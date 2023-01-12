Read full article on original website
Meet Tune-A-Video: An AI Framework To Address The Text-To-Video Generation Problem Through Existing Text-To-Image Generation Models
Artificial intelligence (AI) technology has ushered in a new era in computer science where it can produce rich and lifelike imagery. Multimedia creation has significantly improved (for instance, text-to-text, text-to-image, image-to-image, and image-to-text generation). Recent generative models like OpenAI’s Stable Diffusion and Dall-E (text-to-image) have been well received, and as a result, these technologies are fast evolving and capturing people’s attention.
Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Newsletters To Subscribe In 2023
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a rapidly evolving field that is shaping the way we live and work. Keeping up with the latest developments in AI can be a daunting task, but there are many newsletters that can help you stay informed. In this article, we will highlight some of the top AI newsletters that you should consider subscribing to in order to stay up-to-date with the latest breakthroughs, trends, and insights in the field of AI. These newsletters cover a wide range of topics, from cutting-edge research and technological advancements to practical applications and business implications. Whether you’re a student, researcher, or professional, these newsletters will help you stay ahead of the curve and gain a deeper understanding of the field of AI.
Salesforce AI Developed A New Editing Algorithm Called EDICT That Performs Text-To-Image Diffusion Generation With An Invertible Process Given Any Existing Diffusion Model
With the recent advancements in technology and the field of Artificial Intelligence, there have been a lot of innovations. Be it text generation using the super trending ChatGPT model or image generation from a text, everything is now possible. Currently, there are several text-to-image models that not only produce a fresh image from a textual description but also edit an existing image. Generating an image is usually easier than editing an available image, as a lot of fine detailing needs to be maintained while editing. For accurate text-based image editing, researchers have developed a new algorithm, EDICT – Exact Diffusion Inversion via Coupled Transformations. EDICT is a new algorithm capable of performing text-guided image editing with the help of diffusion models.
Latest Machine Learning Research From Deepmind Explores The Connection Between Gradient-Based Meta-Learning And Convex Optimization
The term “meta-learning” refers to the process by which a learner adjusts to a new challenge by modifying an algorithm with known parameters. The algorithm’s parameters are meta-learned by measuring the learner’s progress and adjusting accordingly. There is a lot of empirical support for this framework. It has been utilized in various contexts, including meta-learning, how to explore reinforcement learning (RL), the discovery of black-box loss functions, algorithms, and even complete training protocols.
