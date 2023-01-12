Careful. Your profile-watching is likely not anonymous. While job hunting online, wouldn’t you like to know who viewed your profile on LinkedIn? That would obviously be very valuable information, as you can see if your job applications are throwing up any interest with companies. If you’re a salesman, seeing who is viewing your LinkedIn profile can help you chase more leads. In this article, we look at how to see who viewed your LinkedIn profile and how to make yourself anonymous if you want to look at someone else’s profile.

6 HOURS AGO