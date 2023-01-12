ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Vinland Saga’ Season 2 on Netflix, A Brutal Return to the World of Vikings and Violence That Follows A New Protagonist

By Brittany Vincent
 4 days ago

Vinland Saga‘s first season was an incomparable historical epic that not only set the stage for multiple seasons, but for multiple characters whose points-of-view could be used to illustrate the day-to-day realities of this harsh world. Season 2 shifts the focus from Thors Snoresson to his son, Thorfinn, but will this change hold interest for fans who were invested so heavily in Season 1?

VINLAND SAGA — SEASON 2: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot:We see the glowing red of a blacksmith’s forge as he works on a weapon before the scene changes to glimpses of a man walking across the countryside, then sitting in a boat in choppy waters, then apparently being caught up in a battle that finds men and women being taken as slaves.

The Gist: The first season of Vinland Saga followed two legendary Icelandic texts from the 13th century: “The Saga of Erik the Red” and “The Saga of the Greenlanders.” The inaugural set of episodes introduced us to a young man named Thorfinn Thorsson (Yuto Uemura) in the 11th century, who grew up under father Thors Snoresson. Thors fought in the famed Battle of Hjörungavágr and thought he’d live to enjoy a peaceful life with his wife Helga and their children. But unfortunately, his desire for a peaceful existence was short-lived, leaving his son Thorfinn to take his place.

Thorfinn suffered similarly throughout the entirety of Vinland Saga‘s first season, but he always chased the dream of creating a more peaceful land in Vinland. With the new season, which fans of the manga series have called the “Farmland Saga”, the character of Einar (Shunsuke Takeuchi) takes center stage. This young man from Northern England is in many ways Thorfinn’s opposite. While Thorfinn always looked for ways and reasons to tangle and get revenge on the man who killed his father, Einar stands by and lets his entire family be slaughtered and then doesn’t fight back as he’s taken as a slave.

Thorfinn isn’t doing much better, though. As we find out in this episode, he’s also a slave, which is unexpected given his burning passion to live — but after the events he went through in the first season, it seems his will to live has been sapped from him, so all he does is eke out a life working as a slave on a farm. It seems he just needs that one push to get him back on the horse, to inspire him to want better for himself and his people once more. And hopefully throughout this season, he’s going to find it. But as it stands, both Einar and Thorfinn are on relatively shaky ground.

Photo: Netflix

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Aside from the obvious answer of Vinland Saga’s first season, viewers who enjoyed series like Berserk or Claymore, both Western-inspired fantasy tales, will find the grit and violence appealing, as well as the more realistic, darker animation. They’re all worth watching, though Berserk and Claymore rely on demons, magic, and curses instead of being colored by historical events.

Our Take: The first season of Vinland Saga was an incomparable historical epic that set the stage for fierce battles and clashes that kept us glued to the screen. It was also wrought with heartbreak and frustration and the desire to see the characters you fell in love with at the beginning of the story doing well and flourishing. The second season looks to recapture that same feeling, only this time around we’re following Einar instead of Thorfinn, and Einar has a much different philosophy from Thorfinn – though the star from Season 1 may be at his lowest point yet.

With that in mind, it feels dehumanizing to see Einar being looked over by slavers and examined so they can figure out what best to do with him, knowing he’s a strong, capable man who had a past and a family. It’s even more humiliating that he works on a farm that’s also the site of where his previous village had been.

These challenging and emotionally taxing situations make it easy to get invested even if you’re coming into Vinland Saga having never seen the other season, as you already have a reason to care about Einar and want him to fight his circumstances. It’s worrying that in his head, he believes “Live or die, I’ll never be free again,” because you just know something is going to happen to change this — and the magic of this season is wondering what, exactly, will set things right again, if anything.

Sex and Skin: None in this episode. It’s typically a series that leans more toward violent encounters, anyway.

Parting Shot: Just as Einar is settling into patterns of thinking like “as long as I’m an obedient slave I won’t starve,” something happens to spark a fire in him. But then he happens to meet Thorfinn in a clearing, who approaches him holding an axe, dirty and disheveled, a slave. This is how he and the protagonist of the previous season end up meeting, Einar explains, as the camera tilts up to the sky.

Sleeper Star: Einar’s voice actor Shunsuke Takeuchi isn’t exactly a sleeper star given that he’s the voice of the protagonist, but there’s a lot to be said about his ability to capture such emotion when given simple dialogue. The line

Most Pilot-y Line: One of the slavers who captures Einar has the audacity to ask: “What do you say, Einar? Would you like to help out on my farm?” This is a humiliating question for Einar, though the slaver likely doesn’t realize it. Einar used to live out his days at his own family farm — now that’s shifted to working for a stranger as a slave. When the slaver shows Einar his farm, it’s also the very same land his village used to be on, now covered in crops.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Our Call: STREAM IT. Vinland Saga Season 2 is already shaping up to be a masterful follow-up to the first set of episodes. It’s set the stage for a wonderfully brutal revenge story should the players pursue it, and we get a glimpse at another personality aside from Thorfinn who has his own unique behaviors for us to watch and analyze. Whatever takes place from here, it’s certainly going to be one heck of a ride.

Brittany Vincent has been covering video games and tech for over a decade for publications like G4, Popular Science, Playboy, Variety, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon, Kotaku, Maxim, GameSpot, and more. When she’s not writing or gaming, she’s collecting retro consoles and tech. Follow her on Twitter: @MolotovCupcake.

