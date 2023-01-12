ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Comments / 62

AP_000196.f4598a0d175346e6a6fadb6354f31a94.2316
4d ago

Always bonfire in the back yard for cooking. We’ll manage somehow. There’s absolutely nothing harmful about gas stoves been using them for decades no problem. Tell that to people up north who use the heat to survive when your grids black out.. Governor start thinking about the people you serve instead of shining that nose ring they’re leading you around with…

Reply(2)
19
Billy Swarthout
4d ago

hochul is be a mafia Cuomo in female body and running new York state 🗽 and new York city in the ground. I get 1 for you all bin democrats, liberals, Karen, tree huggers and make up state new York better again. vote 🗳 REPUBLICANS just saying.

Reply(2)
10
Domaorn
4d ago

well lady you need to grow a pair we know our rights though you are state we can go federal and all is good. the gaul of these people. they make up less than 1% of the population. how is that a win

Reply
9
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks

New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
WIBX 950

Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US

New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
SCHENECTADY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Chick-fil-A To Open First Hudson Valley Store in New York State

Hudson Valley residents will officially be able to feast on Chick-fil-A. The company was finally approved to open its first real Hudson Valley restaurant. Hudson Valley Post previously reported Hudson Valley residents will soon be able to order Chick-fil-A at some rest stops across New York. The news of the...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?

It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WIBX 950

Do You Really Live In “Upstate” New York? [WATCH]

It’s been an argument since the dawn of time - or at least since the formation of the thirteen colonies. Which part of New York State is - technically speaking - UPSTATE New York?. Most New Yorkers have experienced the following conversation with someone who lives in another state:
NEW YORK STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Scorpion Found in Bananas at School in New York State

An unexpected visitor was found at a primary school in New York state Friday, and officials believe the intruder may have hitched a ride all the way from Central America. We can only imagine how the poor soul who discovered this must have reacted, for what they found is known to carry a nasty sting.
96.1 The Eagle

Gov. Hochul’s New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State. The minimum wage rate just increased on December 31, 2022, in many places around the state. New York has been increasing the minimum wage incrementally every year since December 31, 2016. Some states have a ridiculously low minimum wage, which has created a class of "working poor."
94.3 Lite FM

New York Police: Call Us Immediately if You See This

New York State Police (NYSP) are out in force this week with a very important message for the public. Similar to New York City's anti-terrorism slogan, "if you see something, say something", NYSP spent time speaking to commercial truck drivers in the state to share some very important resources in stopping a growing threat in the country. You can help, too.
NEW YORK STATE
Lite 98.7

It’s Illegal To Throw Out These 6 Common Items In New York

There are some items that are pretty obviously illegal to throw away in New York. You probably know better than to throw away a car battery. You’re not dumping motor oil into the kitchen trash. Odds are good you aren’t throwing old tires in with last week’s leftovers in the bin. But there are some items that are illegal to throw away that you wouldn’t expect.
NEW YORK STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy