is the newest, most stylish boutique in Gardendale. I went to the grand opening on Saturday and came out with the cutest new pants. Ladies, give KS Boutique a visit and thank me later!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Gordon Edwards Burns, known as Country Boy Eddy, dies at 92

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The legendary Gordon Edwards Burns, known as ‘Country Boy Eddy’, has died at the age of 92. Burns is well-known in the Birmingham area for his time hosting the long-running ‘The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddy’ on WBRC FOX6 News from 1957 to 1993.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama

The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

17-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham over the weekend identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable was shot while in the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 11:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Find over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area

It’s time to polish off your resume and find your dream job. According to Indeed.com, the Birmingham-Hoover area has over 21K job openings. Keep reading to find out about the job market and local companies hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does not support JavaScript,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 injured in Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a house fire that left one person injured Sunday. According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the fire occurred near Cotton Ave and 12 St SW around 1:13 p.m. The victim’s family called the fire department and one person was transported to UAB hospital and is in critical […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Active week of weather ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday! I hope you enjoyed the sunshine this weekend because this upcoming week will bring disturbances in our settled weather pattern and the chance for showers starting as early as Monday morning. Tonight will be cold again with an overnight low in the mid 30s under mostly clear skies.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Hueytown’s John Boy Wilkinson Inducted Into The Alabama Auto Racing Pioneers Hall Of Fame

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
HUEYTOWN, AL
CBS 42

Man shot during carjacking in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred and left a man with life-threatening injuries Sunday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 1300 block of Bessemer Rd. and found a man who had been shot suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers believe the man was shot during a carjacking. Stay […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy