WSYX ABC6
'I just fear for my kids' lives' -- Raising a family in Wedgewood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of three young kids said she worries about losing her children to gun violence every day, as she raises them in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Columbus. "I just fear for my kids’ lives," she said. "I fear for mine, too,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus couple charged with murder in death of 8-month-old bond set at $1.5 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus couple accused in the death of a baby faced a judge Tuesday morning. Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are charged with murder in connection with the death of eight-month-old Marquell Smith, who died last week. A judge set their bond...
WSYX ABC6
16-year-old boy shot in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A boy was shot while walking in a north Columbus neighborhood on Monday. Police say a 16-year-old boy was walking in the area of East Cooke Road and Maize Road just before 10 p.m. The victim was approached by an unknown man and they engaged...
WSYX ABC6
Stolen puppy reunited with her Grove City family after ABC 6 airs theft report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Grove City family wants to share their gratitude after being reunited with their furry friend. Their dog, Remi, was allegedly stolen on Friday during an armed home invasion. The dogs' owners said two armed people entered their unlocked back door and demanded money. When...
WSYX ABC6
Child and car recovered after being stolen in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old girl was recovered inside a car stolen found by officers in northeast Columbus, police say. Columbus police said the car was stolen from the 2000 block of Strimple Avenue around 8:20 a.m. A Clinton Township police officer observed the car a few miles...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are calling on the community to help them catch a suspect in the case of a bank robbery on Tuesday. Police tweeted these photos saying the man pictured in them handed a teller at the Bank of America on Georgesville Square Drive a note demanding money while making a gesture to indicate he was carrying a weapon.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Kroger shooting impacting shoppers and those in private security
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Scary moments for customers and workers at a west side Kroger as gunfire rang out in the supermarket. Police are investigating after they said a security officer shot and killed 26-year-old Paris Royal during an altercation Sunday about 6:45 p.m. Witnesses said they heard the...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot, killed inside west Columbus Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead after a shooting inside a Kroger on the west side. The shooting happened near the 3600 block of Soldano Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene and found Paris Royal, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound inside...
WSYX ABC6
2 teens inside stolen car from Columbus arrested in Delaware County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two teenagers in Delaware County are facing charges after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. The traffic stop happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Orange Township. Deputies said they pulled over a vehicle...
WSYX ABC6
Madison County man convicted of Easter murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Madison County jury convicted a man on charges of murder and felonious assault after a three-day trial. Zachary Warnock, 34, was arrested on April 17, 2022, after shots were fired from a vehicle, killing 29-year-old Alexandra Goins, of Sylvania, Ohio. The shooting occurred just...
WSYX ABC6
Teens arrested with guns during fight involving 40-50 juveniles at Easton mall, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two teens were charged with aggravated riot after they were allegedly caught with loaded handguns amid a fight with dozens of juveniles at Easton Town Center. Columbus police said an estimated 40 to 50 juveniles were "actively fighting" on the mall's first floor around 8:40...
WSYX ABC6
Police: Woman caught on camera stealing from Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman approached the cashier to buy soda, and once the cash register drawer opened, she threatens to shoot the worker if she didn't give her all the money, police said. On Wednesday, a woman stole an unspecified amount of money from a Dollar General...
WSYX ABC6
Man dies after colliding with wrong way driver on I-270 exit ramp
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 33-year-old man is dead after he collided with a driver heading the wrong way on an exit ramp early Sunday morning. Police said Erickson Francois of Newark, Ohio, was driving a Honda Accord southbound on Interstate 270 around 3:34 a.m. when he exited the interstate at State Route 161.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo & Aquarium reveals new baby koala's name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Katy the koala at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium has a new baby girl, and on Wednesday, they announced her name is Kora!. In a social media post, the zoo said Baby Kora weighs 600 grams and while she's still nursing from her mother, she has a taste for eucalyptus leaves.
WSYX ABC6
Celebrating Karaline Cohen final day with Good Day Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco share their funny memories and moments to celebrate Karaline Cohen's last day. And former buckeye Jimmie Bell brought chicken wings and shared his favorite memories with Karaline Cohen.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State athlete using NIL to give back to those in need
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio State University student-athlete distributed around 1,000 pairs of shoes to children, families and seniors on Monday. It's all part of Emma Goldean's partnership with Samaritan's Feet, a humanitarian aid organization. And this isn't the first time the OSU field hockey midfielder used her...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus community gathers for Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, a large crowd of Columbus community members filled an exhibit hall at the Greater Columbus Convention Center Monday morning to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Is it a good day?” volunteer...
WSYX ABC6
Directors highlight Ohio based films ahead of the Cinema Columbus Film Festival
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — As awards season approaches, local screenwriters are highlighting the rise of talent and filming locations around Central, Ohio! Ahead of the Cinema Columbus Film Festival, the Executive Director of Columbus Film Commission John Daugherty and film writer and Director of They Them Us and Associate Professor of Film at Kenyon College, Jon Sherman, join Good Day Columbus to highlight ways Central Ohioans can get involved in filmmaking.
WSYX ABC6
2 Northland High students to represent USA at Global Youth Leadership Summit in Berlin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two students at Northland High School will be representing the United States at the 2023 Unified Youth Leadership Conference at World Games in Berlin, Germany this summer!. Unified youth leaders Fatimata Sal and Mamie Joe received the special announcement on Friday at school. They will...
WSYX ABC6
Sneetches and free speech; Dr. Seuss book leads to controversy in Olentangy Schools
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — He’s in seventh grade, but Thomas Bornman says it’s OK to talk about controversial topics. “To talk about the things that some people may be afraid to talk about,” he said. “You don’t need to be afraid to talk about that stuff.”
