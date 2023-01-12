It’s no secret that demand for the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has far exceeded FoMoCo’s production capacity for the rugged SUV since its launch in 2020 for the 2021 model year. Entering the 2023 model year, Ford chose not to open order banks for new customers, instead opting to try and fill the outstanding orders it has first. At the same time, the automaker eliminated the term “price protection,” instead referring to that practice as the 2023 Bronco Model Year Transition Private Offer, and the amount that buyers receive varies based on when they placed an order for their vehicle. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that order holders have received new options as it pertains to what’s officially called the “Bronco Order Modification Customer Private Offer.”

