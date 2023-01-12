Read full article on original website
2023 Ford Super Duty Has Racked Up Over 200K Orders To Date
Following the reveal of the all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty back in September, consumer interest in the redesigned pickup exploded as the automaker secured a whopping 52,000 orders for that model in the first five days order banks were open. The tremendous demand for the new Super Duty continued through October, as that number grew to around 150k units by the end of that month, and it hasn’t slowed down much. In fact, The Blue Oval revealed in its most recent sales report that it had secured over 200,000 orders for the 2023 Ford Super Duty as of the end of December.
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Beats Ram TRX In New Comparison
With deliveries of the all-new 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R underway, reviewers and a select lucky few owners are getting to experience the truck’s rowdy supercharged Ford 5.2L V8 and its 700 horsepower in the flesh. Thus far, the muscular off-road pickup has received universally rave reviews, in spite of sporting a slight power disadvantage and larger price premium over its chief rival, the Ram 1500 TRX. Now, MotorTrend has gotten the chance to test both of these bonkers trucks side-by-side, and when the proverbial and literal dust settled, a clear winner emerged – the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R.
Ford Mustang Sales Outperformed By Dodge Challenger In 2022 Calendar Year
Ford Mustang sales saw The Blue Oval’s pony car slip to second place during the 2022 calendar year, trailing behind the Dodge Challenger but remaining solidly ahead of the Chevy Camaro. During 2022, Ford Mustang sales decreased nine percent, with 47,566 units. Comparatively, the Dodge Challenger saw its sales...
2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty Limited In Azure Gray: Photos
The 2023 Ford Super Duty was officially revealed back in September, and in the months that have passed since then, Ford Authority has spotted the new pickup out driving around sporting all sorts of colors, configurations, and trim levels. That list includes more than one finished in the top-level Limited trim, including an Azure Gray F-350, a Stone Gray F-350 with the FX4 Off-Road Package, and a Rapid Red F-450, to name just a few. Now, Ford Authority has come across yet another version of the new pickup – a 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty Limited finished in Azure Gray.
New Ford Bronco Order Modification Offer Details Revealed
It’s no secret that demand for the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has far exceeded FoMoCo’s production capacity for the rugged SUV since its launch in 2020 for the 2021 model year. Entering the 2023 model year, Ford chose not to open order banks for new customers, instead opting to try and fill the outstanding orders it has first. At the same time, the automaker eliminated the term “price protection,” instead referring to that practice as the 2023 Bronco Model Year Transition Private Offer, and the amount that buyers receive varies based on when they placed an order for their vehicle. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that order holders have received new options as it pertains to what’s officially called the “Bronco Order Modification Customer Private Offer.”
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang Revealed
Carroll Shelby – a name that grew synonymous with Ford performance over the years thanks to his monumental motorsports efforts and many fortified Blue Oval-based builds – passed away back in 2012, but his legacy lives on to this day in the form of not only official Ford products – but also the company that bears his name – Shelby American. That particular outfit celebrated its own 60th anniversary last year with the launch of the latest Shelby GT500KR, based on the S550-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Now, that same organization is celebrating 100 years since its namesake’s birth with the debut of another special model – the 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang.
Chevrolet Performance Releases The Impressive L8T As A Crate Engine
Chevrolet Performance has recently announced the release of the Gen V Small Block V-8 crate engine known as the L8T. Until now, this particular Gen V version could be found in 2020 and newer GM 2500HD and 3500HD trucks. It is now available for purchase through GM Performance dealers and select authorized retailers. The L8T is the latest addition to GM’s line of high-performance engines and is sure to be a hit with car enthusiasts and builders alike.
The Future Of The Collector Car Market In 2023
Is it going up? Going down? It really depends on who you’re asking…. There’s no denying the collector car market, including classic cars and modern collectibles, has been red hot. Many enthusiasts who were eagerly saving up their pennies to finally buy that dream ride had their hopes dashed upon realizing they were priced out of the market almost overnight. As we begin 2023, a debate rages about what this year means for future values, as both investors and gearheads watch eagerly. Some believe the market will continue surging, others believe it’s flattening out, and some think a sharp drop-off is on the nearby horizon.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Limo, Hearse Lineup Revealed For UK
The Ford Mustang Mach-E has proven to be a hit across the globe, eating up market share in the EV segment with each passing month. In fact, Fordwich – the smallest town in Britain – was quite literally taken over by the Mach-E not too long after its launch a couple of years ago, and now, UK buyers have more choices than most when it comes to the types of configurations they can get their Blue Oval EV crossover in, thanks to a company called Coleman Milne, which manufactures limousines and hearses.
Ford Patent Filed For EV Charging Coordination System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an EV charging coordination system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on June 23rd, 2021, published on December 29th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0414567. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of EV and charging-related patents in...
Ford Motor Company ATP Up 12 Percent In 2022
Though inventory has improved and sales have somewhat cooled off in recent months, new vehicle average transaction pricing (ATP) continues to climb on a nearly monthly basis, setting multiple records in the process. In December 2022, Ford’s ATP – as a brand – rose by 3.3 percent month-over-month, Lincoln pricing increased by 1.2 percent, and Ford Motor Company as a whole grew by 3.2 percent. That trend is nothing new, however, and in fact, Ford Motor Company ATP jumped by a whopping 11.6 percent year-over-year to close out 2022, according to data from Cox Automotive.
2023 Ford Expedition: Here Are All Ten New Wheel Options
After receiving a thorough refresh for the 2022 model year, the 2023 Ford Expedition gets a handful of minor changes to the full-size SUV, including the deletion of the universal garage door opener from the base XL trim and one-pedal drive as standard on the more rugged Timberline. But what’s possibly even more noteworthy is that the lineup of available wheels received quite a few changes for the 2023 Expedition. Below, Ford Authority breaks down all ten new wheels in detail.
Ford Bronco Among Car And Driver’s 10Best For 2023
Since its rebirth a couple of years ago, the Ford Bronco has been a hot entity not only among those looking for a rugged, capable, open-air SUV, but also critics, who have been quick to bestow it with all sorts of positive reviews, awards, and various other types of accolades. That list includes honors such as an IF Design Gold Award from the IF International Forum Design GmbH, a five-year cost to own award from Kelley Blue Book, and 2022 North American SUV of the Year. Now, praise for the Ford Bronco continues to roll in, as that model has landed on Car and Driver‘s 10Best Trucks and SUVs list for 2023.
M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Debuts New Livery For 2023
We’ve known for some time now that the M-Sport Ford World Rally Championship (WRC) team was set to undergo some changes for the 2023 season, including a major shakeup in the driver lineup with the addition of Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja, as well as the withdrawal of Adrien Fourmaux and the departure of Gus Greensmith. Now, yet another change has been announced for the M-Sport team, though this time, it’s a bit less serious – the arrival a brand new and rather eye-catching livery for the team’s Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid racer.
This 1969 Mercury Cougar Appeared In A James Bond Movie
The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles is a veritable treasure trove for enthusiasts, chock full of cool, historically significant, and oftentimes obscure vehicles that rotate in and out on a regular basis. Recently, Ford Authority had the chance to visit the Petersen, which is where we spotted a very cool, somewhat forgotten piece of Blue Oval history – the 2001 Lincoln MK 9 Concept. However, not to terribly far away from that concept, we also came across the Bond In Motion exhibit, which included this movie-famous 1969 Mercury Cougar XR-7 convertible.
Ford Bronco Sport Discount Offers $1,000 Off In January 2023
In January 2023, a Ford Bronco Sport discount offers $1,000 Retail Order Bonus Cash toward the purchase of a 2023 model year vehicle in certain markets, while a separate low-interest financing offer exists in others. Meanwhile, customers interested in a 2022 Bronco Sport may take advantage of a separate offer of 3.9 percent APR financing for 60 months in select markets.
Lincoln Aviator Sales Near Last Place In Q4 2022
AVIATOR -3.10% 5,281 5,450 +5.03% 21,977 20,924. In Canada, Lincoln Aviator deliveries totaled 357 units in Q4 2022, a decrease of about 48 percent compared to 691 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year, Aviator sales decreased about 13 percent to 1,786 units. MODEL Q4 2022...
Ford Benchmarking Chevy Tahoe PPV
It’s not uncommon for rival automakers to “borrow” competing vehicles for benchmarking purposes. Ford keeps a close eye on its longtime crosstown competition, General Motors, and routinely evaluates its vehicles. Recently, Ford Authority has spotted several GM vehicles in the hands of The Blue Oval, including a Chevy Corvette C8, a Chevy Camaro ZL1, a Duramax-powered Chevy Silverado LTZ and a GMC Hummer EV Pickup. Now, we’ve caught Ford benchmarking a Chevy Tahoe PPV.
Ford Expedition 5.4L V8 Engine Sludge Looks Grisly: Video
YouTuber and Ford technician Brian Makuloco of the channel FordTechMakuloco has churned out a host of interesting and informative videos over the years, including many that focus on the much-maligned three-valve Ford 5.4L Triton V8, its valve cover issues, ticking noises, problems caused by remanufactured motors, and the importance of using the right spark plugs in that particular engine. Now, Makuloco is back with another video, this time going over some nasty sludge that he found in the 5.4L powerplant present in a customer’s Ford Expedition.
