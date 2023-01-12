Read full article on original website
How to superscript or subscript in PowerPoint
Make your text appear in superscript or subscript in PowerPoint. PowerPoints are helpful for presenting many different types of information. As such, it’s essential to understand how to format your text for the correct effect. In mathematics and many scientific fields, superscript and subscript are often used. Let’s review how to superscript and subscript in PowerPoint.
Testing spatial audio on the Pixel 7 is a confusing but delightful experience
Toggling the setting is only the first step in your long journey toward finding compatible content to try it. Google recently started rolling out spatial audio support to its latest Pixel phones and Pixel Buds Pro. The feature aims to replicate on headphones a similar surround experience to the one you get from strategically placing multiple speakers around you. While spatial audio is nothing new, it’s still an interesting addition to the Pixel line-up that improves your auditory experience — well, once you figure out how to really use it.
Pixel Fold dummy reveals 'accurate' dimensions, hinge-design, and more
The Pixel Fold is apparently wider and thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We’ve already seen leaked renders of the so-called Google Pixel Fold. Now, YouTuber Dave2D has obtained what looks like a dummy model of the phone, supposedly made for case manufacturers. While there’s no hardware in the case model, the YouTuber’s been told it’s dimensional accurate. This means that the camera positioning, hinge design, bezels, etc, are the same on the dummy as on the actual Pixel Fold.
YouTube could soon become your free cable operator
Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
Daily Authority: 📽️ The big streaming platform problem, solved?
A modern problem requires a 2000s solution, what on earth is a NOTAM, and how to get better sleep. 😵 Good day, and welcome back to the Daily Authority. Are you getting into the swing of 2023 yet? Honestly, I just wrote 2022 about three times before realizing my mistake. Nevertheless, today’s main story will take you back to the 2000s when life and media consumption were simpler.
What will the Samsung Galaxy S23 price be?
We're not expecting a dramatic departure from the Galaxy S22 prices. Here's why. Despite the buzz around the handsets themselves, the Samsung Galaxy S23 price isn’t drawing huge speculation. Unlike many other aspects of the upcoming flagship devices, we haven’t had many leaks or announcements hinting at what the prices may be. And yet, we’re confident that they won’t change radically from the previous generation.
Samsung opens up its self-repair program to the Galaxy S22 series and PCs
Owners will be to get repair kits starting today. Samsung is expanding its self-repair program. The program now offers genuine parts for the Galaxy S22 family and PCs. Users will be able to start purchasing repair kits starting today. Have you already cracked the screen on your Galaxy S22 device?...
I'm so fed up with streaming platforms that I'm going back to physical DVDs
It's time to set sail for calmer waters. $60 a month or $720 a year. That’s roughly how much it costs to subscribe to the big five TV streaming services and listen to music without ads on Spotify. And that’s just at the basic level; if you’re in family plan territory, it’s easy to spend at least another 50% on top of that. No matter how you slice it, that’s a lot of money spent to end up staring at a screen and asking yourself: “Why can’t I find anything good to watch?”
Poll: Does your charger have a USB-C port?
Does your phone charger have a full-sized USB port or have you switched to USB-C? We’ve seen a change taking place over the years in the charger space, as phone chargers switch from having full-sized USB-A ports to USB-C ports instead. This change isn’t happening at a rapid pace though, but it’s still notable nonetheless.
Samsung details what could be the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera sensor
The mysterious 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor is now official. Samsung has announced the new ISOCELL HP2 200MP camera sensor. The company says the sensor has entered mass production. It could be the widely expected 200MP shooter on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung has finally lifted the veil from its long-rumored...
Report: Google working on an AirTag competitor, codenamed "grogu"
As usual, Google is late to the party, but the competition is welcome. A leak suggests a Google tracker, similar to an AirTag, could be in the works. It would likely have a speaker and almost certainly use the dormant ultra-wideband tech in Pixel phones. Not much is known about...
Ditching the Galaxy S24 Plus is the right move for Samsung
Choice is great, but forced segmentation is not. A leaner and meaner portfolio could be the solution. Earlier this week, Korean publication The Elec published a report suggesting that Samsung, the world’s largest Android phone manufacturer, might have a rather monumental shift in strategy in place for its 2024 lineup. Shortly after incorporating the Note series into the primary Galaxy S lineup, the company is now ready to drop its long-standing three-device strategy in the series.
The best movies shot on phones
It is possible to make a good movie with nothing but a phone and there are plenty of examples to show it. As our smartphone camera hardware and software have improved, more creative opportunities have been made accessible for aspiring filmmakers. Sure, Hollywood still has the budget for things you can’t do with a phone, like extravagant CGI effects and animation. But if you have a relatively simple story to tell, pretty much all you need nowadays is a good phone camera and location to shoot your movie.
How to block someone on LinkedIn
If someone doesn't leave you alone, banish them forever. One of the downsides of being on a social network is that you will eventually attract some trolls. While the benefits of being on LinkedIn are numerous, such as increased work opportunities and professional networking, the site also brings out the worst in people. This can include really pushy salespeople, sexual harassment of women, annoying advertising, and spam posts. Here’s how to block someone on LinkedIn if you’ve had enough.
PSA: Stadia goes down this week, get your affairs in order
It's a shame more games don't have cross-progression. Google Stadia goes down for good on January 18th, 2023. That means you don’t have a lot of time to prepare for the end. Google is handling refunds, so there isn’t much for you to do there. However, there are some end-of-life steps Stadia owners can take to make their transition out of the platform a little easier. We’ll go down through a few.
Does LinkedIn show who viewed your profile?
Careful. Your profile-watching is likely not anonymous. While job hunting online, wouldn’t you like to know who viewed your profile on LinkedIn? That would obviously be very valuable information, as you can see if your job applications are throwing up any interest with companies. If you’re a salesman, seeing who is viewing your LinkedIn profile can help you chase more leads. In this article, we look at how to see who viewed your LinkedIn profile and how to make yourself anonymous if you want to look at someone else’s profile.
Daily Authority: 👀 Google's "Grogu" tracker
Plus a Pixel Fold dummy model, Galaxy S23 cases, The Last of Us podcast, and online curses. 🥶 Good morning, and welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority! Yesterday was Blue Monday, officially the most depressing day of the year — and we had snow in Scotland which still hasn’t melted. Luckily today’s a bit cheerier as it’s Terrific Tuesday (ok, so that’s not official, but I’m going with it).
The Galaxy S23 needs to better compete with the Pixel 7
The Pixel 7 earned critical praise thanks to its $600 price tag, and it's time Samsung took notice. Samsung is still the top premium brand in the Android smartphone space, with the company dominating the $400 and higher Android phone segment according to Counterpoint Research. This is at least partially due to the flagship Galaxy S series, and we can see why they’re so popular.
Here's your first look at official Galaxy S23 cases
The Galaxy S23 line will include silicone cases, Smart-View cases, clear cases, and many more. Official pictures of the Galaxy S23 cases have leaked. Samsung is expected to offer the typical Smart-View, clear, and silicone cases. Additional stand cases and military-grade rugged cases are also coming. After outing the official...
Sony's new tech could block sideloading piracy apps on Android TV
Sony envisions a monitoring app on smart TVs and streaming devices that blocks sideloaded piracy apps. Sony has filed a patent for an anti-piracy monitoring app on media players and TVs. The app would block or degrade the performance of sideloaded apps that allow pirated content. This would likely be...
